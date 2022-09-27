checkAd

Pimcore Closes $12M Series B Deal led by Nordwind Growth to Globally Expand Enterprise Open-Source Data and Experience Management Platform (FOTO)

Salzburg, Austria (ots) - The Austria-based software company will leverage
funding to disrupt traditional licensing business models with a powerful
enterprise open-source alternative to legacy vendors.

Pimcore (http://www.pimcore.com) , the leading enterprise open-source software
platform for PIM, MDM, DAM, DXP and E-Commerce, has closed $12 million in Series
B funding. Led by German tech growth fund Nordwind Growth, the investment will
support the Austrian tech company's global expansion, the commercialization of
the open-source platform and continued development of disruptive data and
experience management capabilities for enterprises.

Pimcore is an open-source software platform for managing data and customer
experiences for any channel, device, or industry. It is the only seamless
platform integrating out-of-the-box product information management, content
management, digital asset management and e-commerce functionalities, boosting
time-to-market while remaining compatible with any IT infrastructure or system
architecture. As the only open-source platform of its kind, Pimcore constitutes
a powerful alternative to often expensive and inflexible data platforms.

"We have identified an incredible need for more flexible and connected data
solutions for global enterprises, and we strongly believe that control over
intellectual property and software belongs in the hands of our customers and
partners. That's why we have developed our technology to be completely free of
any license costs," says Dietmar Rietsch, CEO of Pimcore. "Our open-source model
is unprecedented among product data management and experience management
vendors, and we are excited to use this funding to supercharge those
capabilities for enterprises around the world." Pimcore is available in three
different editions: The free and open-source Community Edition, which is used by
most of Pimcore's 100,000 customers, the Enterprise Edition for enterprise data
and experience management scenarios, and finally the new Pimcore Cloud Edition,
the highly configurable SaaS product.

For more information on Pimcore's data management and customer experience
capabilities, please visit http://www.pimcore.com .

About Pimcore

Pimcore is a software vendor for free and open-source customer experience
management, digital asset management, product information management,
multi-channel publishing and e-commerce software. The company is based in
Salzburg, Austria, with 150 certified partners around the globe. For more
information, visit http://www.pimcore.com .

About Nordwind Growth

Nordwind Growth is one of the first German-based growth funds and has many years
of successful experience in scaling and expanding growth companies. The
investors of Nordwind Growth are, among others, well-known entrepreneurs as well
as industrial families, who are happy to make their experience and network
available to the portfolio companies.

Media Contact

Dietmar Rietsch
Pimcore GmbH
mailto:dietmar.rietsch@pimcore.com
+43 662 230991

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/128074/5331136
OTS: Pimcore GmbH



