Mumbai, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2022, Doris

Dietze, Head of Division, German Federal Ministry of Finance said, "Germany has

put digitalisation and sustainability as high priority on its G7 presidency

agenda. And with India's upcoming G20 presidency, India has a significant role

in advancing global cooperation. I am very much looking forward to it."



While talking about the German startup ecosystem, she said, "Startups are key

drivers for innovation. Therefore, the German government are strongly pushing

the fintech sector and the startup ecosystem as a whole. At the Ministry of

Finance, we are currently in the process of launching a so-called Future

Financing Act to further strengthen the establishment of startups and fintechs.

Moreover, the German government approved a comprehensive startup strategy to

strengthen and promote young, innovative companies this year."





Stefan Halusa, Director General, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, while speakingon the topic, 'Fostering fintech-innovation - the way forward between India andGermany', said, "Currently we have around 1800 German companies which are activein India. They provide about 500 thousand jobs in the country. In the otherdirection we have around 600 Indian companies which are active in Germany andthey created around 30,000 jobs in the country. The bilateral trade betweenIndia and Germany reached record high last year with around USD 26 billion andkeep on growing. Exports to Germany are actually growing faster than exportsfrom Germany to India and that led to the situation for the first time thatIndia has a surplus in the bilateral trade with Germany. I think this underlinesthe importance of the relationships for both of our countries."Earlier, during a knowledge sharing session at GFF 2022, Dr. Sebastian Schaefer,Managing Director & Co-Founder, TechQuartier, took the audience through thefintech landscape in Germany. Dr. Schaefer said, "The investment landscape hasgone through a massive transformation in Germany. In 2020, startups here raisedEUR6.4 billion in VC funding which was up over 20% as compared to 2019. In March2021, the German Government launched a EUR10 billion Future Fund for growthstage startups. Here too, Berlin Fintechs collected 80% of the funds.""Fintechs in Germany focus on three things - digital innovations, scalability &B2B, and partnerships. They heavily rely on future key technologies such as AIand Blockchain solutions. These fintechs work with scalable business models -70% of them rely on online platforms or SaaS while 2/3rd of their turnover isgenerated through B2B," he added.Organised and presented by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry ofFinance, Government of India, Reserve Bank of India, International FinancialServices Centres Authority (IFSCA), National Payments Council of India, thePayments Council of India (PCI) and the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC), GFF2022 was held between September 20 and 22, 2022 at the Jio World ConventionCentre in Mumbai. Pre-event festivities began virtually on September 19, 2022.This was the third edition of the Global Fintech Fest, and the first one wheredomain experts are participating from across the globe in-person and virtually.Indian Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated GFF2022 on September20, 2022. Among other luminaries who addressed India's largest fintechconference were Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications andElectronics & Information Technology, Government of India, Shri Shaktikanta Das,Governor, Reserve Bank of India, Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Minister of Statefor Finance, Government of India, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of Statefor Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development andEntrepreneurship, Government of India, Shri Injeti Srinivas, Chairperson,International Financial Services Centres Authority, Smt. Madhabi Puri Buch,Chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Dr. V. AnanthaNageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.GFF 2022 was supported by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI),National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency (Invest India), StartupIndia, Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) and ONDC. Special Partners of GFF 2022are World Bank Group, United Nations Capital Development Fund, BIS InnovationHub, KNOMAD, Better Than Cash Alliance and International Finance Corporation(IFC).View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/germany-has-put-digitalisation-and-sustainability-as-high-priority-on-its-g7-presidency-agenda-doris-dietze-head-of-division-german-federal-ministry-of-finance-301637884.htmlContact:+91 9619420490Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165479/5334335OTS: Global Fintech Fest