CATALYST Simplifies Access to Earth Data and Analytics through Collaboration with Microsoft

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - CATALYST today announced that it is enabling

simplified access to earth data through Microsoft's critical initiative, AI for

Earth. This collaboration has allowed Microsoft to leverage CATALYST's trusted

science to derive foundational, terrain corrected Sentinel-1 imagery to

researchers and decision makers around the world, through the Planetary

Computer.



Microsoft and CATALYST share the common goal to leverage earth observation by

putting in the hands of decision makers who can make more informed decisions and

drive change in how we manage activities.



