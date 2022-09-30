checkAd

Mindtree Named a Major Contender in Everest Group's Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Warren, N.J. and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindtree
(https://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and digital
transformation company, today announced that it has been named a Major Contender
in Everest Group's Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. This was
Mindtree's debut in Everest Group's assessment of engineering service providers
for their Industry 4.0 leadership.

Everest Group positioned Mindtree as a Major Contender in terms of market
impact, and vision and capability. The following were among Mindtree's strengths
highlighted in the report:

- Mindtree has experience in serving customers via all major commercial
constructs such as time and material, fixed price and outcome-based.
- Mindtree has a strong partner ecosystem and internal capabilities to deliver
engagements centered around cloud, analytics, IIoT, and intelligent
technologies (AI/ML).
- Mindtree's acquisition of NxT (https://www.mindtree.com/mindtree-nxt) has
boosted capabilities across IIoT, AI/ML, and analytics, particularly for use
cases involving shop floor automation, connected equipment, asset tracking,
predictive maintenance, analytics-driven decision-making, etc.

As part of the assessment, Everest Group evaluated 22 engineering service
providers across the globe. According to the report, Major Contenders are
'actively making investments in establishing centers of excellence (CoEs) and
developing IP and solutions in areas such as AI/ML, cloud, analytics, IIoT, edge
computing, and blockchain for enhancing their capabilities and presence and
bridging capability gaps across service functions that have hitherto not been a
major focus'.

Mindtree was rated highly for market adoption (number of clients, revenue base,
YoY growth, and deal value/volume), portfolio mix (diversity of client/revenue
base across geographies and type of engagements), vision and strategy (vision
for the client and itself; future roadmap and strategy), and scope of services
offered (depth and breadth of services portfolio across service
subsegments/processes).

"Driving digital transformation from the edge to experience requires a thorough
integration of technology and human processes into a seamless whole powered by
data-generated insights, machine learning, and automation," said Sriram
Kumaresan , Global Business Head of Mindtree NxT. "Amid rapidly evolving
competition, business models, regulation, and customer needs, our Industry 4.0
capabilities spanning operations, employees, products, and experiences help not
just deliver superior productivity, agility, and differentiation, but also drive
better human capacities and sustainable growth. This recognition by Everest
