The in-house developed powertrain of the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé sets new benchmarks (FOTO)

Shanghai/Munich (ots) - There are only a few weeks left until the premiere of

the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé. The lifestyle counterpart of the Aiways U5 SUV,

which has already been successfully launched in Europe, has not only been

revised in terms of body shape, but also in terms of powertrain. For the first

time, a self-developed electric motor is used based on the MAS platform (More

Adaptable Structure).



Efficiency is the key to success. Achieving the best possible energy utilization

is therefore the highest goal for the research and development team at Aiways in

Jiading. The drive unit was already impressive in the Aiways U5 SUV. The

particularly high-speed unit - at 16,000 revolutions per minute, its value is

around 25 percent higher than comparable machines - can be smaller and lighter

thanks to its large usable speed range, because it uses less magnetically active

material. A good 15 percent of the weight of the optimized permanent magnet

synchronous electric machine has been saved, most of which is accounted for by

rare earth ores.





The new AI-PT: Competitive advantage through best possible integrationOn this basis, the next step has now been taken with the new AI-PT in the AiwaysU6 SUV-Coupé. The new engine, which was not only developed by Aiways, but isalso manufactured in its own factory, has been improved in many areas. "TheAI-PT, or Aiways Powertrain, is something very special. It makes us one of thevery few car manufacturers that has not only designed its own engine, but alsobuilds it. In this way, we not only achieve the best possible integration intothe vehicle, but also have a real competitive advantage thanks to our innovativestrength. You won't find our engine in various other vehicles," says Dr.Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at Aiways,explaining the advantages of in-house development.Intelligent optimization: better dynamics and maximum comfort in the Aiways U6SUV-CoupéThe increased top performance and improved maximum torque are directlynoticeable. With an acceleration time of just 6.9 seconds to 100 km/h, it helpsthe Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé achieve the best value in its market segment. Inaddition to the dynamics, the comfort of the new AI-PT has also been improved. Amodified reduction gearbox with high coincidence has significantly reduced therunning noise of the gear drive. Special filter strategies have also beendeveloped to control harmonics in the motor's electrical circuit, which ensure asignificant reduction in the noise perceived by humans and thus significantlyincrease ride comfort.New heat exchanger: innovative waste heat recovery from the drive unit forconditioning the battery and interiorAnother building block towards greater efficiency is the new package of measuresfor the best possible temperature management. For the AI-PT, this is handled bya new heat exchanger that not only cools the engine, but also makes optimum useof its waste heat. The thermal energy released by the engine is not dischargedunused into the environment but is used to heat the interior or to condition thebattery pack. This not only makes the usable range less dependent on the outsidetemperature, but also increases the service life of the battery.More Adaptable Structure: Many degrees of freedom in drive integrationThe new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé will be launched with the 63-kWh battery familiarfrom the Aiways U5 SUV, which has 24 CATL modules and can be charged with up to90 kilowatts at a DC fast charging station, or up to 11 kilowatts at athree-phase AC wallbox. This applies not only to body configurations but also todrive configurations in terms of engine positioning and the number of drivenaxles.