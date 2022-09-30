Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Nina

Dobrev, Carla Bruni, Elsa Hosk, Derek Blasberg, Taylor Hill, Maya Diab, Enjy

Kiwan etc. all gathered around Artistic Director Valérie Messika to celebrate

her second runway show



For the next installment of her High Jewelry collection "Beyond the light",

Valérie Messika presents 29 silhouettes adorned with diamond sets, each more

magnetic than the next. A show filled with femininity, modernity and avant-garde

designs, playing on volumes, light effects and unexpected styling.





Naomi Campbell, Taylor Hill, Alton Mason, Toni Garrn, Cindy Bruna ..., so many well-known names who graced the catwalk, adorned with exceptional jewellery inspired by a futuristic take on ancient Egypt.

Sizeable breastplates, mouth jewelry, ethereal pieces that accompany movement, captivating multi-colours, transformable pieces... A show under the sign of an assumed ultra-luxury House, unexpectedly mixed with Adidas streetwear looks.

These bold pieces embody the emblematic codes of the House: to dare, to surprise and to excel.

Closing the show, the iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell was adorned with the masterpiece necklace from the "Akh-Ba-Ka" collection. The exceptional diamonds in this necklace were cut from the same 110-carat rough stone and which alone has 2,550 diamonds, creating a total of 71.49 carats.

In the heart of Paris, in a raw and industrial setting, the mystical aura of ancient Egypt and the eternal brilliance of diamonds illuminated a glamorous front row wearing Messika: Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Nina Dobrev, Carla Bruni, Elsa Hosk, Derek Blasberg, Jasmine Tookes, Maya Diab, Enjy Kiwan and many others.

The friends of the Maison gathered together to celebrate this exceptional fashion show, with a DJ set by Diplo.

A unique High Jewelry evening that opens up an exciting new horizon for Messika.