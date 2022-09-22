TerraPay and NPCI International collaborate to drive seamless merchant payments via UPI-enabled QR codes

London and Mumbai, India (ots/PRNewswire) - In a strategic move to further

strengthen its cross-border payment solutions, TerraPay, a leading global

payments infrastructure group today announced its partnership with NPCI

International Payments Limited (NIPL), the International arm of National

Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This association with NIPL will allow

Indian customers and merchants in India with an active Unified Payments

Interface Id (UPI Id) to make and accept cross-border payments seamlessly by

leveraging TerraPay's agile infrastructure and the UPI network.



In this intended collaboration, both companies will work together to further

empower Indian customers with active UPI Ids (350 million bank accounts) to be

able to transact at QR locations enabled by TerraPay, globally.





Together, both companies intend to fortify UPI payments & QR solutions toextract their maximum potential. The partnership will further increase the useof UPI and QR for cross-border merchant payments. This initiative will speed upthe usage of UPI apps across different geographies thereby further enhancing thedigital drive for cashless transactions. Furthermore, since UPI payments & QRtransactions are customer-initiated with a two-factor authentication it adds anelement of non-repudiation and hence drastically reduces disputes and grievanceredressal issues. With this collaboration, TerraPay is keen to buildinteroperability among the various financial instruments that it powers and getmarginalized or underserved communities into the mainstream of digital payments.Unified Payments Interface is an instant real-time payments (RTP) systemdeveloped by National Payments Corporation of India. It is amongst the mostsuccessful RTP systems globally, providing - simplicity, safety, and security inperson-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions in India. In2021, UPI enabled commerce worth 940Bn (~39Bn transactions). In August 2022alone, the volume of transactions crossed 6.56Bn.Globally, TerraPay processes pay-outs into 4.5Bn+ bank accounts and 1.5Bn+mobile wallets . With the vision to foster financial inclusion, residents, POIs,and the Indian diaspora will be able to send money to India by using TerraPay'sagile, transparent and real-time payment highway.Sharing why this partnership is critical to the vision of a cashless world,Ritesh Pai, President-Product & Solutions, TerraPay said, "Our ambition and aimis to collaborate and develop faster, more innovative, and transparentcross-border payment solutions. This effort is with an intent to establish thefoundation of a new reality. We will act as a catalyst whether it's enabling