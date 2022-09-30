checkAd

Messika High Jewelry Show Strength, glamour and jewelry take over Paris Fashion Week

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Nina
Dobrev, Carla Bruni, Elsa Hosk, Derek Blasberg, Taylor Hill, Maya Diab, Enjy
Kiwan etc. all gathered around Artistic Director Valérie Messika to celebrate
her second runway show

For the next installment of her High Jewelry collection "Beyond the light",
Valérie Messika presents 29 silhouettes adorned with diamond sets, each more
magnetic than the next. A show filled with femininity, modernity and avant-garde
designs, playing on volumes, light effects and unexpected styling.

N aomi Campbell , Taylor Hill, Alton Mason, Toni Garrn, Cindy Bruna ..., so many
well-known names who graced the catwalk, adorned with exceptional jewellery
inspired by a futuristic take on ancient Egypt.

Sizeable breastplates, mouth jewelry, ethereal pieces that accompany movement,
captivating multi-colours, transformable pieces... A show under the sign of an
assumed ultra-luxury House, unexpectedly mixed with Adidas streetwear looks.

These bold pieces embody the emblematic codes of the House: to dare, to surprise
and to excel.

Closing the show, the iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell was adorned with the
masterpiece necklace from the "Akh-Ba-Ka" collection. The exceptional diamonds
in this necklace were cut from the same 110-carat rough stone and which alone
has 2,550 diamonds, creating a total of 71.49 carats.

In the heart of Paris, in a raw and industrial setting, the mystical aura of
ancient Egypt and the eternal brilliance of diamonds illuminated a glamorous
front row wearing Messika: Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Nina Dobrev, Carla
Bruni, Elsa Hosk, Derek Blasberg, Jasmine Tookes, Maya Diab, Enjy Kiwan and many
others.

The friends of the Maison gathered together to celebrate this exceptional
fashion show, with a DJ set by Diplo .

A unique High Jewelry evening that opens up an exciting new horizon for Messika.

A selection of pictures are available hereby: https://we.tl/t-H4cwwHw818 (https:
//nam11.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwe.tl%2Ft-H4cwwHw818
&data=05%7C01%7CAlexandre.oliveira%40cision.com%7C5a08533dd48f48a8321308daa2e5d3
ea%7C887bf9ee3c824b88bcb280d5e169b99b%7C1%7C0%7C638001405551272685%7CUnknown%7CT
WFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C
3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=YyQYRIP0qSrU5ETLG%2FVjPd1Gj5IGsWHZg5nrNNjOWIE%3D&reserved=0)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912110/Messika_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912111/Messika_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912112/Messika_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912113/Messika_4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912114/Messika_5.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651349/Messika_Paris_Logo.jpg

Contact: presse@messikagroup.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/messika-high-j
ewelry-show-strength-glamour-and-jewelry-take-over-paris-fashion-week-301638065.
html

Contact:

+33 (0)1 87 44 29 82

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/114948/5334388
OTS: Messika



