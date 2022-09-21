Cylus and HaslerRail Partner to Provide a Comprehensive Railway Cybersecurity Solution for ERTMS Systems

Tel Aviv, Israel and Bern, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Partnership between

global leaders in rail cybersecurity and on-board electronics combines threat

detection and visibility into ERTMS systems, seamlessly securing train control



Cylus (https://www.cylus.com/) , the global leader in rail cybersecurity, today

announced its partnership with HaslerRail, the market-leading supplier of

on-board electronics and rail data management solutions, to provide a

comprehensive solution for the unique cybersecurity challenges train operators

are facing in their ERTMS systems.





The rail industry has increasingly adopted automated, wireless, and connectedtechnologies, making rail systems more efficient, comfortable, safe, andeffective than ever before. However, these transformations come at a cost - adramatically enlarged cyber-attack surface increasingly exposing rail operationsenvironments to malicious actors. Without proper cybersecurity, rail hacks havethe potential to threaten service availability and safety, and/or cause severeeconomic and reputational damage.HaslerRail's EVA+ Rail Data Management system together with the CylusOne(TM)rail cybersecurity solution provides a multi-functional platform that bridgesthe gap between cybersecurity and rail operations. EVA+ harnesses the power ofTELOC Event Recorders and Energy data to provide valuable insights into trainactivity, gathering data ranging from speed and distance to the use of brakesand emergency brake systems, wheel slip and slide protection system activation,and more. CylusOne identifies anomalies in rail operational networkcommunications and asset behavior as well as ETCS vulnerabilities, catchingcyber-attacks at an early stage - thus preventing incidents before they occur.Combining the power of the HaslerRail's TELOC platform with EVA+ and theCylusOne cybersecurity platform, this joint solution secures onboard ETCS whilerequiring zero changes to the system. With visibility that can expand to protectadditional onboard and trackside systems, the collaborative solution will allowfor full network visualization into the ERTMS network, offering a unique viewinto all rail assets facilitating challenging asset management tasks for onboardassets."We are excited to partner with HaslerRail, a leading supplier of innovativeon-board electronics, sensors, displays, software, and data management solutionsfor rail, to help bridge the gap between cybersecurity and rail operation," saidAmir Levintal, CEO at Cylus. "This collaboration will allow for fullvisualization and asset management in railway systems to provide the bestprotection possible for trains and metros worldwide."