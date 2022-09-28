AS&K Group rebrands as Scientific Group / Move reflects new company vision and brings full-service offering under a unified structure

London, UK (ots) - Leading independent Medical Communications company, AS&K

Group, has undergone a rebrand, changing its name to Scientific Group .



The move comes a year after the Group celebrated its 25th anniversary and acts

to bring its three entities - AS&K Communications , The Corpus and Remedica

Communications - under a clear, unified structure, offering a full spectrum of

services across a brand's lifecycle.





According to Andrew Ward , Chief Scientific Communications Officer, "Scientificbest encapsulates our approach to work - our precision, our creativity and ourexpertise. We are scientific from the top down."The rebrand also reflects the updated vision for the Group to drive medicalcommunications towards a more sustainable future."Putting people and the planet first has always been fundamental to the Group.Now our approach is truly at the forefront of the business and highlights whatour clients have come to expect when working with us - innovative approachesfrom the best talent," said Simon Gee , Chief Creative Officer.Scientific Group was one of the first companies in the medical communicationsspace to join the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and is recognized as avisionary business leader by the United Nations Business Ambition for 1.5°C.About Scientific Group: Scientific Group is an independently owned family ofmedical communication agencies. Comprising three innovative companies - AS&KCommunications , The Corpus and Remedica Communications - Scientific Groupoffers a full spectrum of services across a brand's lifecycle for thepharmaceutical, medical device and consumer health sectors. Follow our journeyon LinkedIn. #WeAreScientificContact Details:Scientific GroupAlana Zdinakmailto:alana.zdinak@wearescientific.comCompany Websitehttps://wearescientific.com/Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165502/5331744OTS: Scientific Group