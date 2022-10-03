checkAd

BookSmart24 New app for environmentally conscious travel finds the lowest CO2 route to the desired destination (FOTO)

London (ots) - While existing travel websites primarily display the cheapest or
fastest travel option, the new BookSmart24 app also finds the most CO2- and
emission-efficient variant for the chosen route. The platform enables users to
make smart and responsible booking decisions and to realize that traveling in an
environmentally conscious manner does not necessarily have to be more expensive.

SmartChoice: CO2-reduced travel does not have to be more expensive

BookSmart24 puts the avoidance of CO2 and other harmful emissions in the
foreground. The result is the BookSmart24 SmartChoice: It shows users how to
make a comfortable and at the same time environmentally friendly and cost-saving
booking decision. Thanks to the clear and simple operation of the app, the end
consumer receives information on the environmental impact of his or her journey
and also sees at a glance: flying more environmentally conscious does not mean
that it has to be much more expensive.The cost difference to the more
CO2-efficient route is often only slight.

SmartChoice prefers routes with the lowest CO2 impact and is constantly
developing further

The platform calculates and compares prices, travel duration, and the individual
CO2 impact of each route based on proprietary algorithms. SmartChoice
prioritizes and recommends the routes with the lowest carbon footprint while
ensuring that fares and trip durations remain within an average value expected
for the route in question. SmartChoice is constantly evolving and adapting to
the fast changing mobility industry by taking into account additional parameters
such as biofuels or the sustainability of airports or train stations. A so far
worldwide unique concept.

Next step: Offers for world-wide high-speed train services

For now, BookSmart24 offers its services for air routes. Soon, the focus will
also be on high-speed trains around the world, which will be included in
SmartChoice. This will provide consumers with combined offers from train and
flight connections. The basic structure for a global high-speed train GDS
(Global Distribution System) have already been installed on the platform andthe
service will be available soon. In a further step, urban multi-mobility concepts
(public transport, car sharing, etc.) will be integrated into the platform in
order to offer sustainable door-to-door travel worldwide.

The goal: to establish BookSmart24 as the leading global reference platform for
more sustainable travel.

Contact:

Claudia von Ahn, mailto:claudiavonahn@booksmart24.com,
http://www.booksmart24.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165592/5335291
OTS: BookSmart24



