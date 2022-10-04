Slalom Welcomes Denis Gassmann as President and Country Leader for Germany (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - Slalom, the global business and technology consulting company,

today announced Denis Gassmann has joined as President & Country Leader of its

business in Germany. His arrival comes shortly after Slalom opened offices in

Munich. (https://www.slalom.com/newsroom/slalom-expands-in-germany)



With more than 25 years of experience in IT and technology & digital

transformation, Denis joins Slalom from Accenture. In his two decades with his

prior company, he held many leadership positions, most recently Managing

Director - Industry Platforms Lead, Europe.





"All over the world, Slalom is guided by dedication to living our values andproviding unmatched customer focus," says John Tobin, Slalom co-founder andExecutive President, EMEA & APAC. "Denis has a reputation for buildinghigh-performing teams and bringing enormous passion for how technology cantransform business. We are delighted to welcome him to our global leadershipteam."Slalom offers consulting and advisory services to local German clients in arange of industries, including Life Sciences, Media and Communications,Technology, Manufacturing, and Financial Services."Germany has the fourth largest economy in the world and its needs are rapidlyexpanding. Slalom has a unique people-first approach and expertise in using techsolutions to help our clients innovate, and we find our success by recruitingstrong teams and delivering solutions to clients in new ways," said Denis.Denis is taking over from Heather Sneddon, the interim market leader for SlalomGermany. Slalom expects to hire up to 75 employees in its Munich office by theend of the year and plans to expand to other regional locations includingFrankfurt, Dusseldorf, and Berlin.About SlalomSlalom is a purpose-led, global business and technology consulting company. Fromstrategy to implementation, our approach is fiercely human. In six countries and43 markets, we deeply understand our customers-and their customers-to deliverpractical, end-to-end solutions that drive meaningful impact. Backed by closepartnerships with over 400 leading technology providers, our 13,000+ strong teamhelps people and organizations dream bigger, move faster, and build bettertomorrows for all. We're honored to be consistently recognized as a great placeto work, including being one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For sevenyears running.