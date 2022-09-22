OpenSynergy Enhances Virtual Platform to Fully Support Android Automotive OS

Berlin (ots) - Automotive manufacturers can now deploy the latest Android

Automotive OS with drastically reduced integration effort



OpenSynergy has announced today the release of an enhanced version of their

automotive reference platform for virtual Android(TM) (based on Trout) with

Android 12 MVP 1.0 ready for series production. Containing technology from

Google, the reference platform highlights the integration of the Virtual I/O

(VIRTIO) framework into Android Automotive OS (AAOS). More importantly, the

reference platform now offers a complete vehicle-ready solution due to the fact

that OpenSynergy has specified and implemented devices necessary for automotive

use cases. This allows Android to run fully virtualized on any solution

containing the newest VIRTIO device implementation. Additionally, VIRTIO enables

support for multiple System on Chip(SoC)s, and provides higher flexibility to

change hardware.



VIRTIO is an established virtualization standard maintained by the OASIS Open

consortium. It provides a device-sharing framework for devices such as block,

network, console, graphics processing unit (GPU), input, etc. OpenSynergy

assumes the role of an automotive expert in the consortium specifying missing

automotive-specific VIRTIO devices to expand the scope of the open standard in

the automotive domain such as sound, video, Bluetooth®, camera, GNSS, and more.

Thanks to the OASIS consortium's active membership and expertise gathered in the

open-source domain, OpenSynergy always provides a mature virtual platform

equipped with the very latest VIRTIO devices already shipping in a large number

of cars.



