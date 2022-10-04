Cellforce Group and Dürr AG successfully establish joint mass production process for electrode coating (FOTO)

Kirchentellinsfurt/Bietigheim-Bissingen (ots) -



- The battery cell manufacturer relies on direct cooperation with the machine

and plant manufacturer in Bietigheim-Bissingen

- Early cooperation means optimal use of technology

- Processes for simultaneous coating of electrode sides ensure Cellforce Group's

high quality and speed for subsequent production



Heading for the future at high speed: The Cellforce Group, a joint venture of

sports car manufacturer Porsche and battery specialist CUSTOMCELLS, has

successfully built up the mass production process for coating its electrodes

over the past twelve months - relying on the knowledge, technology, and direct

proximity to machinery and plant manufacturer Dürr. Today, the Cellforce Group

and Dürr jointly commissioned a high-tech coating facility for high-performance

battery cells in Bietigheim-Bissingen.





Specifically, the Cellforce Group (CFG) will soon be using a special processfrom Dürr that enables both sides of the electrode to be coated simultaneously.In this way, the coating process can be accelerated and the precision andquality significantly increased when compared to the standard procedure. Inconventional processes, the anode and cathode materials are not appliedsimultaneously but rather one after the other on both sides of a thin metalfoil.In order to successfully commission and establish the process, the CellforceGroup has been on site at Dürr in Bietigheim-Bissingen for several months andhas implemented production on a factory line. "For us, it was important thatDürr, as our technology partner, could act quickly and make possible adjustmentsdirectly. That's why we chose this Cellforce proprietary approach, which hasgreatly increased the speed of development of our coating process and allows usto build up shared knowledge at an early stage," says Markus Woland, DirectorOperations at the Cellforce Group.Processes ready for a new Cellforce Group siteThe technology for the double-sided electrode coating was developed by Dürr's USsubsidiary Megtec, which was acquired in 2018. "We have a special technologythat enables the Cellforce Group to manufacture top-quality high-performancecells - and to do so with a highly efficient and sustainable production process.By working directly with the Cellforce Group, we can optimally align thetechnology with their needs and thus support them in the future development andproduction of high-performance cells with high energy density," says Dr. JochenWeyrauch, CEO of Dürr AG."Strong partnerships are needed for the development and production of futurehigh-performance battery cells. The direct cooperation between the CellforceGroup and Dürr AG is a good example of how win-win situations can be created forall parties involved. This is a role model and thus sets standards for batterycell production in Germany," says Michael Steiner, Member of the Board ofManagement for Research and Development at Porsche AG.The Cellforce Group is currently building a state-of-the-art development andproduction site for battery cells in the Reutlingen-Kirchentellinsfurtindustrial park. Once this new site is completed, the production processes setup at Dürr can be taken over and continued directly. To ensure sustainableoperation of the coating line, Dürr is also supplying equipment for exhaust airpurification and the recovery of more than 99 percent of the solvents used.About the Cellforce GroupCellforce Group GmbH (CFG) plans to develop and produce high-performancelithium-ion pouch cells for special automotive applications from 2024. Cellforceis a joint venture in which Porsche AG holds a 72.7 percent stake, with theremaining shares held by CUSTOMCELLS Holding GmbH. The managing directors areMarkus Gräf as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Wolfgang Hüsken as ChiefFinancial Officer (CFO). The workforce is expected to grow to up to 100 peopleby 2025. For more information about Cellforce, please visit:http://www.cellforce.deContact:Mike EisermannE-Mail: mailto:press@cellforce.dePhone: +49 4821 133 92 21Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164780/5336185OTS: Cellforce Group GmbH