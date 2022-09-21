PEMION(TM) HYDROCARBON MEMBRANE AND POLYMER SET TO DISRUPT HEAVY-DUTY FUEL CELL APPLICATIONS

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - Ionomr Innovations Inc. today released its

breakthrough Pemion(TM) hydrocarbon-based proton exchange membrane and polymer,

marking a revolutionary advance in materials for green hydrogen fuel cell

applications for heavy-duty industry.



Pemion(TM) is used in large fuel cell applications including heavy-duty

transport, automotive, and stationary power, offering superior chemical and

mechanical stability, conductivity, durability, and efficiency, all of which

serve to dramatically reduce the unit cost of the fuel cell.





Pemion(TM) is environmentally friendlier than conventional fluorinated membraneand polymer technology, decreasing reliance on these increasingly regulatedmaterials, and enables simplified and lower-cost recycling for the recovery ofexpensive catalysts at end of life.Bill Haberlin, Chief Executive Officer of Ionomr, says, "Governments andregulators across Europe, in the U.S., indeed around the world, are rightlycalling for the elimination of toxic, perfluorinated materials. Pemion(TM) is anideal replacement for conventional materials, for its environmental benefits andfor its superior performance. With our Pemion(TM) materials now produced atscale, our partners can take their fuel cell and other clean energy technologiesto market faster, cleaner, and with better performance. Pemion(TM) provides atangible differentiation in the heavy-duty market."Dr. Matthias Breitwieser, Chief Technology Officer at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3653993-1&h=379708789&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ionysis.com%2F&a=ionysisGmbH, said: "We have been collaborating with Ionomr for several years, and afterworking with their Pemion® materials have now achieved a step-change in theperformance of fully hydrocarbon membrane-electrode-assemblies (MEAs), rivalingPFSA solutions. Based on this success, we've established our new company,ionysis, to develop high-performance hydrocarbon MEAs as a viable alternative toconventional solutions."Pemion(TM) represents a fundamental shift in proton exchange technologyConventional polymers and membranes are produced using perfluorinated sulfonicacid (PFSA) chemistry. Perfluorinated compounds are known environmental toxinsthat can leach into water sources, accumulate biologically in living organisms,and are difficult to recycle.Eliminating these widely used substances from all sources is an urgent focusglobally. Pemion(TM) products are produced using environmentally benignhydrocarbon materials and avoid the environmental problems associated with