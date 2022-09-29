Hankook iON Winter new winter tyre for EVs

Neu-Isenburg, Germany (ots) - Following on from the Hankook iON evo summer tyre,

the new Hankook iON Winter is the second member of the new global "iON" tyre

family designed specifically for electric vehicles. The premium tyre maker thus

aims to promote electric mobility even in the cold season.



Characteristics of the new tyre include reduced rolling resistance and low

rolling noise. Compared to conventional tyres, this means more range per battery

charge and a better driving experience. In addition, the new Hankook iON

products are specially designed to deal with the instant high torque produced by

powerful electric vehicles.



