The in-house developed powertrain of the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé sets new benchmarks (FOTO)
Shanghai/Munich (ots) - There are only a few weeks left until the premiere of
the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé. The lifestyle counterpart of the Aiways U5 SUV,
which has already been successfully launched in Europe, has not only been
revised in terms of body shape, but also in terms of powertrain. For the first
time, a self-developed electric motor is used based on the MAS platform (More
Adaptable Structure).
Efficiency is the key to success. Achieving the best possible energy utilization
is therefore the highest goal for the research and development team at Aiways in
Jiading. The drive unit was already impressive in the Aiways U5 SUV. The
particularly high-speed unit - at 16,000 revolutions per minute, its value is
around 25 percent higher than comparable machines - can be smaller and lighter
thanks to its large usable speed range, because it uses less magnetically active
material. A good 15 percent of the weight of the optimized permanent magnet
synchronous electric machine has been saved, most of which is accounted for by
rare earth ores.
the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé. The lifestyle counterpart of the Aiways U5 SUV,
which has already been successfully launched in Europe, has not only been
revised in terms of body shape, but also in terms of powertrain. For the first
time, a self-developed electric motor is used based on the MAS platform (More
Adaptable Structure).
Efficiency is the key to success. Achieving the best possible energy utilization
is therefore the highest goal for the research and development team at Aiways in
Jiading. The drive unit was already impressive in the Aiways U5 SUV. The
particularly high-speed unit - at 16,000 revolutions per minute, its value is
around 25 percent higher than comparable machines - can be smaller and lighter
thanks to its large usable speed range, because it uses less magnetically active
material. A good 15 percent of the weight of the optimized permanent magnet
synchronous electric machine has been saved, most of which is accounted for by
rare earth ores.
The new AI-PT: Competitive advantage through best possible integration
On this basis, the next step has now been taken with the new AI-PT in the Aiways
U6 SUV-Coupé. The new engine, which was not only developed by Aiways, but is
also manufactured in its own factory, has been improved in many areas. "The
AI-PT, or Aiways Powertrain, is something very special. It makes us one of the
very few car manufacturers that has not only designed its own engine, but also
builds it. In this way, we not only achieve the best possible integration into
the vehicle, but also have a real competitive advantage thanks to our innovative
strength. You won't find our engine in various other vehicles," says Dr.
Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at Aiways,
explaining the advantages of in-house development.
Intelligent optimization: better dynamics and maximum comfort in the Aiways U6
SUV-Coupé
The increased top performance and improved maximum torque are directly
noticeable. With an acceleration time of just 6.9 seconds to 100 km/h, it helps
the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé achieve the best value in its market segment. In
addition to the dynamics, the comfort of the new AI-PT has also been improved. A
modified reduction gearbox with high coincidence has significantly reduced the
running noise of the gear drive. Special filter strategies have also been
developed to control harmonics in the motor's electrical circuit, which ensure a
significant reduction in the noise perceived by humans and thus significantly
increase ride comfort.
New heat exchanger: innovative waste heat recovery from the drive unit for
conditioning the battery and interior
Another building block towards greater efficiency is the new package of measures
for the best possible temperature management. For the AI-PT, this is handled by
a new heat exchanger that not only cools the engine, but also makes optimum use
of its waste heat. The thermal energy released by the engine is not discharged
unused into the environment but is used to heat the interior or to condition the
battery pack. This not only makes the usable range less dependent on the outside
temperature, but also increases the service life of the battery.
More Adaptable Structure: Many degrees of freedom in drive integration
The new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé will be launched with the 63-kWh battery familiar
from the Aiways U5 SUV, which has 24 CATL modules and can be charged with up to
90 kilowatts at a DC fast charging station, or up to 11 kilowatts at a
three-phase AC wallbox. This applies not only to body configurations but also to
drive configurations in terms of engine positioning and the number of driven
axles.
Press Releases & Media Assets
Aiways press material and an extensive selection of high-resolution photos and
videos can be downloaded from the press portal https://media.ai-ways.eu/ .
Contact:
Aiways contact for media inquiries
Bernd Abel, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 (0) 89 693135269
mailto:693135269bernd.abel@ai-ways.eu
Georgia Chapman, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 (0) 89 693135278
mailto:georgia.chapman@ai-ways.eu
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150402/5332905
OTS: Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
On this basis, the next step has now been taken with the new AI-PT in the Aiways
U6 SUV-Coupé. The new engine, which was not only developed by Aiways, but is
also manufactured in its own factory, has been improved in many areas. "The
AI-PT, or Aiways Powertrain, is something very special. It makes us one of the
very few car manufacturers that has not only designed its own engine, but also
builds it. In this way, we not only achieve the best possible integration into
the vehicle, but also have a real competitive advantage thanks to our innovative
strength. You won't find our engine in various other vehicles," says Dr.
Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at Aiways,
explaining the advantages of in-house development.
Intelligent optimization: better dynamics and maximum comfort in the Aiways U6
SUV-Coupé
The increased top performance and improved maximum torque are directly
noticeable. With an acceleration time of just 6.9 seconds to 100 km/h, it helps
the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé achieve the best value in its market segment. In
addition to the dynamics, the comfort of the new AI-PT has also been improved. A
modified reduction gearbox with high coincidence has significantly reduced the
running noise of the gear drive. Special filter strategies have also been
developed to control harmonics in the motor's electrical circuit, which ensure a
significant reduction in the noise perceived by humans and thus significantly
increase ride comfort.
New heat exchanger: innovative waste heat recovery from the drive unit for
conditioning the battery and interior
Another building block towards greater efficiency is the new package of measures
for the best possible temperature management. For the AI-PT, this is handled by
a new heat exchanger that not only cools the engine, but also makes optimum use
of its waste heat. The thermal energy released by the engine is not discharged
unused into the environment but is used to heat the interior or to condition the
battery pack. This not only makes the usable range less dependent on the outside
temperature, but also increases the service life of the battery.
More Adaptable Structure: Many degrees of freedom in drive integration
The new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé will be launched with the 63-kWh battery familiar
from the Aiways U5 SUV, which has 24 CATL modules and can be charged with up to
90 kilowatts at a DC fast charging station, or up to 11 kilowatts at a
three-phase AC wallbox. This applies not only to body configurations but also to
drive configurations in terms of engine positioning and the number of driven
axles.
Press Releases & Media Assets
Aiways press material and an extensive selection of high-resolution photos and
videos can be downloaded from the press portal https://media.ai-ways.eu/ .
Contact:
Aiways contact for media inquiries
Bernd Abel, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 (0) 89 693135269
mailto:693135269bernd.abel@ai-ways.eu
Georgia Chapman, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 (0) 89 693135278
mailto:georgia.chapman@ai-ways.eu
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150402/5332905
OTS: Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 23 | 0 |