Final European testing Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé on last test drives on European roads (FOTO)

Shanghai/Munich (ots) - With very little camouflage left, several prototypes of

the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé have entered the last phase of testing ahead of market

launch in Europe. Final tests are now being run to validate the demanding

development and testing program in China, including high-speed highway driving.

Cycle tests and type approvals for various markets will also be run with the

lifestyle model in the coming weeks.



For a development engineer, the endurance run is perhaps the most challenging

task on the way to the market launch of a new model. In the final phase of

testing, not only do gigabytes of data from a wide variety of sensors converge

in the real test, the endurance run also ensures alignment with the digital

development in virtual space. For a good eight months, more than half a dozen

prototypes of the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé were in daily use at the Yancheng

Zhongqi Research Automobile Proving Ground. The vehicles reeled off a good

400,000 test kilometers in their final testing run.



