Mindtree Named a Major Contender in Everest Group's Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Warren, N.J. and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindtree

(https://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and digital

transformation company, today announced that it has been named a Major Contender

in Everest Group's Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. This was

Mindtree's debut in Everest Group's assessment of engineering service providers

for their Industry 4.0 leadership.



Everest Group positioned Mindtree as a Major Contender in terms of market

impact, and vision and capability. The following were among Mindtree's strengths

highlighted in the report:





- Mindtree has experience in serving customers via all major commercialconstructs such as time and material, fixed price and outcome-based.- Mindtree has a strong partner ecosystem and internal capabilities to deliverengagements centered around cloud, analytics, IIoT, and intelligenttechnologies (AI/ML).- Mindtree's acquisition of NxT (https://www.mindtree.com/mindtree-nxt) hasboosted capabilities across IIoT, AI/ML, and analytics, particularly for usecases involving shop floor automation, connected equipment, asset tracking,predictive maintenance, analytics-driven decision-making, etc.As part of the assessment, Everest Group evaluated 22 engineering serviceproviders across the globe. According to the report, Major Contenders are'actively making investments in establishing centers of excellence (CoEs) anddeveloping IP and solutions in areas such as AI/ML, cloud, analytics, IIoT, edgecomputing, and blockchain for enhancing their capabilities and presence andbridging capability gaps across service functions that have hitherto not been amajor focus'.Mindtree was rated highly for market adoption (number of clients, revenue base,YoY growth, and deal value/volume), portfolio mix (diversity of client/revenuebase across geographies and type of engagements), vision and strategy (visionfor the client and itself; future roadmap and strategy), and scope of servicesoffered (depth and breadth of services portfolio across servicesubsegments/processes)."Driving digital transformation from the edge to experience requires a thoroughintegration of technology and human processes into a seamless whole powered bydata-generated insights, machine learning, and automation," said SriramKumaresan , Global Business Head of Mindtree NxT. "Amid rapidly evolvingcompetition, business models, regulation, and customer needs, our Industry 4.0capabilities spanning operations, employees, products, and experiences help notjust deliver superior productivity, agility, and differentiation, but also drivebetter human capacities and sustainable growth. This recognition by Everest