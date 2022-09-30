UAE Minister of Economy Discusses with Greek Prime Minister Boosting Economic Partnership & Mutual Investments (FOTO)
Thessaloniki, Greece (ots) - The UAE Minister of Economy, H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq
Al Marri, held bilateral meetings, at the UAE Pavilion in Thessaloniki
International Fair TIF 86, with several high-ranking Greek Ministers & officials
to boost cooperation & bilateral relations between the UAE and Greece. The
extensive meetings between the two-shed light on the most attractive economic
sectors to invest in the UAE - including non-oil industries, whose foreign
exports have recently hit an all-time high.
The Greek Prime Minister, H.E Kyriakos Mitsotakis, opened the UAE pavilion at
Thessaloniki International Fair 86, on Monday in the presence of the UAE
Minister of Economy, and then held a meeting with the UAE Minister of Economy,
to discuss ways to boost cooperation between the two countries and enhance
bilateral trade & investment relations.
The Minister of Economy, H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, also met H.E Vassilis
Kikilias, Greek Minister of Tourism , where they discussed several issues,
including mechanisms to boost Tourism in the two countries. The plan is to
enhance the sustainable development of the Tourism sector in the UAE & Greece
and boost the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The UAE pavilion also shed light on the UAE's new economic model and strategy of
establishing a diverse economy & developing the nation's non-oil economic
sectors, in addition to its pioneering position on the global trade map.
UAE's upward trajectory in non-oil exports is astounding. The UAE has recorded
its highest-ever non-oil exports in the first half of 2022, with a total value
of AED 180 billion. In the Manufacturing sector, the UAE aims to raise the
industrial sector's contribution to GDP from AED 133 billion to AED 300 billion
by 2031.
