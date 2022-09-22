checkAd

Koç Group Calls for Bold Action to Tackle Gender Inequality

Istanbul (ots/PRNewswire) - Koç Holding Board Member Ipek Kiraç says now is the
time for leaders and institutions to take bold action on gender inequality. "The
most significant indicator for leaders and institutions in tackling gender
inequality should be to set targets and to be determined to accomplish them,"
Kiraç commented during the UN Women panel "A Year of Action: Building more equal
and inclusive digital societies through multi-stakeholder partnerships." The
High-Level Side Event was held during the 77th session of the UN General
Assembly in New York.

Speaking at a UN Women side event during the 77th session of the UN General
Assembly, Ipek Kiraç, Koç Holding Board Member, called on world leaders and key
institutions to take bold action to tackle gender inequality. The High-Level
Side Event "A Year of Action: Building more equal and inclusive digital
societies through multi-stakeholder partnerships", hosted by the Action
Coalition on Technology and Innovation for Gender Equality, gathered senior
leaders from across government and the private sector to discuss solutions and
launch ambitious goals to promote gender equality and build an inclusive digital
future.

In her opening remarks, Sima Bahous, UN Under Secretary General and Executive
Director UN Women, stated: "The road to gender equality is long and
ever-changing and impacted by today's shifting power dynamics among countries
and regions, and ongoing crises. Now is the time to break the cycle of
inequality and join forces to build an open, safe and equal digital future for
the generations to come. Since its creation two years ago, the Action Coalition
on Technology and Innovation for Gender Equality has been instrumental in
shaping global standards on gender and digital technologies, a field that has
been too often overlooked. Your presence today contributes to expanding this
global community of partners, who care deeply about generating bold commitments
centered around the communities that are most deeply impacted. More than ever,
we need to stand together to reaffirm that 'Digital rights are women's rights'."

Koç Holding Board Member Ipek Kiraç discussed Koç Holding's initiatives and
projects as part of its global leadership role in the Action Coalition on
Technology and Innovation, emphasizing the mission Koç Group has undertaken to
foster gender equality and tackle gender biases.

The panel, moderated by Anita Bhatia, UN Women Assistant Secretary General and
Deputy Executive Director, hosted several high-level participants, including
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  23   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Koç Group Calls for Bold Action to Tackle Gender Inequality Koç Holding Board Member Ipek Kiraç says now is the time for leaders and institutions to take bold action on gender inequality. "The most significant indicator for leaders and institutions in tackling gender inequality should be to set targets and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Kreisel Electric erweitert Batterieproduktionskapazitäten auf über 2 GWh
323 Leser
Plintron Americas baut Zusammenarbeit mit T-Mobile aus
279 Leser
Für mehr Chancengleichheit: StepStone CEO wird Beiratsmitglied von BeyondGenderAgenda (FOTO)
247 Leser
Für 300.000 Euro: Vor 5 Jahren bekamen Käufer eine Familienwohnung, heute teils nur noch eine Singlebude
244 Leser
Chiesi is recertified as a B Corp and sets new tougher objectives for action by 2025
219 Leser
Semaine européenne de la mobilité 2022: La mobilité partagée plébiscitée par les Français et ...
216 Leser
IIF: Invitation to the 4th International Investment Forum September 27
177 Leser
Gewerbliche Wohnungsgesellschaft DRABA Grundbesitz GmbH & Co. KG erwirbt Wohnungsportfolio in ...
175 Leser
Neue HR-Tech-Plattform als Revolution der Jobsuche: ZNAPP nutzt einen völlig neuen Bewerbungs-Ansatz (FOTO)
171 Leser
Psychologe verrät: Den Halo-Effekt im Marketing richtig nutzen - so sticht die Dienstleistung aus der Masse heraus ...
156 Leser
Sven Lang: 3 Gründe, warum Onlinehändler noch immer nicht ihr volles Umsatzpotenzial ...
631 Leser
Produktionseinbruch am Chemiestandort Leuna
534 Leser
Erzeugerpreise August 2022: +45,8 % gegenüber August 2021
500 Leser
GREEN IT und pcm auf der Digitalen Woche Dortmund / Digitalisierung und Nachhaltigkeit (FOTO)
475 Leser
CloudSense enables next-generation telecommunications eco-systems with TMF open systems standard
422 Leser
Sven Lang: Mit diesen Marketing-Maßnahmen steigern Onlinehändler den Kundenwert (FOTO)
413 Leser
Erstes ganzheitliches B2B-Omnichannel-Einkaufserlebnis: TICA Trends & Trade und die Großhandelsplattform Orderchamp gehen strategische ...
397 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
350 Leser
Drittmitteleinnahmen je Universitätsprofessur im Jahr 2020 bei 287 000 Euro
342 Leser
Verstaatlichung - Uniper gehört uns allen
341 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
1211 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
1211 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1168 Leser
Bitcoin-Konferenz BTC22 in Innsbruck: Ein neues Geldsystem als Mittel gegen die Ungleichheit?
988 Leser
Orangetheory® Fitness ernennt Jason Dunlop zum Präsidenten der internationalen Abteilung
975 Leser
Spartan Trifecta Premiere in Zell am See-Kaprun: Das war die erste Auflage der Hindernisrennserie im Herbst!
909 Leser
Launch der ersten fünf veganen Produkte von Billie Green / Verkaufsstart für innovative ...
899 Leser
KfW-Energiewendebarometer 2022: Zwei Drittel der Haushalte in Deutschland fürchten Folgen des Klimawandels
829 Leser
6,6 % mehr beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im August 2022 als im Vormonat
822 Leser
NÜRNBERGER Versicherung vervollständigt ihre Führungsriege (FOTO)
787 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3049 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1913 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1763 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1569 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1483 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1275 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
1211 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
1211 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1168 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
1041 Leser