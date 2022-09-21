Guerbet announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Elucirem(TM) (Gadopiclenol)

Villepinte, France (ots/PRNewswire) - - FDA approval of Elucirem(TM) (NDA

216986) was granted after priority review, a designation assigned to

applications for drugs that provide significant improvements in the safety or

effectiveness of the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions

compared to available therapies.



- In the approved indications, a contrast-enhanced MRI examination using

Elucirem(TM) requires half the gadolinium dose of existing non-specific GBCAs

(gadolinium-based contrast agents), addressing practitioners' concerns about

gadolinium exposure.[1],[2],[3]





- Elucirem(TM) (Gadopiclenol) will be produced in the United States and France.- Elucirem(TM) will be marketed by Guerbet in the United States in bottle andpre-filled syringe form.Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT) , a global leader in medical imaging, announced todaythat the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after priority review, approvedElucirem(TM) (Gadopiclenol), a new macrocyclic GBCA for use in contrast-enhancedmagnetic resonance imaging (MRI).Elucirem(TM) (Gadopiclenol) is a new macrocyclic gadolinium-based contrast agentwith high relaxivity indicated for use in adults and children aged 2 years andolder, for contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The product isused to detect and visualize lesions with abnormal vascularity in the centralnervous system (brain, spine and associated tissues) and the body (head andneck, thorax, abdomen, pelvis, and musculoskeletal system). Please refer to theFDA approved Prescribing Information on Drugs@FDA (https://www.fda.gov/Drugs/).[4]Gadopiclenol, the active substance of Elucirem(TM), has been designed with twosites for water molecule exchange to increase relaxivity and contrast, allowingto use it at half the conventional dose of gadolinium compared to othernon-specific GBCAs.The efficacy and safety of Gadopiclenol have been assessed as part of Guerbet'sclinical development plan, with marketing authorization being targeted worldwide(cf. phase III trial results below).The FDA is the first health authority to have approved Elucirem(TM) . It iscurrently in the process of examination by the European Medicines Agency via acentralized procedure."As a pioneer in MR imaging, thanks to the success of our first gadolinium-basedmacrocyclic contrast agent, we are delighted with the FDA approval ofElucirem(TM). This approval allows patients and practitioners to benefit fromthe innovations brought by Elucirem(TM)." David Hale, Chief Executive Officer of