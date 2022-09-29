checkAd

The in-house developed powertrain of the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé sets new benchmarks (FOTO)

Shanghai/Munich (ots) - There are only a few weeks left until the premiere of
the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé. The lifestyle counterpart of the Aiways U5 SUV,
which has already been successfully launched in Europe, has not only been
revised in terms of body shape, but also in terms of powertrain. For the first
time, a self-developed electric motor is used based on the MAS platform (More
Adaptable Structure).

Efficiency is the key to success. Achieving the best possible energy utilization
is therefore the highest goal for the research and development team at Aiways in
Jiading. The drive unit was already impressive in the Aiways U5 SUV. The
particularly high-speed unit - at 16,000 revolutions per minute, its value is
around 25 percent higher than comparable machines - can be smaller and lighter
thanks to its large usable speed range, because it uses less magnetically active
material. A good 15 percent of the weight of the optimized permanent magnet
synchronous electric machine has been saved, most of which is accounted for by
rare earth ores.

The new AI-PT: Competitive advantage through best possible integration

On this basis, the next step has now been taken with the new AI-PT in the Aiways
U6 SUV-Coupé. The new engine, which was not only developed by Aiways, but is
also manufactured in its own factory, has been improved in many areas. "The
AI-PT, or Aiways Powertrain, is something very special. It makes us one of the
very few car manufacturers that has not only designed its own engine, but also
builds it. In this way, we not only achieve the best possible integration into
the vehicle, but also have a real competitive advantage thanks to our innovative
strength. You won't find our engine in various other vehicles," says Dr.
Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at Aiways,
explaining the advantages of in-house development.

Intelligent optimization: better dynamics and maximum comfort in the Aiways U6
SUV-Coupé

The increased top performance and improved maximum torque are directly
noticeable. With an acceleration time of just 6.9 seconds to 100 km/h, it helps
the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé achieve the best value in its market segment. In
addition to the dynamics, the comfort of the new AI-PT has also been improved. A
modified reduction gearbox with high coincidence has significantly reduced the
running noise of the gear drive. Special filter strategies have also been
developed to control harmonics in the motor's electrical circuit, which ensure a
significant reduction in the noise perceived by humans and thus significantly
increase ride comfort.

New heat exchanger: innovative waste heat recovery from the drive unit for
conditioning the battery and interior

Another building block towards greater efficiency is the new package of measures
for the best possible temperature management. For the AI-PT, this is handled by
a new heat exchanger that not only cools the engine, but also makes optimum use
of its waste heat. The thermal energy released by the engine is not discharged
unused into the environment but is used to heat the interior or to condition the
battery pack. This not only makes the usable range less dependent on the outside
temperature, but also increases the service life of the battery.

More Adaptable Structure: Many degrees of freedom in drive integration

The new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé will be launched with the 63-kWh battery familiar
from the Aiways U5 SUV, which has 24 CATL modules and can be charged with up to
90 kilowatts at a DC fast charging station, or up to 11 kilowatts at a
three-phase AC wallbox. This applies not only to body configurations but also to
drive configurations in terms of engine positioning and the number of driven
axles.

Press Releases & Media Assets

Aiways press material and an extensive selection of high-resolution photos and
videos can be downloaded from the press portal https://media.ai-ways.eu/ .

Contact:

Aiways contact for media inquiries
Bernd Abel, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 (0) 89 693135269
mailto:693135269bernd.abel@ai-ways.eu


Georgia Chapman, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 (0) 89 693135278
mailto:georgia.chapman@ai-ways.eu

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150402/5332905
OTS: Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  23   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

The in-house developed powertrain of the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé sets new benchmarks (FOTO) There are only a few weeks left until the premiere of the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé. The lifestyle counterpart of the Aiways U5 SUV, which has already been successfully launched in Europe, has not only been revised in terms of body shape, but also in …

Nachrichten des Autors

PHARMANOVIA ENTERS EXCLUSIVE LICENSING COLLABORATION FOR DIAZEPAM BUCCAL FILM
424 Leser
Internet-Sensation Khaby Lame wird offizielle Markenbotschafterin der QNB-Gruppe für die FIFA ...
196 Leser
Papierindustrie legt Positionspapier für tragfähige Energiepolitik vor (FOTO)
190 Leser
Hisense stellt seinen TVC "Perfect Match" im Vorfeld des FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022(TM) ...
166 Leser
Stadtsparkasse Düsseldorf eröffnet den Smoney Hub / Treffpunkt für die GenZ (FOTO)
165 Leser
AGYLE-Präsenzwoche 2022 eröffnet: 80 junge Führungskräfte gestalten die afrikanisch-deutsche Zukunft (FOTO)
154 Leser
Roche investiert in ein neues Diagnostik-Forschungsgebäude am Standort Penzberg / Doch ...
137 Leser
REVA MEDICAL GIBT DEN BEGINN DER REKRUTIERUNG FÜR DIE KLINISCHE STUDIE MOTIV IDE BEKANNT
130 Leser
BAUHAUS führt Gütesiegel "Gesund Wohnen" ein / Sorglos durchatmen dank ...
127 Leser
Weltschulmilchtag: Schulmilchprogramme wertvoll für Schülerinnen und Schüler / Bauernverband für ...
126 Leser
IIF: Invitation to the 4th International Investment Forum September 27
506 Leser
Ashtrom expands its activity in the renewable energy sector in the U.S.: Ashtrom Group Signs with a partner a first PPA Agreement in the US to Sell ~235MWdc Electricity in ...
433 Leser
PHARMANOVIA ENTERS EXCLUSIVE LICENSING COLLABORATION FOR DIAZEPAM BUCCAL FILM
424 Leser
DPE closes EUR 708 million continuation fund for two leading European technology & digital ...
410 Leser
Koç Group Calls for Bold Action to Tackle Gender Inequality
409 Leser
FP Markets schafft den Hattrick bei den "Global Forex Awards 2022"
352 Leser
Baugewerbe: Aufträge im Wohnungsbau brechen ein. Baubranche drängt auf einen Energiepreisdeckel
331 Leser
Stress und psychische Belastung steigen durch aktuelle Wirtschaftslage - das müssen ...
314 Leser
Weltneuheit: Teilchenbeschleuniger in Raumgröße - TAU Systems schafft eine neue Generation der ...
301 Leser
Traditionsreicher Süßwaren-Hersteller Bodeta aus Sachsen-Anhalt ist insolvent
297 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
1343 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1289 Leser
CloudSense enables next-generation telecommunications eco-systems with TMF open systems standard
1101 Leser
Launch der ersten fünf veganen Produkte von Billie Green / Verkaufsstart für innovative ...
1014 Leser
Bitcoin-Konferenz BTC22 in Innsbruck: Ein neues Geldsystem als Mittel gegen die Ungleichheit?
1001 Leser
Orangetheory® Fitness ernennt Jason Dunlop zum Präsidenten der internationalen Abteilung
978 Leser
Spartan Trifecta Premiere in Zell am See-Kaprun: Das war die erste Auflage der Hindernisrennserie im Herbst!
909 Leser
NÜRNBERGER Versicherung vervollständigt ihre Führungsriege (FOTO)
902 Leser
Sven Lang: 3 Gründe, warum Onlinehändler noch immer nicht ihr volles Umsatzpotenzial ...
855 Leser
KfW-Energiewendebarometer 2022: Zwei Drittel der Haushalte in Deutschland fürchten Folgen des Klimawandels
832 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3049 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1920 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1766 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1579 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1483 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
1343 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
1294 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1289 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1275 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
1214 Leser