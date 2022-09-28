checkAd

Hankook and Formula E celebrate partnership launch (FOTO)

Seoul, Korea/Neu-Isenburg, Germany (ots) - As of next season, Hankook will be
the new and exclusive technical partner and tyre supplier of the ABB FIA Formula
E World Championship. At an event in The Swarovski Crystal Worlds in Austria,
Hankook officially presented the newly developed Hankook iON race tyres to
guests and representatives of Formula E, as well as the international media.

The new tyre has been developed in close cooperation with the racing series and
is particularly aimed at meeting the sustainability needs of Formula E and the
future of e-mobility, without compromising motorsport performance, of course.
Nearly 30 percent of the new tyre, which is specially tailored to the third
generation of Formula E race cars, is made of sustainable materials. The Formula
E teams currently have access to a tyre variant that can be used in both dry and
wet conditions, in order to further save resources. Furthermore, the long
durability of the tyre is another pioneering step. After the respective race
weekends, Hankook completely recycles every set of tyres ensuring the
championship is as sustainable as possible.

Consumers, in particular, benefit from the development of the new Hankook
Formula E race tyres highlighted by the race to road technology transfer. With
its range of new iON road tyres for both summer (Hankook iON evo) and winter
(Hankook iON Winter) use, the premium maker offers products for
resource-friendly mobility to be fitted on modern, premium electric cars. A
significantly lower rolling resistance for more km per battery load, high
traction, even on wet roads and very good braking power for top safety and a
high level of durability notably reflect the demands that electric cars place on
their tyres.

