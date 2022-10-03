Enlight Energizes Project Björnberget, One of the Largest Wind Farms in Europe
Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - The Swedish wind farm, with an installed
capacity of 372 MW, constitutes Enlight's largest operational project to date
Enlight Renewable Energy (https://enlightenergy.co.il/) (TASE: ENLT) is pleased
to report that the Björnberget wind farm has achieved all necessary regulatory
requirements to start the gradual process of commercial operation. Project
Björnberget is one of the largest wind farms in Europe and constitutes Enlight's
largest operational project to date.
The project comprises 60 advanced wind turbines from Siemens Gamesa Renewable
Energy with each turbine comprising 6.2 MW. The first turbine has commenced
commercial operation and Enlight expects the entire wind farm to be
commercialized during the first quarter of 2023. At this stage, Björnberget has
already begun to sell electricity in the Scandinavian market.
The project company has entered a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with a
global leading company, under which 70% of the wind farm's electricity will be
purchased in years 1-5 and 50% of the wind farm's electricity will be purchased
in years 6-10. The remainder of the electricity generated will be sold in
NORDPOOL, the largest and most liquid power market across Europe. The PPA will
come into effect at full commercial operation.
About Enlight Renewable Energy
Founded in 2008, Enlight is a leading international renewable energy developer
and independent power producer, operating across the three largest renewable
segments: solar, wind, and energy storage. As a global company, Enlight operates
across more than 10 countries and 3 continents: the U.S., Europe, and Israel.
The Company possesses a portfolio of over 17 GW of generation capacity, and 17
GWh of energy storage, including 1.4 GW of operational projects and 2.3 GW
either under construction, pre-construction, or with signed PPAs. Enlight is
traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: ENLT) and is held 98% by the
public.
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912629/Enlight_Project.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enlight-energi
zes-project-bjornberget-one-of-the-largest-wind-farms-in-europe-301638692.html
Contact:
Neta Schoener,
Scherf Communications,
+972-50-7202718,
netas@scherfcom.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/134821/5335111
OTS: Enlight Renewable Energy
