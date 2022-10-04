Slalom Welcomes Denis Gassmann as President and Country Leader for Germany (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - Slalom, the global business and technology consulting company,
today announced Denis Gassmann has joined as President & Country Leader of its
business in Germany. His arrival comes shortly after Slalom opened offices in
Munich. (https://www.slalom.com/newsroom/slalom-expands-in-germany)
With more than 25 years of experience in IT and technology & digital
transformation, Denis joins Slalom from Accenture. In his two decades with his
prior company, he held many leadership positions, most recently Managing
Director - Industry Platforms Lead, Europe.
"All over the world, Slalom is guided by dedication to living our values and
providing unmatched customer focus," says John Tobin, Slalom co-founder and
Executive President, EMEA & APAC. "Denis has a reputation for building
high-performing teams and bringing enormous passion for how technology can
transform business. We are delighted to welcome him to our global leadership
team."
Slalom offers consulting and advisory services to local German clients in a
range of industries, including Life Sciences, Media and Communications,
Technology, Manufacturing, and Financial Services.
"Germany has the fourth largest economy in the world and its needs are rapidly
expanding. Slalom has a unique people-first approach and expertise in using tech
solutions to help our clients innovate, and we find our success by recruiting
strong teams and delivering solutions to clients in new ways," said Denis.
Denis is taking over from Heather Sneddon, the interim market leader for Slalom
Germany. Slalom expects to hire up to 75 employees in its Munich office by the
end of the year and plans to expand to other regional locations including
Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, and Berlin.
About Slalom
Slalom is a purpose-led, global business and technology consulting company. From
strategy to implementation, our approach is fiercely human. In six countries and
43 markets, we deeply understand our customers-and their customers-to deliver
practical, end-to-end solutions that drive meaningful impact. Backed by close
partnerships with over 400 leading technology providers, our 13,000+ strong team
helps people and organizations dream bigger, move faster, and build better
tomorrows for all. We're honored to be consistently recognized as a great place
to work, including being one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For seven
years running. Learn more at http://slalom.com/ .
Contact:
P. Mashegwama
Email: mailto:p.mashegwana@mcgroup.com
