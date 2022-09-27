Pimcore Closes $12M Series B Deal led by Nordwind Growth to Globally Expand Enterprise Open-Source Data and Experience Management Platform (FOTO)

Salzburg, Austria (ots) - The Austria-based software company will leverage

funding to disrupt traditional licensing business models with a powerful

enterprise open-source alternative to legacy vendors.



Pimcore (http://www.pimcore.com) , the leading enterprise open-source software

platform for PIM, MDM, DAM, DXP and E-Commerce, has closed $12 million in Series

B funding. Led by German tech growth fund Nordwind Growth, the investment will

support the Austrian tech company's global expansion, the commercialization of

the open-source platform and continued development of disruptive data and

experience management capabilities for enterprises.





Pimcore is an open-source software platform for managing data and customerexperiences for any channel, device, or industry. It is the only seamlessplatform integrating out-of-the-box product information management, contentmanagement, digital asset management and e-commerce functionalities, boostingtime-to-market while remaining compatible with any IT infrastructure or systemarchitecture. As the only open-source platform of its kind, Pimcore constitutesa powerful alternative to often expensive and inflexible data platforms."We have identified an incredible need for more flexible and connected datasolutions for global enterprises, and we strongly believe that control overintellectual property and software belongs in the hands of our customers andpartners. That's why we have developed our technology to be completely free ofany license costs," says Dietmar Rietsch, CEO of Pimcore. "Our open-source modelis unprecedented among product data management and experience managementvendors, and we are excited to use this funding to supercharge thosecapabilities for enterprises around the world." Pimcore is available in threedifferent editions: The free and open-source Community Edition, which is used bymost of Pimcore's 100,000 customers, the Enterprise Edition for enterprise dataand experience management scenarios, and finally the new Pimcore Cloud Edition,the highly configurable SaaS product.For more information on Pimcore's data management and customer experiencecapabilities, please visit http://www.pimcore.com .About PimcorePimcore is a software vendor for free and open-source customer experiencemanagement, digital asset management, product information management,multi-channel publishing and e-commerce software. The company is based inSalzburg, Austria, with 150 certified partners around the globe. For moreinformation, visit http://www.pimcore.com .About Nordwind GrowthNordwind Growth is one of the first German-based growth funds and has many yearsof successful experience in scaling and expanding growth companies. Theinvestors of Nordwind Growth are, among others, well-known entrepreneurs as wellas industrial families, who are happy to make their experience and networkavailable to the portfolio companies.Media ContactDietmar RietschPimcore GmbHmailto:dietmar.rietsch@pimcore.com+43 662 230991Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/128074/5331136OTS: Pimcore GmbH