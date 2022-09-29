checkAd

International Expansion of the Online Business / Breuninger launches an Online Shop for the Czech Republic (FOTO)

Stuttgart (ots) - Breuninger is expanding its online segment internationally and
tapping into a new market with the launch of Breuninger.com today in the Czech
Republic.

The fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger is introducing a new online shop
for the Czech market. After launching in Poland one year ago, Breuninger has
since expanded its online business to Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg,
Spain and Italy.

"As a leading omnichannel fashion and lifestyle retailer, we are expanding our
online offering to our neighboring country, the Czech Republic, marking a
significant milestone in our internationalization strategy. We will now be able
to serve the growing demand of the numerous Czech customers," says Breuninger
CEO Holger Blecker. "We look forward to welcoming our new customers and hope to
impress them with the carefully curated selection available from Breuninger."

The design of the online shop, presented in the Czech language, is comparable to
the existing Breuninger e-shops for other European markets and will offer an
assortment of products and brands that reflect the Breuninger standard. Shipping
to the Czech Republic will take an estimated three to five days. Orders will be
packed in the central warehouse in Sachsenheim, Germany.

Launched in 2008, http://www.breuninger.com is one of the most successful online
shops in the premium and luxury segments. In addition to the Czech Republic, the
online shop is also available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium,
the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain and Italy.

Downloadable images:

Breuninger Internationalisierung CZ (picdrop.com)
(https://www.picdrop.com/e.breuningergmbh./XpdCuoWJ6j)

E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.

The fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger was founded by Eduard Breuninger in
1881 and is now one of the leading omnichannel department stores in Europe. Over
its 140-year history, Breuninger has set high standards for fashion, beauty and
lifestyle with an exclusive selection of international designer brands and
select newcomer brands. The online shop https://www.breuninger.com/ , launched
in 2008, is one of the most successful online shops in the premium segment and
is available to customers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the
Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain and Italy. Along with impeccable style and a
sense for trends, Breuninger is known for being deeply customer-focused.
Conveniences such as a personal shopping service, the in-house bespoke atelier,
Click&Collect online reservations and a shuttle service ensure an extraordinary
shopping experience, whether online or in-person. Breuninger now operates 13
department stores in Germany and Luxembourg, with around 6,500 employees. The
grand opening of a Breuninger store in Hamburg is planned for 2024.

Contact:

Breuninger Corporate Communications
E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.
Marktstr. 1-3
70173 Stuttgart
Tel.: + 49 (0) 711 / 211 - 2100
Mail: mailto: medien@breuninger.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105224/5332925
OTS: E.Breuninger GmbH & Co.



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  23   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

International Expansion of the Online Business / Breuninger launches an Online Shop for the Czech Republic (FOTO) Breuninger is expanding its online segment internationally and tapping into a new market with the launch of Breuninger.com today in the Czech Republic. The fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger is introducing a new online shop for the Czech …

Nachrichten des Autors

PHARMANOVIA ENTERS EXCLUSIVE LICENSING COLLABORATION FOR DIAZEPAM BUCCAL FILM
424 Leser
Internet-Sensation Khaby Lame wird offizielle Markenbotschafterin der QNB-Gruppe für die FIFA ...
196 Leser
Papierindustrie legt Positionspapier für tragfähige Energiepolitik vor (FOTO)
190 Leser
Hisense stellt seinen TVC "Perfect Match" im Vorfeld des FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022(TM) ...
166 Leser
Stadtsparkasse Düsseldorf eröffnet den Smoney Hub / Treffpunkt für die GenZ (FOTO)
165 Leser
AGYLE-Präsenzwoche 2022 eröffnet: 80 junge Führungskräfte gestalten die afrikanisch-deutsche Zukunft (FOTO)
154 Leser
Roche investiert in ein neues Diagnostik-Forschungsgebäude am Standort Penzberg / Doch ...
137 Leser
REVA MEDICAL GIBT DEN BEGINN DER REKRUTIERUNG FÜR DIE KLINISCHE STUDIE MOTIV IDE BEKANNT
130 Leser
BAUHAUS führt Gütesiegel "Gesund Wohnen" ein / Sorglos durchatmen dank ...
127 Leser
Weltschulmilchtag: Schulmilchprogramme wertvoll für Schülerinnen und Schüler / Bauernverband für ...
126 Leser
IIF: Invitation to the 4th International Investment Forum September 27
506 Leser
Ashtrom expands its activity in the renewable energy sector in the U.S.: Ashtrom Group Signs with a partner a first PPA Agreement in the US to Sell ~235MWdc Electricity in ...
433 Leser
PHARMANOVIA ENTERS EXCLUSIVE LICENSING COLLABORATION FOR DIAZEPAM BUCCAL FILM
424 Leser
DPE closes EUR 708 million continuation fund for two leading European technology & digital ...
410 Leser
Koç Group Calls for Bold Action to Tackle Gender Inequality
409 Leser
FP Markets schafft den Hattrick bei den "Global Forex Awards 2022"
352 Leser
Baugewerbe: Aufträge im Wohnungsbau brechen ein. Baubranche drängt auf einen Energiepreisdeckel
331 Leser
Stress und psychische Belastung steigen durch aktuelle Wirtschaftslage - das müssen ...
314 Leser
Weltneuheit: Teilchenbeschleuniger in Raumgröße - TAU Systems schafft eine neue Generation der ...
301 Leser
Traditionsreicher Süßwaren-Hersteller Bodeta aus Sachsen-Anhalt ist insolvent
297 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
1343 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1289 Leser
CloudSense enables next-generation telecommunications eco-systems with TMF open systems standard
1101 Leser
Launch der ersten fünf veganen Produkte von Billie Green / Verkaufsstart für innovative ...
1014 Leser
Bitcoin-Konferenz BTC22 in Innsbruck: Ein neues Geldsystem als Mittel gegen die Ungleichheit?
1001 Leser
Orangetheory® Fitness ernennt Jason Dunlop zum Präsidenten der internationalen Abteilung
978 Leser
Spartan Trifecta Premiere in Zell am See-Kaprun: Das war die erste Auflage der Hindernisrennserie im Herbst!
909 Leser
NÜRNBERGER Versicherung vervollständigt ihre Führungsriege (FOTO)
902 Leser
Sven Lang: 3 Gründe, warum Onlinehändler noch immer nicht ihr volles Umsatzpotenzial ...
855 Leser
KfW-Energiewendebarometer 2022: Zwei Drittel der Haushalte in Deutschland fürchten Folgen des Klimawandels
832 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3049 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1920 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1766 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1579 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1483 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
1343 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
1294 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1289 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1275 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
1214 Leser