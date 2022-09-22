KfW signs grant agreement in the amount of EUR 30 million for housing for internally displaced persons in Ukraine
- Improvement in living conditions through affordable housing for 5,400
Ukrainians
- Repair and conversion of residential buildings and construction of
prefabricated apartments
- Conversion and refurbishment of public buildings into residential buildings
On behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development
(BMZ), KfW today signed a grant agreement for EUR 30 million with the United
Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM). The grant provides funds
for the provision of affordable housing for at least 5,400 internally displaced
persons in Ukraine. For this purpose, public buildings are to be converted into
living space and refurbished; multi-storey residential buildings and public
buildings such as schools, kindergartens and administrative buildings are to be
used as living space; and prefabricated buildings are to be built. The plan is
to provide 1,800 housing units.
"According to estimates by the International Organization for Migration (IOM),
up to 7 million people have been displaced within Ukraine so far. Improving
living conditions through easier access to secure housing is of utmost
importance for internally displaced persons," explained Christiane Laibach,
Executive Board Member for International Financing at KfW Group.
The measures are expected to be implemented in the oblasts of Zakarpattia, Lviv,
Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi and Khmelnytskyi.
