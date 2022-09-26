checkAd

Final European testing Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé on last test drives on European roads (FOTO)

Shanghai/Munich (ots) - With very little camouflage left, several prototypes of
the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé have entered the last phase of testing ahead of market
launch in Europe. Final tests are now being run to validate the demanding
development and testing program in China, including high-speed highway driving.
Cycle tests and type approvals for various markets will also be run with the
lifestyle model in the coming weeks.

For a development engineer, the endurance run is perhaps the most challenging
task on the way to the market launch of a new model. In the final phase of
testing, not only do gigabytes of data from a wide variety of sensors converge
in the real test, the endurance run also ensures alignment with the digital
development in virtual space. For a good eight months, more than half a dozen
prototypes of the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé were in daily use at the Yancheng
Zhongqi Research Automobile Proving Ground. The vehicles reeled off a good
400,000 test kilometers in their final testing run.

Startup advantage: Highest speed in virtual development as a basis for real
testing

Far more were in virtual reality in advance, because this is the only way to
ensure the high development speed of Aiways with the highest component quality
and functionality. For example, the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé was mapped in digital
prototypes years before the first real vehicle was built. These
interdisciplinary computational models provide an exact representation of system
properties and unit positioning in the later vehicle. Various specialist areas
such as aerodynamics, performance and battery management, chassis and user
experience work on different models, whose data statuses are repeatedly merged
in order to be able to identify problems as quickly as possible.

Aiways AI-Tech as a trademark for high in-house development rate

Under the name AI-Tech, Aiways not only summarizes the virtual development
environment, but also the further development of processes and simulation
methods. "The aim is to achieve even faster and more flexible development,
especially with a view to the high variability of production in accordance with
the Industry 4.0 standard at the Aiways plant in Shangrao, which is one of the
most modern automotive production facilities in China," says Dr Alexander Klose,
Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at Aiways, explaining the
advantages of the young company's lean start-up organisation. AI-Tech also
stands for systems that are intelligently integrated into the vehicle and are
intended to underline Aiways' high in-house development rate, which has been
increased once again for the new U6 SUV-Coupé compared to the U5 SUV.

Final validations before European market launch

Only slightly camouflaged prototypes of the new lifestyle model have now arrived
in Munich and are undergoing final validations and final test drives, including
high-speed driving on the motorway. With the higher acceleration capacity of the
Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé, there are higher requirements for the braking system, for
example. The second-generation iBooster with ESP® hev brake control system,
developed jointly with Bosch, therefore not only ensures three times faster
reactions and maximum energy recovery, but above all short braking distances.
With a measured 34.4 meters from 100 km/h, the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé offers its
occupants maximum active safety. In addition to driver testing, the prototypes
are also undergoing a demanding typification and certification program to enable
a rapid market launch in Europe before the end of the year.

