Chiesi is recertified as a B Corp and sets new tougher objectives for action by 2025
Parma, Italy (ots/PRNewswire) -
- The Group has increased its B-Impact score by 16.3 points, with 103.8 out of
200 compared to its first certification in 2019;
- The recertification process by B Lab identifies further focus for action and
continuous improvement.
The B Corp movement, established to help companies balance profit with purpose,
is growing by the day. Today more than 5,700 companies are part of the movement
and have decided to subject themselves to a rigorous social and environmental
impact assessment and evaluation by a recognized and impartial third party that
credits actions over words.
" Decarbonisation is an essential step which we believe all businesses must take
to achieve an equitable and regenerative global economy. Humankind's survival
depends on it ," said Maria Paola Chiesi , Shared Value & Sustainability Head of
the Chiesi Group " We know it is not an easy path but one that requires
continuous effort and improvement across all business dimensions if we are to
make a measurable, real-world impact ."
" For us, sustainability must be embedded in all our operations and needs to be
shared with our value chain; including partners, peers, and competitors. We
won't succeed unless we join forces and work together. Milestones such as the
recertification serve to mark our progress and inspire us to continuously
improve and aim for ever more ambitious goals," added Maria Paola Chiesi.
As part of the re-certification process, B Lab commented in a report of site
reviews in Italy, the US, and Canada: " Chiesi Group has made several products
and process improvements to lessen the impact of the company's operations on the
environment. For example, significant investments in developing carbon minimal
pressurized metered dose inhalers. The team was impressed by the awareness and
effort that goes into implementing such innovative environmental practices.
Namely, the company formally measures Scopes 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions, which
are above and beyond the industry standard."
As well as highlighting the main progress in terms of social and environmental
impact, the recertification process also identified a series of improvements as
targets for the coming three years. Chiesi unveiled its plan to become carbon
neutral in 2021 and is now striving to reach net-zero by 2035 by deploying a
detailed plan, with clear and measurable milestones for emissions reduction.
For more information see here (https://www.chiesi.com/) or visit
http://actionoverwords.org/
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chiesi-is-recert
ified-as-a-b-corp-and-sets-new-tougher-objectives-for-action-by-2025-301630514.h
tml
Contact:
Alessio Pappagallo,
Press Office Manager,
Tel: +39 339 589483,
Email a.pappagallo@chiesi.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/75885/5326904
OTS: Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.
