10 years of CUSTOMCELLS Battery cell specialist ready for the next phase of growth (FOTO)

Itzehoe/Tübingen (ots) - More than 150 employees, locations in Itzehoe and
Tübingen, strong partnerships, and a sustainable footprint as a developer and
manufacturer along the entire value chain: That is the record CUSTOMCELLS has
built in the ten years since the company was founded.

What started as a spin-off of the Fraunhofer Institute is now one of the leading
developers and manufacturers of application-specific battery cells - and thus a
pacesetter for comprehensive electrification, on the road, in the air, and in
the water. Now, CUSTOMCELLS is setting the course for another phase of growth.

Scientific know-how ensures steady growth

"We've worked on more than 1,400 industrial projects and have successfully
anchored our technology in the automotive industry as well as in the aviation
sector. Today, we enable the most innovative underwater applications, the
construction of high-performance power devices, and provide alternative
propulsion systems for top-level motorsports. The aviation sector in particular
still offers us tremendous opportunities, which we will exploit," says Leopold
König, CEO and one of the two co-founders of CUSTOMCELLS. "In the rearview
mirror of history, the success of CUSTOMCELLS is anything but self-evident.
After all, in the year of its founding, Germany was still discussing the
possible failure of e-mobility. But we always believed in the potential of
lithium-ion technology - and relied on the immense know-how of our employees,
without whom CUSTOMCELLS would never have been possible," adds co-founder and
CEO Torge Thönnessen.

Massive expansion at sites in Itzehoe and Tübingen

CUSTOMCELLS is closing the gap between prototyping and mass production - and
doing it successfully. Over the past ten years, the company has developed into a
full-service provider that now supports its more than 500 customers from initial
ideas to project planning to commissioning of micro- and gigafactories.

This is also reflected in the number of employees. Since 2019 alone, the
company's size has increased fivefold from 30 employees to more than 150. "An
insane amount has already happened in the past 10 years - and we are still far
from exploiting our full potential. Over the next 10 years, we will accelerate
the pace once again and position ourselves as the leading premium brand in the
global battery market. We have already successfully set the course for this,"
says Dr. Dirk Abendroth, CEO of the CUSTOMCELLS Group since May 2022.

In Itzehoe, CUSTOMCELLS is currently expanding its site by building a modern,
sustainable office complex and establishing a new, production-related research
and development facility for High Throughput Experimentation (HTE). By mid-2023,
