Koç Group Calls for Bold Action to Tackle Gender Inequality
Speaking at a UN Women side event during the 77th session of the UN General
Assembly, Ipek Kiraç, Koç Holding Board Member, called on world leaders and key
institutions to take bold action to tackle gender inequality. The High-Level
Side Event "A Year of Action: Building more equal and inclusive digital
societies through multi-stakeholder partnerships", hosted by the Action
Coalition on Technology and Innovation for Gender Equality, gathered senior
leaders from across government and the private sector to discuss solutions and
launch ambitious goals to promote gender equality and build an inclusive digital
future.
In her opening remarks, Sima Bahous, UN Under Secretary General and Executive
Director UN Women, stated: "The road to gender equality is long and
ever-changing and impacted by today's shifting power dynamics among countries
and regions, and ongoing crises. Now is the time to break the cycle of
inequality and join forces to build an open, safe and equal digital future for
the generations to come. Since its creation two years ago, the Action Coalition
on Technology and Innovation for Gender Equality has been instrumental in
shaping global standards on gender and digital technologies, a field that has
been too often overlooked. Your presence today contributes to expanding this
global community of partners, who care deeply about generating bold commitments
centered around the communities that are most deeply impacted. More than ever,
we need to stand together to reaffirm that 'Digital rights are women's rights'."
Koç Holding Board Member Ipek Kiraç discussed Koç Holding's initiatives and
projects as part of its global leadership role in the Action Coalition on
Technology and Innovation, emphasizing the mission Koç Group has undertaken to
foster gender equality and tackle gender biases.
The panel, moderated by Anita Bhatia, UN Women Assistant Secretary General and
Deputy Executive Director, hosted several high-level participants, including
