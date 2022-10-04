London (ots/PRNewswire) - Though digital natives, research indicates that Gen Z

rely heavily on the professional and social structure of the office, with 78%

finding it easier to bond with colleagues in the workplace and 81% feeling

disconnected from their peers when working from home



Gen Z crave in-person socialisation





The data, from global workplace creation experts, Unispace(http://www.unispace.com/) , taken from a study of 3000 office workers, 1/3rd ofwhich were in the earlier stages of their career, also revealed that themajority (79%) of Gen Z respondents felt more active when working in the office,while among older workers this figure sits at 66%. Most early careersprofessionals (60%) also admitted that work-from-home restrictions made themvalue the office more whereas this figure stood at just 43% for older workers.This suggests that Gen Z values the structure, socialisation, and support that aphysical office provides more than older members of the workforce.A lack of peer-to-peer learningAccording to the study, younger demographics are also vying for learning anddevelopment opportunities from peers, but want to be able to access this inperson. The vast majority (80%) of Gen Z respondents indicated that access totraining would encourage them back to the workplace. The same percentage saidthey would be happier to return to work if they knew their team was going to bein the office, underlining the importance of face time for those in the earlierstages of their careers.Despite the evident value that the younger generation put on the physicalworkplace, just 11% say they are happy with the way their office is set up,which is indicative of a huge opportunity to better support Gen Z in theworkplace and subsequently bolster early career recruitment and retention.Stuart Finnie, Head of Design at Unispace, commented:"While younger generations may face the stereotype of being a 'digital-only'group of workers, our research clearly shows that they prioritise the ability tolearn from others face to face. And despite prevailing technology, nothing canreplace the sense of belonging that in-person socialisation can bring. Whileyounger workers generally have access to technology and the digital skills towork remotely long-term, our research suggests that this group values theopportunity, collaboration, and support that a physical office provides morethan any other age group. But employers are seemingly failing to utilise thepower of the office to attract these individuals."With Gen Zers now accounting for around a third of the global population, foremployers looking to beat the competition, considerations must be made toimprove the quality of the environments they provide. Those employers whoconsider their workplace and generational needs, will be able to not only engageand retain their best talent, but also attract new staff in our currentcandidate-led jobs market."