CATALYST Simplifies Access to Earth Data and Analytics through Collaboration with Microsoft
Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - CATALYST today announced that it is enabling
simplified access to earth data through Microsoft's critical initiative, AI for
Earth. This collaboration has allowed Microsoft to leverage CATALYST's trusted
science to derive foundational, terrain corrected Sentinel-1 imagery to
researchers and decision makers around the world, through the Planetary
Computer.
Microsoft and CATALYST share the common goal to leverage earth observation by
putting in the hands of decision makers who can make more informed decisions and
drive change in how we manage activities.
"Microsoft's Planetary Computer provides unrivalled access to earth observation
information. Our teams worked closely together to deliver global access to
radiometrically terrain corrected imagery for the complete Sentinel-1 archive,"
says June McAlarey, President and CEO at CATALYST. "We leveraged our proven
science and deployed it seamlessly on Microsoft Azure, creating tens of
thousands of concurrent processing instances, to complete processing the archive
within days."
"The access to data that CATALYST is providing through Microsoft's Planetary
Computer can help users make more informed decisions and drive our world to
incorporating more sustainable practices," says Bruno Sanchez-Andrade Nuno,
Microsoft Planetary Computer program director, Microsoft Corp.
In addition to the work with Microsoft's Planetary Computer, CATALYST has also
made its industry leading image processing suite available through the Microsoft
Azure Marketplace to allow others to leverage powerful image analysis capability
along with Azure compute capability.
About CATALYST : CATALYST is a PCI Geomatics brand that delivers scalable
business solutions using the power of Earth Observation (EO) data and analytics.
We work closely with our clients to implement business friendly solutions that
allow decision makers to make more informed and faster decisions about their
assets, operations, risk, and sustainability efforts.
https://catalyst.earth/ (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3656027-1&h=3104471
087&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcatalyst.earth%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fcatalyst.earth%2F)
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1905004/PCI_Geomatics___CATALYST___Earth
_Data_Simplified_CATALYST_Simpli.jpg (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=365602
7-1&h=960184916&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1905004%2FPCI_Geoma
tics___CATALYST___Earth_Data_Simplified_CATALYST_Simpli.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.
prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1905004%2FPCI_Geomatics___CATALYST___Earth_Data_Simplif
ied_CATALYST_Simpli.jpg)
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/catalyst-simpl
ifies-access-to-earth-data-and-analytics-through-collaboration-with-microsoft-30
1633634.html
Contact:
Kevin Jones,
VP Product,
CATALYST,
+1 (905) 764-0614,
hello@catalyst.earth
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165492/5331321
OTS: PCI Geomatics - CATALYST - Earth Data Simplified
