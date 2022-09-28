Hankook and Formula E celebrate partnership launch (FOTO)

Seoul, Korea/Neu-Isenburg, Germany (ots) - As of next season, Hankook will bethe new and exclusive technical partner and tyre supplier of the ABB FIA FormulaE World Championship. At an event in The Swarovski Crystal Worlds in Austria,Hankook officially presented the newly developed Hankook iON race tyres toguests and representatives of Formula E, as well as the international media.The new tyre has been developed in close cooperation with the racing series andis particularly aimed at meeting the sustainability needs of Formula E and thefuture of e-mobility, without compromising motorsport performance, of course.Nearly 30 percent of the new tyre, which is specially tailored to the thirdgeneration of Formula E race cars, is made of sustainable materials. The FormulaE teams currently have access to a tyre variant that can be used in both dry andwet conditions, in order to further save resources. Furthermore, the longdurability of the tyre is another pioneering step. After the respective raceweekends, Hankook completely recycles every set of tyres ensuring thechampionship is as sustainable as possible.Consumers, in particular, benefit from the development of the new HankookFormula E race tyres highlighted by the race to road technology transfer. Withits range of new iON road tyres for both summer (Hankook iON evo) and winter(Hankook iON Winter) use, the premium maker offers products forresource-friendly mobility to be fitted on modern, premium electric cars. Asignificantly lower rolling resistance for more km per battery load, hightraction, even on wet roads and very good braking power for top safety and ahigh level of durability notably reflect the demands that electric cars place ontheir tyres.Complete press kit: http://www.hankooktire-mediacenter.comContact:Larissa BüschPR Manager+49 6102 8149-173mailto:l.buesch@hankookn.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/114666/5331448OTS: Hankook Tire Europe GmbH