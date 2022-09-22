checkAd

300+ Million Opera Users To Gain Access To The Eco-Friendly And Fast Transactions Of The Elrond Blockchain

Oslo, Norway and Sibiu, Romania (ots/PRNewswire) - Opera today announced plans
to integrate access to Elrond's blockchain, EGLD, and a growing ecosystem of
tokens and dApps for users of its popular web & mobile browsers through the
integrated Opera Wallet.

In January 2022, Opera launched the first Web3-focused Opera Crypto browser,
(https://opr.as/ikya) with Web3 compatibility and enhanced privacy and security
features for safer browsing. The partnership strengthens Elrond's commitment to
enhancing blockchain's usability and adoption.

Elrond's ethos of upending the status quo and ambition to create a more
efficient, inclusive, and transparent financial system will be a powerful force
for change in the global economy. Alongside substantial advancements to existing
chains, Elrond can process 15,000 transactions per second at negligible costs
and is Europe's first carbon-negative blockchain.

" The synergy between Elrond and Opera is truly unique. As our technology brings
radical improvements in performance and user experience, critical for the next
wave of mass adoption, we are a natural fit for Opera's efforts to support the
proliferation of blockchain-based technologies. We are excited to work together
to usher in a new chapter of autonomous banking, where financial services are
open to anyone, work near-instantly, and are inexpensive. " Beniamin Mincu,
Elrond Network CEO.

Opera's integrated non-custodial wallet puts it in a unique position to
accelerate mainstream blockchain adoption. It's an exciting growth opportunity
for Elrond and its ecosystem as it opens the door for expansion of its user
base.

" The seamless integration of Elrond further expands the wide array of
crypto-centric services available to Opera Crypto Browser users. Such
interoperability is increasingly important for any project aiming to embrace
Web3, and we are excited to have another blockchain partner join us on our
mission to accelerate the evolution of the internet, " said Susie Batt, Crypto
Ecosystem Lead at Opera .

The integration of Elrond technology and tokens also showcases the impressive
ecosystem of ESDTs and dApps built around the blockchain. Opera users can access
native EGLD tokens and ESDTs from Holoride, Itheum, Utrust, and Maiar DEX,
making it a perfect introduction to Web3. Having the entire Elrond ecosystem at
their fingertips allows users to participate without a third-party wallet.

Easy access to blockchain products is vital for expansion, and both companies
are showing their intent to aid this growth. Connecting one of the most active
and innovative ecosystems with a globally trusted browser is an exciting step
towards mass adoption and a move that will undoubtedly bring down the barrier to
entry for users worldwide.

About Elrond

Elrond (https://elrond.com/) is a new blockchain architecture designed from
scratch to bring a 1,000-fold cumulative improvement in throughput and execution
speed. To achieve this, Elrond introduces two key innovations: a novel Adaptive
State Sharding mechanism, and a Secure Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm, enabling
linear scalability with a fast, efficient, and secure consensus mechanism.

Full Res visual: https://we.tl/t-HFQxUkvXB8

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1904664/EGLD_in_Opera_Browser.jpg

mailto:dan.voicu@elrond.com

Media Contact:

Dan Voicu, Head of Communications
dan.voicu@elrond.comDistributed by STORM Partners.
Contact Adrian Bono for interviews, and quotes - adrian.bono@storm.partners,
+34 608 861 127 or telegram @STORMPartners
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/300-million-opera-users-to-ga
in-access-to-the-eco-friendly-and-fast-transactions-of-the-elrond-blockchain-301
630694.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164912/5327164
OTS: Elrond



