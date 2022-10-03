London (ots) - While existing travel websites primarily display the cheapest or

BookSmart24 puts the avoidance of CO2 and other harmful emissions in theforeground. The result is the BookSmart24 SmartChoice: It shows users how tomake a comfortable and at the same time environmentally friendly and cost-savingbooking decision. Thanks to the clear and simple operation of the app, the endconsumer receives information on the environmental impact of his or her journeyand also sees at a glance: flying more environmentally conscious does not meanthat it has to be much more expensive.The cost difference to the moreCO2-efficient route is often only slight.SmartChoice prefers routes with the lowest CO2 impact and is constantlydeveloping furtherThe platform calculates and compares prices, travel duration, and the individualCO2 impact of each route based on proprietary algorithms. SmartChoiceprioritizes and recommends the routes with the lowest carbon footprint whileensuring that fares and trip durations remain within an average value expectedfor the route in question. SmartChoice is constantly evolving and adapting tothe fast changing mobility industry by taking into account additional parameterssuch as biofuels or the sustainability of airports or train stations. A so farworldwide unique concept.Next step: Offers for world-wide high-speed train servicesFor now, BookSmart24 offers its services for air routes. Soon, the focus willalso be on high-speed trains around the world, which will be included inSmartChoice. This will provide consumers with combined offers from train andflight connections. The basic structure for a global high-speed train GDS(Global Distribution System) have already been installed on the platform andtheservice will be available soon. In a further step, urban multi-mobility concepts(public transport, car sharing, etc.) will be integrated into the platform inorder to offer sustainable door-to-door travel worldwide.The goal: to establish BookSmart24 as the leading global reference platform formore sustainable travel.Contact:Claudia von Ahn, mailto:claudiavonahn@booksmart24.com,http://www.booksmart24.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165592/5335291OTS: BookSmart24