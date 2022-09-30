Germany has put digitalisation and sustainability as high priority on its G7 presidency agenda Doris Dietze, Head of Division, German Federal Ministry of Finance
Mumbai, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2022, Doris
Dietze, Head of Division, German Federal Ministry of Finance said, "Germany has
put digitalisation and sustainability as high priority on its G7 presidency
agenda. And with India's upcoming G20 presidency, India has a significant role
in advancing global cooperation. I am very much looking forward to it."
While talking about the German startup ecosystem, she said, "Startups are key
drivers for innovation. Therefore, the German government are strongly pushing
the fintech sector and the startup ecosystem as a whole. At the Ministry of
Finance, we are currently in the process of launching a so-called Future
Financing Act to further strengthen the establishment of startups and fintechs.
Moreover, the German government approved a comprehensive startup strategy to
strengthen and promote young, innovative companies this year."
Stefan Halusa, Director General, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, while speaking
on the topic, 'Fostering fintech-innovation - the way forward between India and
Germany', said, "Currently we have around 1800 German companies which are active
in India. They provide about 500 thousand jobs in the country. In the other
direction we have around 600 Indian companies which are active in Germany and
they created around 30,000 jobs in the country. The bilateral trade between
India and Germany reached record high last year with around USD 26 billion and
keep on growing. Exports to Germany are actually growing faster than exports
from Germany to India and that led to the situation for the first time that
India has a surplus in the bilateral trade with Germany. I think this underlines
the importance of the relationships for both of our countries."
Earlier, during a knowledge sharing session at GFF 2022, Dr. Sebastian Schaefer,
Managing Director & Co-Founder, TechQuartier, took the audience through the
fintech landscape in Germany. Dr. Schaefer said, "The investment landscape has
gone through a massive transformation in Germany. In 2020, startups here raised
EUR6.4 billion in VC funding which was up over 20% as compared to 2019. In March
2021, the German Government launched a EUR10 billion Future Fund for growth
stage startups. Here too, Berlin Fintechs collected 80% of the funds."
"Fintechs in Germany focus on three things - digital innovations, scalability &
B2B, and partnerships. They heavily rely on future key technologies such as AI
and Blockchain solutions. These fintechs work with scalable business models -
70% of them rely on online platforms or SaaS while 2/3rd of their turnover is
generated through B2B," he added.
Organised and presented by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of
Finance, Government of India, Reserve Bank of India, International Financial
Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), National Payments Council of India, the
Payments Council of India (PCI) and the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC), GFF
2022 was held between September 20 and 22, 2022 at the Jio World Convention
Centre in Mumbai. Pre-event festivities began virtually on September 19, 2022.
This was the third edition of the Global Fintech Fest, and the first one where
domain experts are participating from across the globe in-person and virtually.
Indian Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated GFF2022 on September
20, 2022. Among other luminaries who addressed India's largest fintech
conference were Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and
Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, Shri Shaktikanta Das,
Governor, Reserve Bank of India, Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Minister of State
for Finance, Government of India, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State
for Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and
Entrepreneurship, Government of India, Shri Injeti Srinivas, Chairperson,
International Financial Services Centres Authority, Smt. Madhabi Puri Buch,
Chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Dr. V. Anantha
Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.
GFF 2022 was supported by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI),
National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency (Invest India), Startup
India, Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) and ONDC. Special Partners of GFF 2022
are World Bank Group, United Nations Capital Development Fund, BIS Innovation
Hub, KNOMAD, Better Than Cash Alliance and International Finance Corporation
(IFC).
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/germany-has-pu
t-digitalisation-and-sustainability-as-high-priority-on-its-g7-presidency-agenda
-doris-dietze-head-of-division-german-federal-ministry-of-finance-301637884.html
Contact:
+91 9619420490
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165479/5334335
OTS: Global Fintech Fest
