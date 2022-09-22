Kreisel Electric to expand battery production capacities to over 2 GWh
Rainbach im Mühlkreis (ots) - Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) announced its next
steps in meeting the growing demand for batteries as a sole- or
hybrid-propulsion system. In addition to the production facility in Austria,
John Deere is making an immediate investment in two additional locations to
increase the production capacity expansion of Kreisel Electric ("Kreisel") - the
battery technology pioneer in which John Deere recently acquired majority
ownership. The significant capital commitment will bring an increase of over 2
GWh to Kreisel battery production capacity, beginning with the opening of a new
facility at the John Deere Saran factory - the primary manufacturing location
for John Deere engines in the European Union.
(https://www.deere.co.uk/en/engines-and-drivetrain/orleans-saran-unit/) In
parallel with this project, John Deere will also invest in battery assembly in
the United States to support the growth of its customers and John Deere
products.
Find more information here: Kreisel Press Area (https://filebox.kreiselelectric.
com/index.php/s/ndgM8tTtyNwZaj5?path=%2F00_John%20Deere)
Contact:
Meredith Pierick
+1 515 360 5077
mailto:meredithp@2rm.com
Jina Funk
+1 319 292 5988
mailto:FunkJaninaM@johndeere.com
Benjamin Rahn
+43 7949 / 21400
mailto:presse@kreiselelectric.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/127034/5327002
OTS: Kreisel Electric GmbH & Co KG
steps in meeting the growing demand for batteries as a sole- or
hybrid-propulsion system. In addition to the production facility in Austria,
John Deere is making an immediate investment in two additional locations to
increase the production capacity expansion of Kreisel Electric ("Kreisel") - the
battery technology pioneer in which John Deere recently acquired majority
ownership. The significant capital commitment will bring an increase of over 2
GWh to Kreisel battery production capacity, beginning with the opening of a new
facility at the John Deere Saran factory - the primary manufacturing location
for John Deere engines in the European Union.
(https://www.deere.co.uk/en/engines-and-drivetrain/orleans-saran-unit/) In
parallel with this project, John Deere will also invest in battery assembly in
the United States to support the growth of its customers and John Deere
products.
Find more information here: Kreisel Press Area (https://filebox.kreiselelectric.
com/index.php/s/ndgM8tTtyNwZaj5?path=%2F00_John%20Deere)
Contact:
Meredith Pierick
+1 515 360 5077
mailto:meredithp@2rm.com
Jina Funk
+1 319 292 5988
mailto:FunkJaninaM@johndeere.com
Benjamin Rahn
+43 7949 / 21400
mailto:presse@kreiselelectric.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/127034/5327002
OTS: Kreisel Electric GmbH & Co KG
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 25 | 0 |