Cellforce Group and Dürr AG successfully establish joint mass production process for electrode coating (FOTO)

Kirchentellinsfurt/Bietigheim-Bissingen (ots) -

- The battery cell manufacturer relies on direct cooperation with the machine
and plant manufacturer in Bietigheim-Bissingen
- Early cooperation means optimal use of technology
- Processes for simultaneous coating of electrode sides ensure Cellforce Group's
high quality and speed for subsequent production

Heading for the future at high speed: The Cellforce Group, a joint venture of
sports car manufacturer Porsche and battery specialist CUSTOMCELLS, has
successfully built up the mass production process for coating its electrodes
over the past twelve months - relying on the knowledge, technology, and direct
proximity to machinery and plant manufacturer Dürr. Today, the Cellforce Group
and Dürr jointly commissioned a high-tech coating facility for high-performance
battery cells in Bietigheim-Bissingen.

Specifically, the Cellforce Group (CFG) will soon be using a special process
from Dürr that enables both sides of the electrode to be coated simultaneously.
In this way, the coating process can be accelerated and the precision and
quality significantly increased when compared to the standard procedure. In
conventional processes, the anode and cathode materials are not applied
simultaneously but rather one after the other on both sides of a thin metal
foil.

In order to successfully commission and establish the process, the Cellforce
Group has been on site at Dürr in Bietigheim-Bissingen for several months and
has implemented production on a factory line. "For us, it was important that
Dürr, as our technology partner, could act quickly and make possible adjustments
directly. That's why we chose this Cellforce proprietary approach, which has
greatly increased the speed of development of our coating process and allows us
to build up shared knowledge at an early stage," says Markus Woland, Director
Operations at the Cellforce Group.

Processes ready for a new Cellforce Group site

The technology for the double-sided electrode coating was developed by Dürr's US
subsidiary Megtec, which was acquired in 2018. "We have a special technology
that enables the Cellforce Group to manufacture top-quality high-performance
cells - and to do so with a highly efficient and sustainable production process.
By working directly with the Cellforce Group, we can optimally align the
technology with their needs and thus support them in the future development and
production of high-performance cells with high energy density," says Dr. Jochen
Weyrauch, CEO of Dürr AG.

"Strong partnerships are needed for the development and production of future
high-performance battery cells. The direct cooperation between the Cellforce
Group and Dürr AG is a good example of how win-win situations can be created for
all parties involved. This is a role model and thus sets standards for battery
cell production in Germany," says Michael Steiner, Member of the Board of
Management for Research and Development at Porsche AG.

The Cellforce Group is currently building a state-of-the-art development and
production site for battery cells in the Reutlingen-Kirchentellinsfurt
industrial park. Once this new site is completed, the production processes set
up at Dürr can be taken over and continued directly. To ensure sustainable
operation of the coating line, Dürr is also supplying equipment for exhaust air
purification and the recovery of more than 99 percent of the solvents used.

About the Cellforce Group

Cellforce Group GmbH (CFG) plans to develop and produce high-performance
lithium-ion pouch cells for special automotive applications from 2024. Cellforce
is a joint venture in which Porsche AG holds a 72.7 percent stake, with the
remaining shares held by CUSTOMCELLS Holding GmbH. The managing directors are
Markus Gräf as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Wolfgang Hüsken as Chief
Financial Officer (CFO). The workforce is expected to grow to up to 100 people
by 2025. For more information about Cellforce, please visit:
http://www.cellforce.de

