AS&K Group rebrands as Scientific Group / Move reflects new company vision and brings full-service offering under a unified structure
London, UK (ots) - Leading independent Medical Communications company, AS&K
Group, has undergone a rebrand, changing its name to Scientific Group .
The move comes a year after the Group celebrated its 25th anniversary and acts
to bring its three entities - AS&K Communications , The Corpus and Remedica
Communications - under a clear, unified structure, offering a full spectrum of
services across a brand's lifecycle.
According to Andrew Ward , Chief Scientific Communications Officer, "Scientific
best encapsulates our approach to work - our precision, our creativity and our
expertise. We are scientific from the top down."
The rebrand also reflects the updated vision for the Group to drive medical
communications towards a more sustainable future.
"Putting people and the planet first has always been fundamental to the Group.
Now our approach is truly at the forefront of the business and highlights what
our clients have come to expect when working with us - innovative approaches
from the best talent," said Simon Gee , Chief Creative Officer.
Scientific Group was one of the first companies in the medical communications
space to join the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and is recognized as a
visionary business leader by the United Nations Business Ambition for 1.5°C.
About Scientific Group: Scientific Group is an independently owned family of
medical communication agencies. Comprising three innovative companies - AS&K
Communications , The Corpus and Remedica Communications - Scientific Group
offers a full spectrum of services across a brand's lifecycle for the
pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer health sectors. Follow our journey
on LinkedIn. #WeAreScientific
Contact Details:
Scientific Group
Alana Zdinak
mailto:alana.zdinak@wearescientific.com
Company Website
https://wearescientific.com/
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165502/5331744
OTS: Scientific Group
