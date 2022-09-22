300+ Million Opera Users To Gain Access To The Eco-Friendly And Fast Transactions Of The Elrond Blockchain

Oslo, Norway and Sibiu, Romania (ots/PRNewswire) - Opera today announced plans

to integrate access to Elrond's blockchain, EGLD, and a growing ecosystem of

tokens and dApps for users of its popular web & mobile browsers through the

integrated Opera Wallet.



In January 2022, Opera launched the first Web3-focused Opera Crypto browser,

(https://opr.as/ikya) with Web3 compatibility and enhanced privacy and security

features for safer browsing. The partnership strengthens Elrond's commitment to

enhancing blockchain's usability and adoption.





Elrond's ethos of upending the status quo and ambition to create a moreefficient, inclusive, and transparent financial system will be a powerful forcefor change in the global economy. Alongside substantial advancements to existingchains, Elrond can process 15,000 transactions per second at negligible costsand is Europe's first carbon-negative blockchain." The synergy between Elrond and Opera is truly unique. As our technology bringsradical improvements in performance and user experience, critical for the nextwave of mass adoption, we are a natural fit for Opera's efforts to support theproliferation of blockchain-based technologies. We are excited to work togetherto usher in a new chapter of autonomous banking, where financial services areopen to anyone, work near-instantly, and are inexpensive. " Beniamin Mincu,Elrond Network CEO.Opera's integrated non-custodial wallet puts it in a unique position toaccelerate mainstream blockchain adoption. It's an exciting growth opportunityfor Elrond and its ecosystem as it opens the door for expansion of its userbase." The seamless integration of Elrond further expands the wide array ofcrypto-centric services available to Opera Crypto Browser users. Suchinteroperability is increasingly important for any project aiming to embraceWeb3, and we are excited to have another blockchain partner join us on ourmission to accelerate the evolution of the internet, " said Susie Batt, CryptoEcosystem Lead at Opera .The integration of Elrond technology and tokens also showcases the impressiveecosystem of ESDTs and dApps built around the blockchain. Opera users can accessnative EGLD tokens and ESDTs from Holoride, Itheum, Utrust, and Maiar DEX,making it a perfect introduction to Web3. Having the entire Elrond ecosystem attheir fingertips allows users to participate without a third-party wallet.Easy access to blockchain products is vital for expansion, and both companiesare showing their intent to aid this growth. Connecting one of the most activeand innovative ecosystems with a globally trusted browser is an exciting steptowards mass adoption and a move that will undoubtedly bring down the barrier toentry for users worldwide.About ElrondElrond (https://elrond.com/) is a new blockchain architecture designed fromscratch to bring a 1,000-fold cumulative improvement in throughput and executionspeed. To achieve this, Elrond introduces two key innovations: a novel AdaptiveState Sharding mechanism, and a Secure Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm, enablinglinear scalability with a fast, efficient, and secure consensus mechanism.