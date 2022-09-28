PHARMANOVIA ENTERS EXCLUSIVE LICENSING COLLABORATION FOR DIAZEPAM BUCCAL FILM
- PHARMANOVIA EXCLUSIVELY LICENCES RIGHTS FOR A NOVEL WAY OF TREATING ACUTE
EPILEPSY SEIZURE CLUSTERS IN EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA
- PATENTED BUCCAL FILM TECHNOLOGY HAS THE POTENTIAL TO IMPROVE THE EASE OF
ADMINISTRATION FOR CAREGIVERS, PATIENTS AND HCPs
Pharmanovia, the lifecycle management company, has today announced that it has
entered into an exclusive licence and supply agreement with Aquestive
Therapeutics, Inc. for its patented diazepam buccal film formulation across the
EU, UK, Switzerland, and Norway, as well as countries in the Middle East and
North Africa (MENA)- up to 48 markets in total.
Aquestive Therapeutics has been granted tentative approval by the US Food and
Drug Administration (FDA)1, for its diazepam buccal film for the acute treatment
of intermittent, stereotypic episodes of frequent seizure activity (i.e.,
seizure clusters, acute repetitive seizures) that are distinct from a patient's
usual seizure pattern in patients with epilepsy 12 years of age and older.
Pharmanovia will be responsible for seeking appropriate regulatory approval
across EU and MENA.
Pharmanovia CEO, James Burt commented; "Pharmanovia and Aquestive are aligned in
our mission to find new and innovative ways to enhance and revitalise iconic
medicines. We have extensive experience with diazepam through the Valium® brand
and, together with Aquestive's unique PharmFilm ® technology, we're intending to
bring a novel alternative diazepam delivery option to caregivers and patients at
a time of critical need."
Daniel Barber, Aquestive Therapeutics CEO, added: "Pharmanovia is experienced in
bringing new products to market globally. They are a like-minded collaborator
who share our passion and commitment to improving patient treatment and
outcomes. Today's announcement means we are one step closer to bringing a new
alternative way to deliver an important treatment, that is convenient and
precise to patients."
About Pharmanovia Pharmanovia is a global lifecycle management healthcare
company. Our mission is to revitalise iconic medicines for the benefit of
patients, prescribers and payors, and utilise our capabilities to launch novel
therapies.
With a diverse and growing team in over 140 countries across the globe, we
deliver high-quality solutions, ethically and sustainably, across our four core
therapeutic areas - Oncology, Endocrinology, Neurology and Cardiovascular.
About Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a
pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to solve patients' problems with
current standard of care and provide transformative products to improve their
