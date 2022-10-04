Mechanism for Internet security broken (FOTO)

checkAd

Mechanism for Internet security broken

Darmstadt (ots) - The National research center for Cybersecurity ATHENE has
found a way to break one of the basic mechanisms used to secure Internet
traffic. The mechanism, called RPKI, is actually designed to prevent
cybercriminals or government attackers from diverting traffic on the Internet.
Such redirections are surprisingly common on the Internet, e.g., for espionage
or through misconfigurations. The ATHENE scientist team of Prof. Dr. Haya
Shulman showed that attackers can completely bypass the security mechanism
without the affected network operators being able to detect this. According to
analyses by the ATHENE team, popular implementations of RPKI worldwide were
vulnerable by early 2021. The team informed the manufacturers, and now presented
the findings to the international expert public.

Misdirecting bits of internet traffic causes a stir, as happened in March this
year when Twitter traffic was partially diverted to Russia. Entire companies or
countries can be cut off from the Internet or Internet traffic can be
intercepted or overheard. From a technical point of view, such attacks are
usually based on prefix hijacks. They exploit a fundamental design problem of
the Internet: The determination of which IP address belongs to which network is
not secured. To prevent any network on the Internet from claiming IP address
blocks they do not legitimately own, the IETF, the organization responsible for
the Internet, standardized the Resource Public Key Infrastructure, RPKI. RPKI
uses digitally signed certificates to confirm that a specific IP address block
actually belongs to the specified network. In the meantime, according to
measurements by the ATHENE team, almost 40% of all IP address blocks have an
RPKI certificate, and about 27% of all networks verify these certificates.

As the ATHENE team led by Prof. Dr. Haya Shulman discovered, RPKI also has a
design flaw: If a network cannot find a certificate for an IP address block, it
assumes that none exists. To allow traffic to flow on the Internet anyway, this
network will simply ignore RPKI for such IP address blocks, i.e., routing
decisions will be based purely on unsecured information, as before. The ATHENE
team was able to show experimentally that an attacker can create exactly this
situation and thus disable RPKI without anyone noticing. In particular, the
affected network, whose certificates are ignored, will not notice it either. The
attack called "Stalloris" by the ATHENE team requires that the attacker controls
a so-called RPKI publication point. This is not a problem for state attackers
and organized cybercriminals.

According to the investigations of the ATHENE team, at the beginning of 2021 all
popular products used by networks to check RPKI certificates were vulnerable in
this way. The team informed manufacturers about the attack..

Now the team has published its findings at two of the top conferences in IT
security, the scientific conference Usenix Security 2022 and the industry
conference Blackhat USA 2022. The work was a collaboration between researchers
from ATHENE contributors Goethe University Frankfurt am Main, Fraunhofer SIT and
Darmstadt University of Technology. A brief description can be found on the
APNIC blog: https://ots.de/4fELHz

