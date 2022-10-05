Abu Dhabi, UAE (ots) - While deal sizes in corporate venture capital and mergers

& acquisitions continue to grow, strong momentum for corporate venture building

is surfacing in the MENA region.



Stryber, the leading independent corporate venture builder in Europe, the Middle

East and Asia-Pacific, published the Bi-Annual Corporate Venturing Report MENA.

The report focuses on corporate venture capital (CVC), mergers & acquisitions

(M&A) and corporate venture building (CVB). "Awareness is rising that relying on

one source of revenue is unsafe and capital needs to be invested in

diversification. Interestingly, we found that the average CVC deal size in MENA

has slightly surpassed that of Europe last quarter" said Rayan Aebi, Managing

Director of Stryber MENA & South Asi.





The most important report results (excerpt)Corporate Venture Capital (CVC)- CVC deals declined in terms of number and volume in both quarters of H1 2022,while average deal size increased to USD $35m in Q2 2022- Saudi, Israel and Egypt ($141m) lead for the largest CVC deal volume in MENA- EdVentures (Egypt) is the most active CVC in MENA with 4 deals- Foodics (Saudi Arabia) accounted for the largest CVC round, followed by Rain(Bahrain) and Vayyar (Israel)- Healthcare focused CVC's are expanding into MENA as telemedicine and remotepatient monitoring gain traction in the regionM&A- Number of M&A deals and deal volume increased in H1 2022 compared to H2 2021,but a 19% QoQ decrease in deal volume in Q2 2022- UAE, Israel and Bahrain led the list of the largest accumulated M&A dealvolume by countryCVB- Number of active CVBs in H1 2022 remains stable at 19 units - 1 additionallyfounded Internal VB (IVB) in Q1 2022, increases the number of active IVBs to 7in H1 2022- ADQ-backed Further Ventures emerged as the most active VB in the region,disclosing two fintech ventures while other venture units operate in stealthmode- As interest grows in the metaverse and new spheres of development, excitementfor CVB is surfacing in the MENA regionDownload report: Stryber Corporate Venturing Report MENA H1 (https://www.datocms-assets.com/42975/1664517546-stryber-corporate-venturing-report-mena_h122.pdf)Data collectionCVB: Data collection through manual and secondary research.CVC: Data basis on Crunchbase database.M&A: Data basis on Pitchbook database, secondary Magnitt database.