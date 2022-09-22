checkAd

KfW signs grant agreement in the amount of EUR 30 million for housing for internally displaced persons in Ukraine

Frankfurt am Main (ots) -

- Improvement in living conditions through affordable housing for 5,400
Ukrainians
- Repair and conversion of residential buildings and construction of
prefabricated apartments
- Conversion and refurbishment of public buildings into residential buildings

On behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development
(BMZ), KfW today signed a grant agreement for EUR 30 million with the United
Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM). The grant provides funds
for the provision of affordable housing for at least 5,400 internally displaced
persons in Ukraine. For this purpose, public buildings are to be converted into
living space and refurbished; multi-storey residential buildings and public
buildings such as schools, kindergartens and administrative buildings are to be
used as living space; and prefabricated buildings are to be built. The plan is
to provide 1,800 housing units.

"According to estimates by the International Organization for Migration (IOM),
up to 7 million people have been displaced within Ukraine so far. Improving
living conditions through easier access to secure housing is of utmost
importance for internally displaced persons," explained Christiane Laibach,
Executive Board Member for International Financing at KfW Group.

The measures are expected to be implemented in the oblasts of Zakarpattia, Lviv,
Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi and Khmelnytskyi.

Further information about KfW Development Bank is available at:

http://www.kfw-entwicklungsbank.de

Contact:

KfW, Palmengartenstr. 5 - 9, 60325 Frankfurt
Kommunikation (KOM), Dr. Charis Pöthig,
Tel. +49 (0)69 7431 4683, Fax: +49 (0)69 7431 3266,
E-Mail: mailto:Charis.Poethig@kfw.de, Internet: http://www.kfw.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/41193/5327260
OTS: KfW



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

KfW signs grant agreement in the amount of EUR 30 million for housing for internally displaced persons in Ukraine - Improvement in living conditions through affordable housing for 5,400 Ukrainians - Repair and conversion of residential buildings and construction of prefabricated apartments - Conversion and refurbishment of public buildings into residential …

Nachrichten des Autors

Verstaatlichung - Uniper gehört uns allen
338 Leser
Führendes Großkrankenhaus der Maximalversorgung erneuert und modernisiert - neue Stellen ...
336 Leser
Baustart für 460 Wohnungen: So vielfältig wird das Max Brauer Quartier in Hamburg-Ottensen (FOTO)
324 Leser
Ecobat gibt neuen Chief Financial Officer bekannt
226 Leser
Zypern fordert Ibiza mit dem neuen BEON1X-Festival heraus
193 Leser
Far Eastern New Century gewann den "Sustainability & Innovation Award" der ITMF ...
187 Leser
Schienentechnik aus Österreich bei der InnoTrans 2022 Berlin
187 Leser
Jacqueline Shi: Huawei Cloud setzt auf "By Local, For Local", um die digitale Transformation ...
183 Leser
Queclink stellt LTE Cat 1 Fahrzeug-Tracker-Produktlinie vor
142 Leser
WESTFALEN-BLATT: Fleischkonzern Tönnies streicht tausende Stellen
119 Leser
Sven Lang: 3 Gründe, warum Onlinehändler noch immer nicht ihr volles Umsatzpotenzial ...
607 Leser
Produktionseinbruch am Chemiestandort Leuna
526 Leser
Erzeugerpreise August 2022: +45,8 % gegenüber August 2021
437 Leser
CloudSense enables next-generation telecommunications eco-systems with TMF open systems standard
422 Leser
GREEN IT und pcm auf der Digitalen Woche Dortmund / Digitalisierung und Nachhaltigkeit (FOTO)
402 Leser
Erstes ganzheitliches B2B-Omnichannel-Einkaufserlebnis: TICA Trends & Trade und die Großhandelsplattform Orderchamp gehen strategische ...
394 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
350 Leser
Sven Lang: Mit diesen Marketing-Maßnahmen steigern Onlinehändler den Kundenwert (FOTO)
348 Leser
Drittmitteleinnahmen je Universitätsprofessur im Jahr 2020 bei 287 000 Euro
342 Leser
Verstaatlichung - Uniper gehört uns allen
338 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
1211 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
1201 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1168 Leser
Bitcoin-Konferenz BTC22 in Innsbruck: Ein neues Geldsystem als Mittel gegen die Ungleichheit?
988 Leser
Orangetheory® Fitness ernennt Jason Dunlop zum Präsidenten der internationalen Abteilung
975 Leser
Spartan Trifecta Premiere in Zell am See-Kaprun: Das war die erste Auflage der Hindernisrennserie im Herbst!
909 Leser
Launch der ersten fünf veganen Produkte von Billie Green / Verkaufsstart für innovative ...
899 Leser
KfW-Energiewendebarometer 2022: Zwei Drittel der Haushalte in Deutschland fürchten Folgen des Klimawandels
829 Leser
6,6 % mehr beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im August 2022 als im Vormonat
822 Leser
MEYLE engineers solve Tesla's squeaking problem / Hamburg engineers solve Tesla's squeaking ...
740 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3049 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1907 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1763 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1565 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1483 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1275 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
1211 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
1201 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1168 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
1025 Leser