checkAd

Enlight Energizes Project Björnberget, One of the Largest Wind Farms in Europe

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - The Swedish wind farm, with an installed
capacity of 372 MW, constitutes Enlight's largest operational project to date

Enlight Renewable Energy (https://enlightenergy.co.il/) (TASE: ENLT) is pleased
to report that the Björnberget wind farm has achieved all necessary regulatory
requirements to start the gradual process of commercial operation. Project
Björnberget is one of the largest wind farms in Europe and constitutes Enlight's
largest operational project to date.

The project comprises 60 advanced wind turbines from Siemens Gamesa Renewable
Energy with each turbine comprising 6.2 MW. The first turbine has commenced
commercial operation and Enlight expects the entire wind farm to be
commercialized during the first quarter of 2023. At this stage, Björnberget has
already begun to sell electricity in the Scandinavian market.

The project company has entered a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with a
global leading company, under which 70% of the wind farm's electricity will be
purchased in years 1-5 and 50% of the wind farm's electricity will be purchased
in years 6-10. The remainder of the electricity generated will be sold in
NORDPOOL, the largest and most liquid power market across Europe. The PPA will
come into effect at full commercial operation.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Founded in 2008, Enlight is a leading international renewable energy developer
and independent power producer, operating across the three largest renewable
segments: solar, wind, and energy storage. As a global company, Enlight operates
across more than 10 countries and 3 continents: the U.S., Europe, and Israel.
The Company possesses a portfolio of over 17 GW of generation capacity, and 17
GWh of energy storage, including 1.4 GW of operational projects and 2.3 GW
either under construction, pre-construction, or with signed PPAs. Enlight is
traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: ENLT) and is held 98% by the
public.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912629/Enlight_Project.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enlight-energi
zes-project-bjornberget-one-of-the-largest-wind-farms-in-europe-301638692.html

Contact:

Neta Schoener,
Scherf Communications,
+972-50-7202718,
netas@scherfcom.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/134821/5335111
OTS: Enlight Renewable Energy



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Enlight Energizes Project Björnberget, One of the Largest Wind Farms in Europe The Swedish wind farm, with an installed capacity of 372 MW, constitutes Enlight's largest operational project to date Enlight Renewable Energy (https://enlightenergy.co.il/) (TASE: ENLT) is pleased to report that the Björnberget wind farm has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
484 Leser
Wegen langer Wartezeiten: TÜV nimmt nun auch samstags Führerscheinprüfungen ab
87 Leser
Energiekrise: Nur knapp ein Drittel der Unternehmen hat Notfallplan / Randstad-ifo-Studie zur Energiekrise (FOTO)
49 Leser
UNITED BENEFITS HOLDING verkauft nachhaltiges Wohnbauprojekt "Lavater 2" mit 251 ...
40 Leser
Iris Kornacker ist neue CEO von POLYPOINT (FOTO)
28 Leser
Enlight Energizes Project Björnberget, One of the Largest Wind Farms in Europe
5 Leser
Tineco stellt die verfilzungsfreien Staubsauge der "Pet"-Serie für die Beseitigung ...
521 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
484 Leser
PHARMANOVIA ENTERS EXCLUSIVE LICENSING COLLABORATION FOR DIAZEPAM BUCCAL FILM
442 Leser
DPE closes EUR 708 million continuation fund for two leading European technology & digital ...
438 Leser
Wechsel im Vorstand bei der Debeka / Koblenzer Versicherungsgruppe verabschiedet Roland Weber und ...
413 Leser
TÜV Rheinland: Weniger Unfälle durch nachhaltige Sicherheitskultur / Verhaltensbezogener Arbeitsschutz senkt ...
380 Leser
Traditionsreicher Süßwaren-Hersteller Bodeta aus Sachsen-Anhalt ist insolvent
374 Leser
Die Revolution des "Toupets"! O.C. Hairsystems erhält 5 Millionen Euro in Series ...
372 Leser
Repräsentative Studie zum Spaß-trotz-Sparsamkeit-Tag: Deutsche sparen ihr Geld am liebsten auf dem Girokonto (FOTO)
360 Leser
Asklepios Kliniken schneiden bei der Digitalisierung überdurchschnittlich gut ab
350 Leser
Sven Lang: 3 Gründe, warum Onlinehändler noch immer nicht ihr volles Umsatzpotenzial ...
1168 Leser
CloudSense enables next-generation telecommunications eco-systems with TMF open systems standard
1101 Leser
Launch der ersten fünf veganen Produkte von Billie Green / Verkaufsstart für innovative ...
1031 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
962 Leser
Spartan Trifecta Premiere in Zell am See-Kaprun: Das war die erste Auflage der Hindernisrennserie im Herbst!
909 Leser
NÜRNBERGER Versicherung vervollständigt ihre Führungsriege (FOTO)
902 Leser
Alibaba.com stellt zum ersten Mal auf der Automechanika Frankfurt aus, um die ...
892 Leser
KfW-Energiewendebarometer 2022: Zwei Drittel der Haushalte in Deutschland fürchten Folgen des Klimawandels
835 Leser
6,6 % mehr beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im August 2022 als im Vormonat
828 Leser
Top-Anbieter auf dem Benefit-Markt vereinbaren Zusammenarbeit: Globaler Benefit-Spezialist Sodexo expandiert mit weltweit erster flexibler digitaler ...
792 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3049 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1920 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1766 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1613 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
1501 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1483 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
1411 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1289 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1279 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
1214 Leser