Landmark Global Review of the Engineering Response to Covid-19 Calls for Action to Ensure Future Pandemic Resilience

London, England



- Engineering X review of pandemic preparedness identifies key vulnerabilities

- Senior leaders endorse the need for comprehensive action by policymakers,

business and academic leaders worldwide



Systemic barriers-including a lack of collaboration mechanisms, insufficient

data and skills, and limited understanding and consideration of the role of

engineering-reduced the ability of engineers to deliver timely and effective

responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a comprehensive review of the

global engineering response, published today by Engineering X.





The findings of the global review will today be presented to senior delegatesfrom 30 countries during the annual conference of the International Council ofAcademies of Engineering and Technological Sciences in Versailles, France.The Global review of the engineering response to COVID-19: lessons learned forpreparedness and resilience (https://raeng.org.uk/media/ujmjkc11/engineeringx_global-covid-review_full-report_aug31_-fd-edits_2.pdf) , produced in partnershipwith Dalberg Advisors (https://dalberg.com/what-we-do/dalberg-advisors/) , wasconceived by the Engineering X Pandemic Preparedness programme at the height ofthe COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020 to learn lessons and make recommendationsto ensure that a more systemic engineering response is put in place to improvepreparedness for future pandemics.Ensuring that datasets and data systems used for decision-making are up-to-dateand bias-free, equipping emergency response task forces with more engineeringcapability, and encouraging the use of open science and data sharing standardsare just three of the actions recommended by the review group.Informed by data, case studies and comment from more than 40 countries, thereview highlights the breadth of contributions made by engineers and engineeringglobally in responding to key challenges across sectors, disciplines,geographies, and across pandemic prevention, preparedness, response andrecovery. It calls on governments, policy makers, public health actors, academiaand funders, along with the engineering community, to identify and closestructural gaps in resilience against future pandemics, to invest in skills,training and capacity of engineers all around the world, and to develop robustplatforms for collaboration within engineering and between engineering and otherdisciplines.The review highlights transformational innovations in low resource contexts aswell as world-changing advances in medical and communication technologies, thepivotal role of data collection, distribution and management, and the importance