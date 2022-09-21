Mindtree Launches an Integrated Cloud-Based Solution to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Construction Industry
Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a global
technology services and digital transformation company, today announced the
launch of Construction 360, a comprehensive, integrated cloud-based Salesforce
(https://www.salesforce.com/) solution designed to enable construction companies
to streamline processes and increase productivity.
Launched at Dreamforce 2022, Construction 360 combines Mindtree's extensive
domain expertise, cloud capabilities, and NxT
(https://www.mindtree.com/mindtree-nxt) product suite with Salesforce's advanced
Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and other technologies. It provides the needed
digital infrastructure for construction companies to gain real-time end-to-end
visibility across the construction value chain and adopt next-generation
technologies, boosting efficiencies, streamlining costs, and accelerating
time-to-market.
The solution enables construction companies to maximize performance and
predictability across project lifecycle through superior management of bids,
clients, suppliers, and projects, enhanced resource mobilization, and improved
asset operations, thus making their operations and projects more sustainable. By
using sophisticated Internet of Things, building information modeling, augmented
reality/virtual reality, artificial intelligence and machine learning
technologies, the solution aids data-driven decision-making, automation of key
tasks, and better forecasting.
With Construction 360, construction companies can improve bid cycle time from
tender to execution, win ratio through past tender analytics and efficient
quoting, and workforce and inventory utilization through better planning. They
can also reduce supplier risks and onboarding time with greater milestone
visibility, while better anticipating service needs for safety and inspection
tracking.
"It is imperative for the construction industry to catch up on digital
transformation and make a concerted effort to grow in value by augmenting
production rates," said Antonio Sciuto , SVP Global Business Development Officer
of Salesforce. "Construction 360 is designed to help construction firms rise
above disparate, obsolete, and siloed assets and practices by availing of a
single system of record, engagement, and action to address the cost and time
repercussions of inefficient project management and governance."
"We are excited to leverage Mindtree industry expertise and Salesforce
technology to help construction companies worldwide increase their productivity
and address the labor skill shortage," said Tyler Prince , EVP and Worldwide
Alliances Leader at Salesforce.
