PHARMANOVIA ENTERS EXCLUSIVE LICENSING COLLABORATION FOR DIAZEPAM BUCCAL FILM

Pharmanovia, the lifecycle management company, has today announced that it has

entered into an exclusive licence and supply agreement with Aquestive

Therapeutics, Inc. for its patented diazepam buccal film formulation across the

EU, UK, Switzerland, and Norway, as well as countries in the Middle East and

Aquestive Therapeutics has been granted tentative approval by the US Food andDrug Administration (FDA)1, for its diazepam buccal film for the acute treatmentof intermittent, stereotypic episodes of frequent seizure activity (i.e.,seizure clusters, acute repetitive seizures) that are distinct from a patient'susual seizure pattern in patients with epilepsy 12 years of age and older.Pharmanovia will be responsible for seeking appropriate regulatory approvalacross EU and MENA.Pharmanovia CEO, James Burt commented; "Pharmanovia and Aquestive are aligned inour mission to find new and innovative ways to enhance and revitalise iconicmedicines. We have extensive experience with diazepam through the Valium® brandand, together with Aquestive's unique PharmFilm ® technology, we're intending tobring a novel alternative diazepam delivery option to caregivers and patients ata time of critical need."Daniel Barber, Aquestive Therapeutics CEO, added: "Pharmanovia is experienced inbringing new products to market globally. They are a like-minded collaboratorwho share our passion and commitment to improving patient treatment andoutcomes. Today's announcement means we are one step closer to bringing a newalternative way to deliver an important treatment, that is convenient andprecise to patients."About Pharmanovia Pharmanovia is a global lifecycle management healthcarecompany. Our mission is to revitalise iconic medicines for the benefit ofpatients, prescribers and payors, and utilise our capabilities to launch noveltherapies.With a diverse and growing team in over 140 countries across the globe, wedeliver high-quality solutions, ethically and sustainably, across our four coretherapeutic areas - Oncology, Endocrinology, Neurology and Cardiovascular.About Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is apharmaceutical company advancing medicines to solve patients' problems withcurrent standard of care and provide transformative products to improve their