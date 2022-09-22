checkAd

Ashtrom expands its activity in the renewable energy sector in the U.S. Ashtrom Group Signs with a partner a first PPA Agreement in the US to Sell ~235MWdc Electricity in their ~400 MWdc Project in Texas

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - As part of the PPA agreement, Ashtrom will
sell to CPS Energy, the largest municipally owned electric and natural gas
utility in the U.S. , which has a credit rating of Aa2, about 60% of the
generated electricity for a period of 20 years at a fixed price.

A significant milestone for Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) in the renewable energy
sector. The Group announces today the signing of the first PPA agreement for a
long-term sale of electricity in the U.S. market. As part of the agreement, a
dedicated project company, jointly owned by the Ashtrom Group and Kenlov
Renewable Energy, will sell electricity generated by the Tierra Bonita project
in the U.S., in the total capacity of about 235 MWdc (about 60% of the total
capacity of the project) and the green certificates for it. The electricity will
be sold to CPS Energy, the municipally owned electric and natural gas utility of
the City of San Antonio, Texas - which is rated at Aa2 by Moody's - and will be
supplied to the utility at a fixed price for a period of 20 years. The remaining
project-generated electricity and its green certificates will be sold on the
open electricity market in Texas.

Tierra Bonita project is a large-scale solar project in Texas, USA, covering an
area of approximately 9,000 dunams, and already achieved major development
milestones, including the securing of its main land rights and signing of a grid
connection agreement. According to the company's assessment, completion of the
project development processes, and the start of construction should take place
in the second quarter of 2023, and its commercial operation is expected at the
end of 2024.

It should also be noted that CPS Energy is the municipally owned energy company
of the City of San Antonio, the seventh-largest city in the U.S., with about 1.5
million residents, serving more than 900,000 customers in the electricity and
natural gas sector. The PPA and the high credit rating of CPS Energy as a
long-term electricity buyer, are expected to enhance the project financial
fundamentals.

Yitsik Marmelshtein, CEO of Ashtrom Renewable Energy: "This agreement signifies
a major milestone in our investment activity in the U.S., and reflects the
continued progress of our renewable energy activity in this market for the long
term. We are currently working on advancing other PPA agreements for additional
projects that we are developing in the U.S. At present, our renewable energy
development pipeline in the US includes projects in various development stages
