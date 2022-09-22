Ashtrom expands its activity in the renewable energy sector in the U.S. Ashtrom Group Signs with a partner a first PPA Agreement in the US to Sell ~235MWdc Electricity in their ~400 MWdc Project in Texas

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - As part of the PPA agreement, Ashtrom will

sell to CPS Energy, the largest municipally owned electric and natural gas

utility in the U.S. , which has a credit rating of Aa2, about 60% of the

generated electricity for a period of 20 years at a fixed price.



A significant milestone for Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) in the renewable energy

sector. The Group announces today the signing of the first PPA agreement for a

long-term sale of electricity in the U.S. market. As part of the agreement, a

dedicated project company, jointly owned by the Ashtrom Group and Kenlov

Renewable Energy, will sell electricity generated by the Tierra Bonita project

in the U.S., in the total capacity of about 235 MWdc (about 60% of the total

capacity of the project) and the green certificates for it. The electricity will

be sold to CPS Energy, the municipally owned electric and natural gas utility of

the City of San Antonio, Texas - which is rated at Aa2 by Moody's - and will be

supplied to the utility at a fixed price for a period of 20 years. The remaining

project-generated electricity and its green certificates will be sold on the

open electricity market in Texas.



