KfW signs grant agreement in the amount of EUR 30 million for housing for internally displaced persons in Ukraine

Frankfurt am Main (ots) -



- Improvement in living conditions through affordable housing for 5,400

Ukrainians

- Repair and conversion of residential buildings and construction of

prefabricated apartments

- Conversion and refurbishment of public buildings into residential buildings



On behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development

(BMZ), KfW today signed a grant agreement for EUR 30 million with the United

Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM). The grant provides funds

for the provision of affordable housing for at least 5,400 internally displaced

persons in Ukraine. For this purpose, public buildings are to be converted into

living space and refurbished; multi-storey residential buildings and public

buildings such as schools, kindergartens and administrative buildings are to be

used as living space; and prefabricated buildings are to be built. The plan is

to provide 1,800 housing units.



