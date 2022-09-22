checkAd

Colorful Cabbage Magic The New Ripple Maker II Pro Uses Plant-Based Color Technology to Create Drink Prints in Vibrant Shades

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - The unique marketing tech is designed to
help businesses and brands elevate consumer drink experiences to a new level of
innovation and impact

Ripples (http://www.drinkripples.com/) , the Bev-Top Media category leader,
announced today the launch of the Ripple Maker II Pro. The new beverage-top
printer features food technology with naturally changing print colors that
quench rising consumer demand for novel drink experiences.

Patent-pending Chameleon Plus pods, made with flavorless cabbage extract, adjust
to a drink's pH level and print a spectrum of blue- and red-based hues that
beautify cocktails. Aqua, turquoise, lavender, magenta, violet and more-
depending on beverage acidity or alkalinity.

The exciting extract was created exclusively for the Ripple Maker II Pro by the
late Dr. Assaf Zeira, Head of Food Technology at Ripples, who sadly passed away
in early 2022. Zeira developed Ripples' full product line of entirely
plant-based printing pods, underscoring the company's commitment to food
technology that doesn't compromise health.

" Serving up next-generation drink experiences to satisfy the next generation of
drink consumers is no small challenge, " says Ripples CEO Yossi Meshulam . " Gen
Y and even more so Gen Z keep food and beverage businesses on their toes by
raising expectations for innovation, personalization, and sustainability. The
Ripple Maker II Pro was created with these audiences in mind. We wanted to
elevate their food and beverage experiences and give them eye-catching reasons
to share their moments on social media ."

In addition to food technology, the Ripple Maker II Pro features a range of
efficiency upgrades that ensure fast operational workflow. Dual pod holders can
print two colors on a single drink and allow baristas and bartenders to switch
extracts without switching pods. New automated sensor tech recognizes cup
dimensions to adjust the image size and keep prints centered without manual
intervention. Mixologist Or Asulin of Poupee restaurant, says " People are
delighted when we serve them a Ripples-topped cocktail. I'm so happy with the
new Ripple Maker II Pro version that lets my team surprise guests with the
perfect drink and perfect colored print every time. "

About Ripples Ripples is the pioneer of Bev-Top Media, an innovative platform
that offers creative solutions for increasing sales and engagement in the
Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Event, and Media industries. With the company's
award-winning Ripple Maker, businesses serving foam-topped drinks such as draft
beer, cocktails, and lattes can create drink designs and messages that are
personalized in real-time- supporting promotional activities, location-based
social media shares, and long-term brand awareness. Ripples' platform features a
dynamic content feed and big data analytics tools to measure the impact of
Bev-Top Media on bottom-line business results.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1905498/The_Ripples_Maker_2_Pro.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1905497/Ripples_cocktails.jpg

PR Contact: Hila Aviel Head of Marketing mailto:hilaa@drinkripples.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/colorful-cabba
ge-magic-the-new-ripple-maker-ii-pro-uses-plant-based-color-technology-to-create
-drink-prints-in-vibrant-shades-301631134.html

Contact:

+972-54-8300653

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165419/5327584
OTS: Ripples


Wertpapier


Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
