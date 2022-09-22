checkAd

OpenSynergy Enhances Virtual Platform to Fully Support Android Automotive OS

Berlin (ots) - Automotive manufacturers can now deploy the latest Android
Automotive OS with drastically reduced integration effort

OpenSynergy has announced today the release of an enhanced version of their
automotive reference platform for virtual Android(TM) (based on Trout) with
Android 12 MVP 1.0 ready for series production. Containing technology from
Google, the reference platform highlights the integration of the Virtual I/O
(VIRTIO) framework into Android Automotive OS (AAOS). More importantly, the
reference platform now offers a complete vehicle-ready solution due to the fact
that OpenSynergy has specified and implemented devices necessary for automotive
use cases. This allows Android to run fully virtualized on any solution
containing the newest VIRTIO device implementation. Additionally, VIRTIO enables
support for multiple System on Chip(SoC)s, and provides higher flexibility to
change hardware.

VIRTIO is an established virtualization standard maintained by the OASIS Open
consortium. It provides a device-sharing framework for devices such as block,
network, console, graphics processing unit (GPU), input, etc. OpenSynergy
assumes the role of an automotive expert in the consortium specifying missing
automotive-specific VIRTIO devices to expand the scope of the open standard in
the automotive domain such as sound, video, Bluetooth®, camera, GNSS, and more.
Thanks to the OASIS consortium's active membership and expertise gathered in the
open-source domain, OpenSynergy always provides a mature virtual platform
equipped with the very latest VIRTIO devices already shipping in a large number
of cars.

OpenSynergy's latest COQOS Hypervisor SDK supports VIRTIO devices required for
automotive use cases, allowing customers to fully leverage the virtualized AAOS
reference platform. The cooperation between OpenSynergy and Google ensures that
Android(TM) Automotive OS is fully compatible with the COQOS Hypervisor SDK. As
Android Automotive OS can be deployed fully virtualized, customers enjoy the
quick integration of Android onto their hardware, easy upgrade of Android
versions, as well as easier CTS certification by using a pre-CTS tested Android
(AOSP).

Operating systems fully compliant with this open VIRTIO standard can be flexibly
deployed and reused across any hardware and hypervisors adhering to the
standard. As an example, OpenSynergy has successfully collaborated with several
Tier1s to transition and upgrade their infotainment systems already in series
production to newer hardware and the latest Android version in the span of only
a few months. This maximum flexibility gives OEMs and Tier1s the freedom to
choose any chipset vendor for their series projects, which is especially useful
to accelerate the move to more powerful hardware, supporting the rapid
introduction of additional features. At the same time, this flexibility is
crucial in times of silicon shortage.

OpenSynergy's reference platform showcases an Android Automotive OS-based
Cockpit Domain Controller (CDC) architecture. Similar to other CDCs, the
underlying hypervisor guarantees the secure coexistence of Android (typically a
QM system) with systems of higher criticality, such as the real-time OS
displaying the telltales on an Instrument Cluster (typically ASIL B).

The reference platform software is available from OpenSynergy. It contains the
VIRTIO-based COQOS Hypervisor SDK as well as links and tools to download and
build AAOS.

Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.

About OpenSynergy

OpenSynergy provides embedded software products for the next generation of
vehicles. Its hypervisor and communication products pave the way for an
integrated driving experience.

The automotive virtual platform COQOS Hypervisor SDK integrates a mix of
real-time applications and open source solutions on powerful domain controllers.
It supports a large bundle of features corresponding to the virtualization
standard VIRTIO, creating maximum flexibility: guest operating systems can be
used and reused on different Systems on Chips.

The automotive leading Bluetooth® stack Blue SDK is one of OpenSynergy's
communications platforms. It is the reference Bluetooth® implementation for many
OEMs around the world.

OpenSynergy further provides complimentary Automotive-Grade software components
tailored for the AndroidTM Open Source Project (AOSP) to boost Android's
adoption in the automotive domain.

OpenSynergy also provides engineering services to support the customization of
its products.

Read more on http://www.opensynergy.com

Contact:

OpenSynergy GmbH
Sabine Mutumba Director of Marketing
Rotherstr. 20
D-10245 Berlin
Tel.: +49 (0)30.60 98 540-41
Email: mailto:marketing@opensynergy.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122143/5327021
OTS: OpenSynergy GmbH



