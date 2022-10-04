Firmenich Annual General Meeting 2022

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Firmenich International S.A., the world's largest

privately-owned Perfume and Taste company, held its Annual General Meeting on

October 4, 2022.



All proposals of the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting were

approved.





Firmenich's Chairman Patrick Firmenich said: "I am proud of our solidperformance and the continuous growth of our business. Throughout the year, wehave continued to invest in innovation, to help our customers win in a rapidlyevolving environment. As leaders in responsible business, we have also continuedto press forward on sustainability. I want to thank our shareholders for theircontinued trust and support, as we embark confidently on our fiscal year 2023."The annual review and the financial accounts were approved, as was the dividendproposed by the Board.The shareholders reelected the members of the Human Capital Committee, andreelected Pierre Bouchut and Richard Ridinger as members of the Board.The shareholders endorsed the company's 2022 ESG Report, in an advisory vote.Furthermore, KPMG was reelected as statutory auditors for the fiscal year 2023.The Board and its different committees will be composed as follows:Board of Directors:Patrick Firmenich, Chair, Barbara Kux, Vice Chairman (independent), PierreBouchut (independent), Antoine Firmenich, Karen Jones Easton (independent),Diana Oltramare, André Pometta, Ajai Puri (independent), Richard Ridinger(independent).Finance, Audit and Risk Committee:Pierre Bouchut (Chair), Antoine Firmenich, André Pometta, Richard RidingerHuman Capital Committee:Patrick Firmenich (Chair), Karen Jones, Easton, André Pometta, Ajai Puri.Governance and Sustainability Committee:Barbara Kux (Chair), Diana Oltramare, Antoine Firmenich, Ajai PuriAbout FirmenichFirmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, wasfounded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895, and has been family-owned for 127years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company specialized in theresearch, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors, and ingredients.Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadershipin sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior innovation informulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietarytechnologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science, andtaste modulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 4.7 billion Swiss Francsat end June 2022. More information about Firmenich is available athttp://www.firmenich.com/ .Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798187/Firmenich_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/firmenich-annual-general-meeting-2022-301640317.htmlContact:Ingvild Van Lysebetten,VP Group Communications,ingvild.van.lysebetten@firmenich.com,Mob. +41 79 833 7252Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133181/5336302OTS: Firmenich