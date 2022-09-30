UAE Minister of Economy Discusses with Greek Prime Minister Boosting Economic Partnership & Mutual Investments (FOTO)

Thessaloniki, Greece (ots) - The UAE Minister of Economy, H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq

Al Marri, held bilateral meetings, at the UAE Pavilion in Thessaloniki

International Fair TIF 86, with several high-ranking Greek Ministers & officials

to boost cooperation & bilateral relations between the UAE and Greece. The

extensive meetings between the two-shed light on the most attractive economic

sectors to invest in the UAE - including non-oil industries, whose foreign

exports have recently hit an all-time high.



The Greek Prime Minister, H.E Kyriakos Mitsotakis, opened the UAE pavilion at

Thessaloniki International Fair 86, on Monday in the presence of the UAE

Minister of Economy, and then held a meeting with the UAE Minister of Economy,

to discuss ways to boost cooperation between the two countries and enhance

bilateral trade & investment relations.



