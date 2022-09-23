An international stage for small yet innovative companies Helping business where it matters most
Taipei (ots) - - SMEs hard hit by multiple international crises
- Focused business development programs are in high demand
- Taiwan Excellence gives international platform to brilliant companies and
products who could not otherwise afford it
Covid-19, Inflation, Energy crisis. The global economy cannot catch a break
right now. Among those hardest hit in the business world are SMEs. This is cause
for concern since SMEs form the backbone of many national economies. In Germany,
for example, about 2.6 million out of a total of roughly 3 million companies are
SMEs. It is often these SMEs who are drivers of innovation. They also offer
employment opportunities to a vast number of people.
International trade has taken a hit
As a side effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy came to a near
standstill in 2020. 2021 proved to be just a hard on the economy, given this
unprecedented global health crisis, which meant restricted travel abroad, the
adjustment to working from home and a rise in sick days among workers. This has
meant that small and medium-sized companies with excellent ideas and brilliant
new products were unable to present those ideas and products on the world stage.
It has taken until this year for the world to slowly and cautiously open up
again.
Diminished purchasing power puts businesses at peril
Inflation has burned a hole into the pockets of consumers everywhere. With their
money now worth less, consumers have had to rethink their spending habits. This
will without a doubt lead to fewer purchases of what are seen as "non-essential"
and "luxury" items, such as new technological products.
Putting energy back into the ICT sector
On top of the above, an energy price crisis is currently in full swing. As
families everywhere are scrambling to make sure they'll stay warm during winter,
SME's, especially in energy-consuming industries, are struggling to stay
solvent. Money that might otherwise have gone to marketing, travel, and
networking now has to go towards keeping the electricity running.
Helping businesses get back out there
This is where focused business development programs can have a real impact.
Especially, if they offer not only a quality label or prize money, but also
international exposure. One such program is Taiwan Excellence. Every year,
innovative products and outstanding companies "Made in Taiwan" are awarded the
Taiwan Excellence Award - an excellence initiative launched by the Taiwanese
Ministry of Economic Affairs and Taiwan External Trade Development Council. The
Taiwan Excellence jury evaluates products according to strict standards and
