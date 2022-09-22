Koç Group Calls for Bold Action to Tackle Gender Inequality

Istanbul (ots/PRNewswire) - Koç Holding Board Member Ipek Kiraç says now is the

time for leaders and institutions to take bold action on gender inequality. "The

most significant indicator for leaders and institutions in tackling gender

inequality should be to set targets and to be determined to accomplish them,"

Kiraç commented during the UN Women panel "A Year of Action: Building more equal

and inclusive digital societies through multi-stakeholder partnerships." The

High-Level Side Event was held during the 77th session of the UN General

Assembly in New York.



Speaking at a UN Women side event during the 77th session of the UN General

Assembly, Ipek Kiraç, Koç Holding Board Member, called on world leaders and key

institutions to take bold action to tackle gender inequality. The High-Level

Side Event "A Year of Action: Building more equal and inclusive digital

societies through multi-stakeholder partnerships", hosted by the Action

Coalition on Technology and Innovation for Gender Equality, gathered senior

leaders from across government and the private sector to discuss solutions and

launch ambitious goals to promote gender equality and build an inclusive digital

future.



