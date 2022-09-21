PEMION(TM) HYDROCARBON MEMBRANE AND POLYMER SET TO DISRUPT HEAVY-DUTY FUEL CELL APPLICATIONS
Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - Ionomr Innovations Inc. today released its
breakthrough Pemion(TM) hydrocarbon-based proton exchange membrane and polymer,
marking a revolutionary advance in materials for green hydrogen fuel cell
applications for heavy-duty industry.
Pemion(TM) is used in large fuel cell applications including heavy-duty
transport, automotive, and stationary power, offering superior chemical and
mechanical stability, conductivity, durability, and efficiency, all of which
serve to dramatically reduce the unit cost of the fuel cell.
Pemion(TM) is environmentally friendlier than conventional fluorinated membrane
and polymer technology, decreasing reliance on these increasingly regulated
materials, and enables simplified and lower-cost recycling for the recovery of
expensive catalysts at end of life.
Bill Haberlin, Chief Executive Officer of Ionomr, says, "Governments and
regulators across Europe, in the U.S., indeed around the world, are rightly
calling for the elimination of toxic, perfluorinated materials. Pemion(TM) is an
ideal replacement for conventional materials, for its environmental benefits and
for its superior performance. With our Pemion(TM) materials now produced at
scale, our partners can take their fuel cell and other clean energy technologies
to market faster, cleaner, and with better performance. Pemion(TM) provides a
tangible differentiation in the heavy-duty market."
Dr. Matthias Breitwieser, Chief Technology Officer at https://c212.net/c/link/?t
=0&l=en&o=3653993-1&h=379708789&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ionysis.com%2F&a=ionysis
GmbH, said: "We have been collaborating with Ionomr for several years, and after
working with their Pemion® materials have now achieved a step-change in the
performance of fully hydrocarbon membrane-electrode-assemblies (MEAs), rivaling
PFSA solutions. Based on this success, we've established our new company,
ionysis, to develop high-performance hydrocarbon MEAs as a viable alternative to
conventional solutions."
Pemion(TM) represents a fundamental shift in proton exchange technology
Conventional polymers and membranes are produced using perfluorinated sulfonic
acid (PFSA) chemistry. Perfluorinated compounds are known environmental toxins
that can leach into water sources, accumulate biologically in living organisms,
and are difficult to recycle.
Eliminating these widely used substances from all sources is an urgent focus
globally. Pemion(TM) products are produced using environmentally benign
hydrocarbon materials and avoid the environmental problems associated with
