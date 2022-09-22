Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - The unique marketing tech is designed to

help businesses and brands elevate consumer drink experiences to a new level of

innovation and impact



Ripples (http://www.drinkripples.com/) , the Bev-Top Media category leader,

announced today the launch of the Ripple Maker II Pro. The new beverage-top

printer features food technology with naturally changing print colors that

quench rising consumer demand for novel drink experiences.





Patent-pending Chameleon Plus pods, made with flavorless cabbage extract, adjustto a drink's pH level and print a spectrum of blue- and red-based hues thatbeautify cocktails. Aqua, turquoise, lavender, magenta, violet and more-depending on beverage acidity or alkalinity.The exciting extract was created exclusively for the Ripple Maker II Pro by thelate Dr. Assaf Zeira, Head of Food Technology at Ripples, who sadly passed awayin early 2022. Zeira developed Ripples' full product line of entirelyplant-based printing pods, underscoring the company's commitment to foodtechnology that doesn't compromise health." Serving up next-generation drink experiences to satisfy the next generation ofdrink consumers is no small challenge, " says Ripples CEO Yossi Meshulam . " GenY and even more so Gen Z keep food and beverage businesses on their toes byraising expectations for innovation, personalization, and sustainability. TheRipple Maker II Pro was created with these audiences in mind. We wanted toelevate their food and beverage experiences and give them eye-catching reasonsto share their moments on social media ."In addition to food technology, the Ripple Maker II Pro features a range ofefficiency upgrades that ensure fast operational workflow. Dual pod holders canprint two colors on a single drink and allow baristas and bartenders to switchextracts without switching pods. New automated sensor tech recognizes cupdimensions to adjust the image size and keep prints centered without manualintervention. Mixologist Or Asulin of Poupee restaurant, says " People aredelighted when we serve them a Ripples-topped cocktail. I'm so happy with thenew Ripple Maker II Pro version that lets my team surprise guests with theperfect drink and perfect colored print every time. "About Ripples Ripples is the pioneer of Bev-Top Media, an innovative platformthat offers creative solutions for increasing sales and engagement in theHospitality, Food & Beverage, Event, and Media industries. With the company'saward-winning Ripple Maker, businesses serving foam-topped drinks such as draftbeer, cocktails, and lattes can create drink designs and messages that arepersonalized in real-time- supporting promotional activities, location-basedsocial media shares, and long-term brand awareness. Ripples' platform features adynamic content feed and big data analytics tools to measure the impact ofBev-Top Media on bottom-line business results.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1905498/The_Ripples_Maker_2_Pro.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1905497/Ripples_cocktails.jpgPR Contact: Hila Aviel Head of Marketing mailto:hilaa@drinkripples.comView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/colorful-cabbage-magic-the-new-ripple-maker-ii-pro-uses-plant-based-color-technology-to-create-drink-prints-in-vibrant-shades-301631134.htmlContact:+972-54-8300653Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165419/5327584OTS: Ripples