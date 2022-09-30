Messika High Jewelry Show Strength, glamour and jewelry take over Paris Fashion Week
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Nina
Dobrev, Carla Bruni, Elsa Hosk, Derek Blasberg, Taylor Hill, Maya Diab, Enjy
Kiwan etc. all gathered around Artistic Director Valérie Messika to celebrate
her second runway show
For the next installment of her High Jewelry collection "Beyond the light",
Valérie Messika presents 29 silhouettes adorned with diamond sets, each more
magnetic than the next. A show filled with femininity, modernity and avant-garde
designs, playing on volumes, light effects and unexpected styling.
