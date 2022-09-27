Itzehoe/Tübingen (ots) - More than 150 employees, locations in Itzehoe and

Tübingen, strong partnerships, and a sustainable footprint as a developer and

manufacturer along the entire value chain: That is the record CUSTOMCELLS has

built in the ten years since the company was founded.



What started as a spin-off of the Fraunhofer Institute is now one of the leading

developers and manufacturers of application-specific battery cells - and thus a

pacesetter for comprehensive electrification, on the road, in the air, and in

the water. Now, CUSTOMCELLS is setting the course for another phase of growth.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Scientific know-how ensures steady growth"We've worked on more than 1,400 industrial projects and have successfullyanchored our technology in the automotive industry as well as in the aviationsector. Today, we enable the most innovative underwater applications, theconstruction of high-performance power devices, and provide alternativepropulsion systems for top-level motorsports. The aviation sector in particularstill offers us tremendous opportunities, which we will exploit," says LeopoldKönig, CEO and one of the two co-founders of CUSTOMCELLS. "In the rearviewmirror of history, the success of CUSTOMCELLS is anything but self-evident.After all, in the year of its founding, Germany was still discussing thepossible failure of e-mobility. But we always believed in the potential oflithium-ion technology - and relied on the immense know-how of our employees,without whom CUSTOMCELLS would never have been possible," adds co-founder andCEO Torge Thönnessen.Massive expansion at sites in Itzehoe and TübingenCUSTOMCELLS is closing the gap between prototyping and mass production - anddoing it successfully. Over the past ten years, the company has developed into afull-service provider that now supports its more than 500 customers from initialideas to project planning to commissioning of micro- and gigafactories.This is also reflected in the number of employees. Since 2019 alone, thecompany's size has increased fivefold from 30 employees to more than 150. "Aninsane amount has already happened in the past 10 years - and we are still farfrom exploiting our full potential. Over the next 10 years, we will acceleratethe pace once again and position ourselves as the leading premium brand in theglobal battery market. We have already successfully set the course for this,"says Dr. Dirk Abendroth, CEO of the CUSTOMCELLS Group since May 2022.In Itzehoe, CUSTOMCELLS is currently expanding its site by building a modern,sustainable office complex and establishing a new, production-related researchand development facility for High Throughput Experimentation (HTE). By mid-2023,