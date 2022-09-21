checkAd

Guerbet announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Elucirem(TM) (Gadopiclenol)

Villepinte, France (ots/PRNewswire) - - FDA approval of Elucirem(TM) (NDA
216986) was granted after priority review, a designation assigned to
applications for drugs that provide significant improvements in the safety or
effectiveness of the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions
compared to available therapies.

- In the approved indications, a contrast-enhanced MRI examination using
Elucirem(TM) requires half the gadolinium dose of existing non-specific GBCAs
(gadolinium-based contrast agents), addressing practitioners' concerns about
gadolinium exposure.[1],[2],[3]

- Elucirem(TM) (Gadopiclenol) will be produced in the United States and France.

- Elucirem(TM) will be marketed by Guerbet in the United States in bottle and
pre-filled syringe form.

Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT) , a global leader in medical imaging, announced today
that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after priority review, approved
Elucirem(TM) (Gadopiclenol), a new macrocyclic GBCA for use in contrast-enhanced
magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Elucirem(TM) (Gadopiclenol) is a new macrocyclic gadolinium-based contrast agent
with high relaxivity indicated for use in adults and children aged 2 years and
older, for contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The product is
used to detect and visualize lesions with abnormal vascularity in the central
nervous system (brain, spine and associated tissues) and the body (head and
neck, thorax, abdomen, pelvis, and musculoskeletal system). Please refer to the
FDA approved Prescribing Information on Drugs@FDA (https://www.fda.gov/Drugs/)
.[4]

Gadopiclenol, the active substance of Elucirem(TM), has been designed with two
sites for water molecule exchange to increase relaxivity and contrast, allowing
to use it at half the conventional dose of gadolinium compared to other
non-specific GBCAs.

The efficacy and safety of Gadopiclenol have been assessed as part of Guerbet's
clinical development plan, with marketing authorization being targeted worldwide
(cf. phase III trial results below).

The FDA is the first health authority to have approved Elucirem(TM) . It is
currently in the process of examination by the European Medicines Agency via a
centralized procedure.

"As a pioneer in MR imaging, thanks to the success of our first gadolinium-based
macrocyclic contrast agent, we are delighted with the FDA approval of
Elucirem(TM). This approval allows patients and practitioners to benefit from
the innovations brought by Elucirem(TM)." David Hale, Chief Executive Officer of
