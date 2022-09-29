checkAd

Hankook iON Winter new winter tyre for EVs

Neu-Isenburg, Germany (ots) - Following on from the Hankook iON evo summer tyre,
the new Hankook iON Winter is the second member of the new global "iON" tyre
family designed specifically for electric vehicles. The premium tyre maker thus
aims to promote electric mobility even in the cold season.

Characteristics of the new tyre include reduced rolling resistance and low
rolling noise. Compared to conventional tyres, this means more range per battery
charge and a better driving experience. In addition, the new Hankook iON
products are specially designed to deal with the instant high torque produced by
powerful electric vehicles.

A special challenge: winter tyres for electric cars

The Hankook iON Winter has a specially developed tread compound that ensures the
lowest possible rolling resistance without sacrificing performance on wet and
snow-covered roads. Natural oils ensure the necessary grip, even at low
temperatures. The exceptional flexibility allows the tyre to adapt to the road
surface and minimises movement in the profile.

Rolling noise is a particular challenge with winter tyres. The new tread design
noticeably reduces noise emissions due to the active guidance of sound waves.
The integrated sound absorber(TM) technology also reduces the level of noise
inside the car. Meanwhile, aerodynamic optimisation avoids additional air
turbulence and reduces drag. This has a positive impact on both noise generation
and range.The high silica content provides grip on wet roads by preventing the
formation of a dangerous film of water between road surface and tyre.

The Hankook iON Winter is available in sizes from 18 to 22 inches.

Contact:

Larissa Büsch
PR Manager
+49 6102 8149-173
mailto:l.buesch@hankookn.com

