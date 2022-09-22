TXOne Networks and Valmet to expand their successful OT/ICS cybersecurity services partnership

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Eindhoven/Tampere (ots) - TXOne Networks (https://www.txone.com/) , a globalleader in ICS and industrial IoT (IIoT) security, and Valmet(https://www.valmet.com/) , a leading global developer and supplier of processtechnologies, automation and services for the pulp, board, paper, tissue,nonwovens, energy, marine and process industries, have announced a partnership.Together they will better equip joint industrial automation customers with theprotection they need for today's vulnerable OT (Operational Technology)environments. The combination of TXOne Networks's solutions for securityinspection, endpoint protection and network defenses with the leading Valmet DNADistributed Control System (DCS), Valmet IQ Quality Control System (QCS),Machine Vision, Analyzers & Measurements, Valves and Industrial Internet, offersvarious advantages: It enhances the ability of industrial customers to betterprotect, respond, and recover from a cybersecurity incident with Valmet'sCybersecurity Services.As Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks, explains: "We are pleased to welcomeValmet, such a competent and committed new partner, to our partner network. Withthis cooperation, we are strengthening our presence in Northern Europe, and toeven further improve our customer service and solution portfolio in Europe wehave built up a dedicated channel and marketing team for the region. We are surethat not only the joint customers in the very important region of Scandinavia,but also far beyond will profit from this cooperation."TXOne Networks, with its focus on adaptive ICS/IIoT cybersecurity solutions forthe OT (Operational Technology) environment, is a pioneer in applying the "ZeroTrust Cybersecurity" approach to the needs of OT networks to protect theircustomers' critical IT infrastructures and industrial environments from cyberthreats. TXOne Networks "OT Zero Trust" approach to securing operationalenvironments consists of three phases: segmenting networks, scanning inbound andmobile assets with a portable rapid-scan device, and securing endpoints withdefensive solutions tailored to the endpoint's type (legacy or modernized).Amir Nickel, Sales Director Nordics at TXOne Networks, welcomes the cooperation:"With each increase in the functionality of operational technology, thepotential threat of cyber-attacks has also increased. So, we see great demandglobally for industrial cybersecurity solutions from various industries,especially the critical infrastructure. As a global leader in process automationsolutions, Valmet is a key partner for TXOne Networks, and we are pleased tofurther expand this very successful cooperation in the future. Our joint