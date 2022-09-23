Taipei (ots) - - SMEs hard hit by multiple international crises



- Focused business development programs are in high demand



- Taiwan Excellence gives international platform to brilliant companies and

products who could not otherwise afford it



Covid-19, Inflation, Energy crisis. The global economy cannot catch a break

right now. Among those hardest hit in the business world are SMEs. This is cause

for concern since SMEs form the backbone of many national economies. In Germany,

for example, about 2.6 million out of a total of roughly 3 million companies are

SMEs. It is often these SMEs who are drivers of innovation. They also offer

employment opportunities to a vast number of people.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

International trade has taken a hitAs a side effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy came to a nearstandstill in 2020. 2021 proved to be just a hard on the economy, given thisunprecedented global health crisis, which meant restricted travel abroad, theadjustment to working from home and a rise in sick days among workers. This hasmeant that small and medium-sized companies with excellent ideas and brilliantnew products were unable to present those ideas and products on the world stage.It has taken until this year for the world to slowly and cautiously open upagain.Diminished purchasing power puts businesses at perilInflation has burned a hole into the pockets of consumers everywhere. With theirmoney now worth less, consumers have had to rethink their spending habits. Thiswill without a doubt lead to fewer purchases of what are seen as "non-essential"and "luxury" items, such as new technological products.Putting energy back into the ICT sectorOn top of the above, an energy price crisis is currently in full swing. Asfamilies everywhere are scrambling to make sure they'll stay warm during winter,SME's, especially in energy-consuming industries, are struggling to staysolvent. Money that might otherwise have gone to marketing, travel, andnetworking now has to go towards keeping the electricity running.Helping businesses get back out thereThis is where focused business development programs can have a real impact.Especially, if they offer not only a quality label or prize money, but alsointernational exposure. One such program is Taiwan Excellence. Every year,innovative products and outstanding companies "Made in Taiwan" are awarded theTaiwan Excellence Award - an excellence initiative launched by the TaiwaneseMinistry of Economic Affairs and Taiwan External Trade Development Council. TheTaiwan Excellence jury evaluates products according to strict standards and