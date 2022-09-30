checkAd

UAE Minister of Economy Discusses with Greek Prime Minister Boosting Economic Partnership & Mutual Investments (FOTO)

Thessaloniki, Greece (ots) - The UAE Minister of Economy, H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq
Al Marri, held bilateral meetings, at the UAE Pavilion in Thessaloniki
International Fair TIF 86, with several high-ranking Greek Ministers & officials
to boost cooperation & bilateral relations between the UAE and Greece. The
extensive meetings between the two-shed light on the most attractive economic
sectors to invest in the UAE - including non-oil industries, whose foreign
exports have recently hit an all-time high.

The Greek Prime Minister, H.E Kyriakos Mitsotakis, opened the UAE pavilion at
Thessaloniki International Fair 86, on Monday in the presence of the UAE
Minister of Economy, and then held a meeting with the UAE Minister of Economy,
to discuss ways to boost cooperation between the two countries and enhance
bilateral trade & investment relations.

The Minister of Economy, H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, also met H.E Vassilis
Kikilias, Greek Minister of Tourism , where they discussed several issues,
including mechanisms to boost Tourism in the two countries. The plan is to
enhance the sustainable development of the Tourism sector in the UAE & Greece
and boost the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The UAE pavilion also shed light on the UAE's new economic model and strategy of
establishing a diverse economy & developing the nation's non-oil economic
sectors, in addition to its pioneering position on the global trade map.

UAE's upward trajectory in non-oil exports is astounding. The UAE has recorded
its highest-ever non-oil exports in the first half of 2022, with a total value
of AED 180 billion. In the Manufacturing sector, the UAE aims to raise the
industrial sector's contribution to GDP from AED 133 billion to AED 300 billion
by 2031.

Press contact:

Rana Elshorbagy
Senior PR Specialist
E: mailto:rana.elshorbagy@strategic.ae
M: +201020092841

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/76099/5334380
OTS: United Arab Emirates Ministry of Economy



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  19   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

UAE Minister of Economy Discusses with Greek Prime Minister Boosting Economic Partnership & Mutual Investments (FOTO) The UAE Minister of Economy, H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, held bilateral meetings, at the UAE Pavilion in Thessaloniki International Fair TIF 86, with several high-ranking Greek Ministers & officials to boost cooperation & bilateral relations …

Nachrichten des Autors

Familienfreundlichkeit weiterhin im Fokus: karriere tutor® erneut von freundin und kununu ausgezeichnet (FOTO)
278 Leser
Mittelstandsallianz: In der Krise zusammenstehen
245 Leser
Discovery Life Sciences ernennt Chief Scientific Officer, um die rasche globale Expansion der ...
195 Leser
WECONOMY kürt die zehn innovativsten Startups Deutschlands (FOTO)
167 Leser
Grüne Start-ups und die Energiekrise: Sieben Ideen für die Energie von morgen
161 Leser
Advanced Instruments stellt Solentim VIPS(TM) PRO vor, einen hocheffizienten Single Cell Seeder zur ...
147 Leser
JL Audio kündigt MediaMaster® 105 und 105-HR Marine Source Units mit DAB+ Tuner für ...
132 Leser
Rolande erweitert LNG-Netzwerk in Deutschland und eröffnet Lkw-Tankstation in Hamburg
116 Leser
Elektroauto-Leasing: ADAC SE und Polestar führen erfolgreiche Kooperation fort (FOTO)
111 Leser
Bahrains Elektrizitäts- und Wasserbehörde schreibt Deponiesanierungsprojekt zur ...
111 Leser
DPE closes EUR 708 million continuation fund for two leading European technology & digital ...
438 Leser
PHARMANOVIA ENTERS EXCLUSIVE LICENSING COLLABORATION FOR DIAZEPAM BUCCAL FILM
435 Leser
Tineco stellt die verfilzungsfreien Staubsauge der "Pet"-Serie für die Beseitigung ...
419 Leser
Wechsel im Vorstand bei der Debeka / Koblenzer Versicherungsgruppe verabschiedet Roland Weber und ...
373 Leser
Die Revolution des "Toupets"! O.C. Hairsystems erhält 5 Millionen Euro in Series ...
358 Leser
FP Markets schafft den Hattrick bei den "Global Forex Awards 2022"
355 Leser
Traditionsreicher Süßwaren-Hersteller Bodeta aus Sachsen-Anhalt ist insolvent
338 Leser
Gesunde Unternehmen - Challenge 2022: Gesundheitsbewusste Unternehmen und Beschäftigte ausgezeichnet
329 Leser
Materna kauft das Unternehmen RADAR Cyber Security / Mit dem Zukauf wird Materna zu einem ...
328 Leser
Inflationsrate im September 2022 voraussichtlich +10,0 %
327 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
1352 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1289 Leser
Sven Lang: 3 Gründe, warum Onlinehändler noch immer nicht ihr volles Umsatzpotenzial ...
1158 Leser
CloudSense enables next-generation telecommunications eco-systems with TMF open systems standard
1101 Leser
Launch der ersten fünf veganen Produkte von Billie Green / Verkaufsstart für innovative ...
1020 Leser
Bitcoin-Konferenz BTC22 in Innsbruck: Ein neues Geldsystem als Mittel gegen die Ungleichheit?
1001 Leser
Orangetheory® Fitness ernennt Jason Dunlop zum Präsidenten der internationalen Abteilung
978 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
959 Leser
Spartan Trifecta Premiere in Zell am See-Kaprun: Das war die erste Auflage der Hindernisrennserie im Herbst!
909 Leser
NÜRNBERGER Versicherung vervollständigt ihre Führungsriege (FOTO)
902 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3049 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1920 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1766 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1579 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1483 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
1352 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
1347 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1289 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1279 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
1214 Leser