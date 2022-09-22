Kreisel Electric to expand battery production capacities to over 2 GWh

Rainbach im Mühlkreis (ots) - Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) announced its nextsteps in meeting the growing demand for batteries as a sole- orhybrid-propulsion system. In addition to the production facility in Austria,John Deere is making an immediate investment in two additional locations toincrease the production capacity expansion of Kreisel Electric ("Kreisel") - thebattery technology pioneer in which John Deere recently acquired majorityownership. The significant capital commitment will bring an increase of over 2GWh to Kreisel battery production capacity, beginning with the opening of a newfacility at the John Deere Saran factory - the primary manufacturing locationfor John Deere engines in the European Union.(https://www.deere.co.uk/en/engines-and-drivetrain/orleans-saran-unit/) Inparallel with this project, John Deere will also invest in battery assembly inthe United States to support the growth of its customers and John Deereproducts.Find more information here: Kreisel Press Area (https://filebox.kreiselelectric.com/index.php/s/ndgM8tTtyNwZaj5?path=%2F00_John%20Deere)Contact:Meredith Pierick+1 515 360 5077mailto:meredithp@2rm.comJina Funk+1 319 292 5988mailto:FunkJaninaM@johndeere.comBenjamin Rahn+43 7949 / 21400mailto:presse@kreiselelectric.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/127034/5327002OTS: Kreisel Electric GmbH & Co KG