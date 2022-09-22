TerraPay and NPCI International collaborate to drive seamless merchant payments via UPI-enabled QR codes
London and Mumbai, India (ots/PRNewswire) - In a strategic move to further
strengthen its cross-border payment solutions, TerraPay, a leading global
payments infrastructure group today announced its partnership with NPCI
International Payments Limited (NIPL), the International arm of National
Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This association with NIPL will allow
Indian customers and merchants in India with an active Unified Payments
Interface Id (UPI Id) to make and accept cross-border payments seamlessly by
leveraging TerraPay's agile infrastructure and the UPI network.
In this intended collaboration, both companies will work together to further
empower Indian customers with active UPI Ids (350 million bank accounts) to be
able to transact at QR locations enabled by TerraPay, globally.
strengthen its cross-border payment solutions, TerraPay, a leading global
payments infrastructure group today announced its partnership with NPCI
International Payments Limited (NIPL), the International arm of National
Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This association with NIPL will allow
Indian customers and merchants in India with an active Unified Payments
Interface Id (UPI Id) to make and accept cross-border payments seamlessly by
leveraging TerraPay's agile infrastructure and the UPI network.
In this intended collaboration, both companies will work together to further
empower Indian customers with active UPI Ids (350 million bank accounts) to be
able to transact at QR locations enabled by TerraPay, globally.
Together, both companies intend to fortify UPI payments & QR solutions to
extract their maximum potential. The partnership will further increase the use
of UPI and QR for cross-border merchant payments. This initiative will speed up
the usage of UPI apps across different geographies thereby further enhancing the
digital drive for cashless transactions. Furthermore, since UPI payments & QR
transactions are customer-initiated with a two-factor authentication it adds an
element of non-repudiation and hence drastically reduces disputes and grievance
redressal issues. With this collaboration, TerraPay is keen to build
interoperability among the various financial instruments that it powers and get
marginalized or underserved communities into the mainstream of digital payments.
Unified Payments Interface is an instant real-time payments (RTP) system
developed by National Payments Corporation of India. It is amongst the most
successful RTP systems globally, providing - simplicity, safety, and security in
person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions in India. In
2021, UPI enabled commerce worth 940Bn (~39Bn transactions). In August 2022
alone, the volume of transactions crossed 6.56Bn.
Globally, TerraPay processes pay-outs into 4.5Bn+ bank accounts and 1.5Bn+
mobile wallets . With the vision to foster financial inclusion, residents, POIs,
and the Indian diaspora will be able to send money to India by using TerraPay's
agile, transparent and real-time payment highway.
Sharing why this partnership is critical to the vision of a cashless world,
Ritesh Pai, President-Product & Solutions, TerraPay said, "Our ambition and aim
is to collaborate and develop faster, more innovative, and transparent
cross-border payment solutions. This effort is with an intent to establish the
foundation of a new reality. We will act as a catalyst whether it's enabling
extract their maximum potential. The partnership will further increase the use
of UPI and QR for cross-border merchant payments. This initiative will speed up
the usage of UPI apps across different geographies thereby further enhancing the
digital drive for cashless transactions. Furthermore, since UPI payments & QR
transactions are customer-initiated with a two-factor authentication it adds an
element of non-repudiation and hence drastically reduces disputes and grievance
redressal issues. With this collaboration, TerraPay is keen to build
interoperability among the various financial instruments that it powers and get
marginalized or underserved communities into the mainstream of digital payments.
Unified Payments Interface is an instant real-time payments (RTP) system
developed by National Payments Corporation of India. It is amongst the most
successful RTP systems globally, providing - simplicity, safety, and security in
person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions in India. In
2021, UPI enabled commerce worth 940Bn (~39Bn transactions). In August 2022
alone, the volume of transactions crossed 6.56Bn.
Globally, TerraPay processes pay-outs into 4.5Bn+ bank accounts and 1.5Bn+
mobile wallets . With the vision to foster financial inclusion, residents, POIs,
and the Indian diaspora will be able to send money to India by using TerraPay's
agile, transparent and real-time payment highway.
Sharing why this partnership is critical to the vision of a cashless world,
Ritesh Pai, President-Product & Solutions, TerraPay said, "Our ambition and aim
is to collaborate and develop faster, more innovative, and transparent
cross-border payment solutions. This effort is with an intent to establish the
foundation of a new reality. We will act as a catalyst whether it's enabling
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 29 | 0 |