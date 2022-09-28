checkAd

Poland's largest insurer PZU launches digital claims with Upptec

Warsaw and Malmö, Sweden (ots/PRNewswire) - Poland's largest insurance company,
PZU, will be the first to launch automated, digital claims with the
Swedish-based Insurtech Upptec.

PZU and the Insurtech company Upptec have signed an agreement to digitize PZU's
contents claims via Upptecs' SaaS solution for claims management.

PZU is the largest financial institution in Poland, dating back to 1803, making
it the oldest insurance company in Poland. The insurer is Upptec's first
customer in Poland and marks the Insurtech's entry into yet another new market
in Europe.

"This marks a new milestone for us. PZU is in the frontier of European insurance
and with a joint mindset on digitalization we are aiming to deliver the best
claims experience in Poland. We are proud to bring the very first digital claims
automation to the Polish policyholders, and together we look forward to change
the way claims are made." Says Magnus Franck, CEO at Upptec.

Together with Upptec's solution, PZU will automate their home contents claims to
accelerate customer experience and optimize claims processing - this will be the
first digital contents claim solution for the Polish policyholders.

"We've tested Upptec's application on several hundred claims, comparing its
results with standard methods of valuation. The solution proved to be
successful. Its use improved the quality of valuations and the time of
preparation" - says Stanislaw Sek, PZU's Head of Claim Handling Department,
continuing:

"The tool speeds up service and reduces potential errors. Therefore, we have
decided to implement the application to support all our claim adjustors and all
eligible claims. The cooperation with the Upptec is a part of the broader
context of PZU's cooperation with the best innovative companies from all over
the world as part of the dedicated program "PZU Ready for Startups". Together
with technology companies, we not only develop our offer and services, but also
set new trends and change the way the insurance business works. We are very
happy with this implementation, because it is another proof that cooperation
between corporate and startups can be beneficial for both parties."

"I'm very pleased that PZU have chosen Upptec to automate their claims and I'm
excited for this journey and together we will set new standards of claims
automation with real time responses, boosting customer experience." Niklas Hoff,
Commercial Director DACH at Upptec.

mailto:matilda.hansson@upptec.com

For more information:

For more information, visit: https://upptec.com/
Contact :
Matilda Hansson
matilda.hansson@upptec.com+46720024940
Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1907194/UPPTEC_PZU.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polands-largest-insurer-pzu-l
aunches-digital-claims-with-upptec-301633892.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165500/5331514
OTS: Upptec AB



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  21   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Poland's largest insurer PZU launches digital claims with Upptec Poland's largest insurance company, PZU, will be the first to launch automated, digital claims with the Swedish-based Insurtech Upptec. PZU and the Insurtech company Upptec have signed an agreement to digitize PZU's contents claims via …

Nachrichten des Autors

Pimcore erhält Serie-B-Deal über 12 Millionen Dollar durch Nordwind Growth für die ...
286 Leser
Traditionsreicher Süßwaren-Hersteller Bodeta aus Sachsen-Anhalt ist insolvent
242 Leser
Der Wettbewerb um Fachkräfte in der SHK-Branche ist in vollem Gange. Welchen Wert hat hier die ...
241 Leser
GIGABYTE bringt vier AMD X670 Mainboards für neue Ryzen 7000 Prozessoren auf den Markt
233 Leser
Materna kauft das Unternehmen RADAR Cyber Security / Mit dem Zukauf wird Materna zu einem ...
210 Leser
DIVA-Umfrage zur Geldanlage / Mit Aktien gegen die Inflation - aber vielen fehlen die Mittel (FOTO)
205 Leser
Großer To-go-Genuss: RECUP launcht RECUP 0,5l (FOTO)
204 Leser
Olivenöle von Lidl erzielen gute Testergebnisse in aktueller Ausgabe der Stiftung Warentest ...
196 Leser
Hans Acksteiner: mit der Deutschen Edelfisch DEG GmbH zu einer gesünderen, nachhaltigeren Fischwirtschaft ...
191 Leser
Die PR-Agentur Claussena Media GmbH ist bekannt für ihr einzigartiges Konzept in der ...
189 Leser
"Wo bleibt die Zeit?" - Haushalte mit Kindern für Tagebuch-Studie gesucht
604 Leser
Arbeitszufriedenheits-Studie 2022: Wie zufrieden sind Angestellte in Krisenzeiten? / 'Mehr Geld' ist dominierender Faktor: ...
583 Leser
IIF: Invitation to the 4th International Investment Forum September 27
488 Leser
Ashtrom expands its activity in the renewable energy sector in the U.S.: Ashtrom Group Signs with a partner a first PPA Agreement in the US to Sell ~235MWdc Electricity in ...
433 Leser
Neue HR-Tech-Plattform als Revolution der Jobsuche: ZNAPP nutzt einen völlig neuen Bewerbungs-Ansatz (FOTO)
423 Leser
Erstes ganzheitliches B2B-Omnichannel-Einkaufserlebnis: TICA Trends & Trade und die Großhandelsplattform Orderchamp gehen strategische ...
418 Leser
Führendes Großkrankenhaus der Maximalversorgung erneuert und modernisiert - neue Stellen ...
386 Leser
Jacqueline Shi: Huawei Cloud setzt auf "By Local, For Local", um die digitale Transformation ...
379 Leser
Gewerbliche Wohnungsgesellschaft DRABA Grundbesitz GmbH & Co. KG erwirbt Wohnungsportfolio in ...
360 Leser
Event Hotels bieten innovativen digitalen Service für Business-Reisende (FOTO)
356 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
1323 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1286 Leser
Bitcoin-Konferenz BTC22 in Innsbruck: Ein neues Geldsystem als Mittel gegen die Ungleichheit?
1001 Leser
Orangetheory® Fitness ernennt Jason Dunlop zum Präsidenten der internationalen Abteilung
978 Leser
CloudSense enables next-generation telecommunications eco-systems with TMF open systems standard
970 Leser
Launch der ersten fünf veganen Produkte von Billie Green / Verkaufsstart für innovative ...
954 Leser
Spartan Trifecta Premiere in Zell am See-Kaprun: Das war die erste Auflage der Hindernisrennserie im Herbst!
909 Leser
NÜRNBERGER Versicherung vervollständigt ihre Führungsriege (FOTO)
902 Leser
KfW-Energiewendebarometer 2022: Zwei Drittel der Haushalte in Deutschland fürchten Folgen des Klimawandels
832 Leser
6,6 % mehr beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im August 2022 als im Vormonat
825 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3049 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1913 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1766 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1573 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1483 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
1323 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1286 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1275 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
1261 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
1211 Leser