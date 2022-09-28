Poland's largest insurer PZU launches digital claims with Upptec

Warsaw and Malmö, Sweden (ots/PRNewswire) - Poland's largest insurance company,

PZU is the largest financial institution in Poland, dating back to 1803, makingit the oldest insurance company in Poland. The insurer is Upptec's firstcustomer in Poland and marks the Insurtech's entry into yet another new marketin Europe."This marks a new milestone for us. PZU is in the frontier of European insuranceand with a joint mindset on digitalization we are aiming to deliver the bestclaims experience in Poland. We are proud to bring the very first digital claimsautomation to the Polish policyholders, and together we look forward to changethe way claims are made." Says Magnus Franck, CEO at Upptec.Together with Upptec's solution, PZU will automate their home contents claims toaccelerate customer experience and optimize claims processing - this will be thefirst digital contents claim solution for the Polish policyholders."We've tested Upptec's application on several hundred claims, comparing itsresults with standard methods of valuation. The solution proved to besuccessful. Its use improved the quality of valuations and the time ofpreparation" - says Stanislaw Sek, PZU's Head of Claim Handling Department,continuing:"The tool speeds up service and reduces potential errors. Therefore, we havedecided to implement the application to support all our claim adjustors and alleligible claims. The cooperation with the Upptec is a part of the broadercontext of PZU's cooperation with the best innovative companies from all overthe world as part of the dedicated program "PZU Ready for Startups". Togetherwith technology companies, we not only develop our offer and services, but alsoset new trends and change the way the insurance business works. We are veryhappy with this implementation, because it is another proof that cooperationbetween corporate and startups can be beneficial for both parties.""I'm very pleased that PZU have chosen Upptec to automate their claims and I'mexcited for this journey and together we will set new standards of claimsautomation with real time responses, boosting customer experience." Niklas Hoff,Commercial Director DACH at Upptec.mailto:matilda.hansson@upptec.comFor more information:For more information, visit: https://upptec.com/Contact :Matilda Hanssonmatilda.hansson@upptec.com+46720024940Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1907194/UPPTEC_PZU.jpgView originalcontent:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polands-largest-insurer-pzu-launches-digital-claims-with-upptec-301633892.htmlAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165500/5331514OTS: Upptec AB