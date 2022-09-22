checkAd

TXOne Networks and Valmet to expand their successful OT/ICS cybersecurity services partnership

Eindhoven/Tampere (ots) - TXOne Networks (https://www.txone.com/) , a global
leader in ICS and industrial IoT (IIoT) security, and Valmet
(https://www.valmet.com/) , a leading global developer and supplier of process
technologies, automation and services for the pulp, board, paper, tissue,
nonwovens, energy, marine and process industries, have announced a partnership.
Together they will better equip joint industrial automation customers with the
protection they need for today's vulnerable OT (Operational Technology)
environments. The combination of TXOne Networks's solutions for security
inspection, endpoint protection and network defenses with the leading Valmet DNA
Distributed Control System (DCS), Valmet IQ Quality Control System (QCS),
Machine Vision, Analyzers & Measurements, Valves and Industrial Internet, offers
various advantages: It enhances the ability of industrial customers to better
protect, respond, and recover from a cybersecurity incident with Valmet's
Cybersecurity Services.

As Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks, explains: "We are pleased to welcome
Valmet, such a competent and committed new partner, to our partner network. With
this cooperation, we are strengthening our presence in Northern Europe, and to
even further improve our customer service and solution portfolio in Europe we
have built up a dedicated channel and marketing team for the region. We are sure
that not only the joint customers in the very important region of Scandinavia,
but also far beyond will profit from this cooperation."

TXOne Networks, with its focus on adaptive ICS/IIoT cybersecurity solutions for
the OT (Operational Technology) environment, is a pioneer in applying the "Zero
Trust Cybersecurity" approach to the needs of OT networks to protect their
customers' critical IT infrastructures and industrial environments from cyber
threats. TXOne Networks "OT Zero Trust" approach to securing operational
environments consists of three phases: segmenting networks, scanning inbound and
mobile assets with a portable rapid-scan device, and securing endpoints with
defensive solutions tailored to the endpoint's type (legacy or modernized).

Amir Nickel, Sales Director Nordics at TXOne Networks, welcomes the cooperation:
"With each increase in the functionality of operational technology, the
potential threat of cyber-attacks has also increased. So, we see great demand
globally for industrial cybersecurity solutions from various industries,
especially the critical infrastructure. As a global leader in process automation
solutions, Valmet is a key partner for TXOne Networks, and we are pleased to
further expand this very successful cooperation in the future. Our joint
