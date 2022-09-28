checkAd

DPE closes EUR 708 million continuation fund for two leading European technology & digital transformation consultancies

MUNICH (ots) -

- Largest German GP-led secondary in history
- DPE CF I investing into DPE portfolio companies Eraneos and valantic
- Additional capital & time to unlock significant further growth potential via
M&A

DPE Deutsche Private Equity ("DPE"), the leading growth investor in the DACH
region, is pleased to announce the successful close of DPE Continuation Fund I
("DPE CF I") with a fund size of c. EUR 708 million. DPE CF I was formed to
invest into Eraneos Group ("Eraneos") and valantic Group ("valantic") - two
strongly performing investments acquired by funds managed by DPE ("DPE Fund
III") in 2017 and 2019, respectively - and to provide additional capital and
time to continue their highly successful growth strategies that have been
implemented since DPE's initial investments in both companies.

Renown global investors support DPE's continuation fund

DPE CF I has been capitalized by a consortium of leading global secondary
investors, led by AlpInvest Partners and co-led by HarbourVest Partners and
Pantheon Ventures, alongside several further new and existing investors. DPE is
delighted to have secured backing from such a high-quality group of investors in
this transaction, indicating the strong interest for high-quality assets during
uncertain market times. Furthermore, DPE CF I has offered a highly attractive
outcome to DPE Fund III investors, who had the option to crystallize stellar
returns or continue to support the growth strategies of Eraneos and valantic by
participating in DPE CF I.

DPE portfolio companies with impressive organic growth and M&A track record

Under DPE's ownership and the leadership of their respective, impressive
management teams, Eraneos and valantic continued their significant growth
trajectories, establishing both companies as two of the DACH region's leading
technology & digital transformation consultancies. As such, Eraneos and valantic
have increased their revenues by over 270% and 240%, respectively, under DPE's
ownership, while completing over 20 add-on acquisitions combined. DPE CF I will
continue this successful investment strategy, deploying additional capital that
has been raised in this transaction across a number of value-accretive add-on
transactions and broader organic growth initiatives. Management teams of both
firms stay significantly invested and are highly committed to continue to drive
long-term success.

Continued investment to unlock further growth potential

Marc Thiery, Managing Partner at DPE, said: "We are delighted to have
successfully raised DPE CF I and to finance the next chapter of value creation
