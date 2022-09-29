Landmark Global Review of the Engineering Response to Covid-19 Calls for Action to Ensure Future Pandemic Resilience
- Engineering X review of pandemic preparedness identifies key vulnerabilities
- Senior leaders endorse the need for comprehensive action by policymakers,
business and academic leaders worldwide
Systemic barriers-including a lack of collaboration mechanisms, insufficient
data and skills, and limited understanding and consideration of the role of
engineering-reduced the ability of engineers to deliver timely and effective
responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a comprehensive review of the
global engineering response, published today by Engineering X.
The findings of the global review will today be presented to senior delegates
from 30 countries during the annual conference of the International Council of
Academies of Engineering and Technological Sciences in Versailles, France.
The Global review of the engineering response to COVID-19: lessons learned for
preparedness and resilience (https://raeng.org.uk/media/ujmjkc11/engineeringx_gl
obal-covid-review_full-report_aug31_-fd-edits_2.pdf) , produced in partnership
with Dalberg Advisors (https://dalberg.com/what-we-do/dalberg-advisors/) , was
conceived by the Engineering X Pandemic Preparedness programme at the height of
the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020 to learn lessons and make recommendations
to ensure that a more systemic engineering response is put in place to improve
preparedness for future pandemics.
Ensuring that datasets and data systems used for decision-making are up-to-date
and bias-free, equipping emergency response task forces with more engineering
capability, and encouraging the use of open science and data sharing standards
are just three of the actions recommended by the review group.
Informed by data, case studies and comment from more than 40 countries, the
review highlights the breadth of contributions made by engineers and engineering
globally in responding to key challenges across sectors, disciplines,
geographies, and across pandemic prevention, preparedness, response and
recovery. It calls on governments, policy makers, public health actors, academia
and funders, along with the engineering community, to identify and close
structural gaps in resilience against future pandemics, to invest in skills,
training and capacity of engineers all around the world, and to develop robust
platforms for collaboration within engineering and between engineering and other
disciplines.
The review highlights transformational innovations in low resource contexts as
well as world-changing advances in medical and communication technologies, the
pivotal role of data collection, distribution and management, and the importance
