Mindtree Launches an Integrated Cloud-Based Solution to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Construction Industry

San Francisco (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a global

technology services and digital transformation company, today announced the

launch of Construction 360, a comprehensive, integrated cloud-based Salesforce

(https://www.salesforce.com/) solution designed to enable construction companies

to streamline processes and increase productivity.



Launched at Dreamforce 2022, Construction 360 combines Mindtree's extensive

domain expertise, cloud capabilities, and NxT

(https://www.mindtree.com/mindtree-nxt) product suite with Salesforce's advanced

Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and other technologies. It provides the needed

digital infrastructure for construction companies to gain real-time end-to-end

visibility across the construction value chain and adopt next-generation

technologies, boosting efficiencies, streamlining costs, and accelerating

time-to-market.





The solution enables construction companies to maximize performance andpredictability across project lifecycle through superior management of bids,clients, suppliers, and projects, enhanced resource mobilization, and improvedasset operations, thus making their operations and projects more sustainable. Byusing sophisticated Internet of Things, building information modeling, augmentedreality/virtual reality, artificial intelligence and machine learningtechnologies, the solution aids data-driven decision-making, automation of keytasks, and better forecasting.With Construction 360, construction companies can improve bid cycle time fromtender to execution, win ratio through past tender analytics and efficientquoting, and workforce and inventory utilization through better planning. Theycan also reduce supplier risks and onboarding time with greater milestonevisibility, while better anticipating service needs for safety and inspectiontracking."It is imperative for the construction industry to catch up on digitaltransformation and make a concerted effort to grow in value by augmentingproduction rates," said Antonio Sciuto , SVP Global Business Development Officerof Salesforce. "Construction 360 is designed to help construction firms riseabove disparate, obsolete, and siloed assets and practices by availing of asingle system of record, engagement, and action to address the cost and timerepercussions of inefficient project management and governance.""We are excited to leverage Mindtree industry expertise and Salesforcetechnology to help construction companies worldwide increase their productivityand address the labor skill shortage," said Tyler Prince , EVP and WorldwideAlliances Leader at Salesforce.