Cylus and HaslerRail Partner to Provide a Comprehensive Railway Cybersecurity Solution for ERTMS Systems
Tel Aviv, Israel and Bern, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Partnership between
global leaders in rail cybersecurity and on-board electronics combines threat
detection and visibility into ERTMS systems, seamlessly securing train control
Cylus (https://www.cylus.com/) , the global leader in rail cybersecurity, today
announced its partnership with HaslerRail, the market-leading supplier of
on-board electronics and rail data management solutions, to provide a
comprehensive solution for the unique cybersecurity challenges train operators
are facing in their ERTMS systems.
The rail industry has increasingly adopted automated, wireless, and connected
technologies, making rail systems more efficient, comfortable, safe, and
effective than ever before. However, these transformations come at a cost - a
dramatically enlarged cyber-attack surface increasingly exposing rail operations
environments to malicious actors. Without proper cybersecurity, rail hacks have
the potential to threaten service availability and safety, and/or cause severe
economic and reputational damage.
HaslerRail's EVA+ Rail Data Management system together with the CylusOne(TM)
rail cybersecurity solution provides a multi-functional platform that bridges
the gap between cybersecurity and rail operations. EVA+ harnesses the power of
TELOC Event Recorders and Energy data to provide valuable insights into train
activity, gathering data ranging from speed and distance to the use of brakes
and emergency brake systems, wheel slip and slide protection system activation,
and more. CylusOne identifies anomalies in rail operational network
communications and asset behavior as well as ETCS vulnerabilities, catching
cyber-attacks at an early stage - thus preventing incidents before they occur.
Combining the power of the HaslerRail's TELOC platform with EVA+ and the
CylusOne cybersecurity platform, this joint solution secures onboard ETCS while
requiring zero changes to the system. With visibility that can expand to protect
additional onboard and trackside systems, the collaborative solution will allow
for full network visualization into the ERTMS network, offering a unique view
into all rail assets facilitating challenging asset management tasks for onboard
assets.
"We are excited to partner with HaslerRail, a leading supplier of innovative
on-board electronics, sensors, displays, software, and data management solutions
for rail, to help bridge the gap between cybersecurity and rail operation," said
Amir Levintal, CEO at Cylus. "This collaboration will allow for full
visualization and asset management in railway systems to provide the best
protection possible for trains and metros worldwide."
