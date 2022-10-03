Enlight Energizes Project Björnberget, One of the Largest Wind Farms in Europe

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - The Swedish wind farm, with an installed

capacity of 372 MW, constitutes Enlight's largest operational project to date



Enlight Renewable Energy (https://enlightenergy.co.il/) (TASE: ENLT) is pleased

to report that the Björnberget wind farm has achieved all necessary regulatory

requirements to start the gradual process of commercial operation. Project

Björnberget is one of the largest wind farms in Europe and constitutes Enlight's

largest operational project to date.





The project comprises 60 advanced wind turbines from Siemens Gamesa RenewableEnergy with each turbine comprising 6.2 MW. The first turbine has commencedcommercial operation and Enlight expects the entire wind farm to becommercialized during the first quarter of 2023. At this stage, Björnberget hasalready begun to sell electricity in the Scandinavian market.The project company has entered a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with aglobal leading company, under which 70% of the wind farm's electricity will bepurchased in years 1-5 and 50% of the wind farm's electricity will be purchasedin years 6-10. The remainder of the electricity generated will be sold inNORDPOOL, the largest and most liquid power market across Europe. The PPA willcome into effect at full commercial operation.About Enlight Renewable EnergyFounded in 2008, Enlight is a leading international renewable energy developerand independent power producer, operating across the three largest renewablesegments: solar, wind, and energy storage. As a global company, Enlight operatesacross more than 10 countries and 3 continents: the U.S., Europe, and Israel.The Company possesses a portfolio of over 17 GW of generation capacity, and 17GWh of energy storage, including 1.4 GW of operational projects and 2.3 GWeither under construction, pre-construction, or with signed PPAs. Enlight istraded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: ENLT) and is held 98% by thepublic.Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912629/Enlight_Project.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enlight-energizes-project-bjornberget-one-of-the-largest-wind-farms-in-europe-301638692.htmlContact:Neta Schoener,Scherf Communications,+972-50-7202718,netas@scherfcom.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/134821/5335111OTS: Enlight Renewable Energy