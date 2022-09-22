Chiesi is recertified as a B Corp and sets new tougher objectives for action by 2025

Parma, Italy (ots/PRNewswire) -



- The Group has increased its B-Impact score by 16.3 points, with 103.8 out of

200 compared to its first certification in 2019;

- The recertification process by B Lab identifies further focus for action and

continuous improvement.



The B Corp movement, established to help companies balance profit with purpose,

is growing by the day. Today more than 5,700 companies are part of the movement

and have decided to subject themselves to a rigorous social and environmental

impact assessment and evaluation by a recognized and impartial third party that

credits actions over words.





" Decarbonisation is an essential step which we believe all businesses must taketo achieve an equitable and regenerative global economy. Humankind's survivaldepends on it ," said Maria Paola Chiesi , Shared Value & Sustainability Head ofthe Chiesi Group " We know it is not an easy path but one that requirescontinuous effort and improvement across all business dimensions if we are tomake a measurable, real-world impact ."" For us, sustainability must be embedded in all our operations and needs to beshared with our value chain; including partners, peers, and competitors. Wewon't succeed unless we join forces and work together. Milestones such as therecertification serve to mark our progress and inspire us to continuouslyimprove and aim for ever more ambitious goals," added Maria Paola Chiesi.As part of the re-certification process, B Lab commented in a report of sitereviews in Italy, the US, and Canada: " Chiesi Group has made several productsand process improvements to lessen the impact of the company's operations on theenvironment. For example, significant investments in developing carbon minimalpressurized metered dose inhalers. The team was impressed by the awareness andeffort that goes into implementing such innovative environmental practices.Namely, the company formally measures Scopes 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions, whichare above and beyond the industry standard."As well as highlighting the main progress in terms of social and environmentalimpact, the recertification process also identified a series of improvements astargets for the coming three years. Chiesi unveiled its plan to become carbonneutral in 2021 and is now striving to reach net-zero by 2035 by deploying adetailed plan, with clear and measurable milestones for emissions reduction.