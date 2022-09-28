DPE closes EUR 708 million continuation fund for two leading European technology & digital transformation consultancies

MUNICH (ots) -



- Largest German GP-led secondary in history

- DPE CF I investing into DPE portfolio companies Eraneos and valantic

- Additional capital & time to unlock significant further growth potential via

M&A



DPE Deutsche Private Equity ("DPE"), the leading growth investor in the DACH

region, is pleased to announce the successful close of DPE Continuation Fund I

("DPE CF I") with a fund size of c. EUR 708 million. DPE CF I was formed to

invest into Eraneos Group ("Eraneos") and valantic Group ("valantic") - two

strongly performing investments acquired by funds managed by DPE ("DPE Fund

III") in 2017 and 2019, respectively - and to provide additional capital and

time to continue their highly successful growth strategies that have been

implemented since DPE's initial investments in both companies.





Renown global investors support DPE's continuation fundDPE CF I has been capitalized by a consortium of leading global secondaryinvestors, led by AlpInvest Partners and co-led by HarbourVest Partners andPantheon Ventures, alongside several further new and existing investors. DPE isdelighted to have secured backing from such a high-quality group of investors inthis transaction, indicating the strong interest for high-quality assets duringuncertain market times. Furthermore, DPE CF I has offered a highly attractiveoutcome to DPE Fund III investors, who had the option to crystallize stellarreturns or continue to support the growth strategies of Eraneos and valantic byparticipating in DPE CF I.DPE portfolio companies with impressive organic growth and M&A track recordUnder DPE's ownership and the leadership of their respective, impressivemanagement teams, Eraneos and valantic continued their significant growthtrajectories, establishing both companies as two of the DACH region's leadingtechnology & digital transformation consultancies. As such, Eraneos and valantichave increased their revenues by over 270% and 240%, respectively, under DPE'sownership, while completing over 20 add-on acquisitions combined. DPE CF I willcontinue this successful investment strategy, deploying additional capital thathas been raised in this transaction across a number of value-accretive add-ontransactions and broader organic growth initiatives. Management teams of bothfirms stay significantly invested and are highly committed to continue to drivelong-term success.Continued investment to unlock further growth potentialMarc Thiery, Managing Partner at DPE, said: "We are delighted to havesuccessfully raised DPE CF I and to finance the next chapter of value creation