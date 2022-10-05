Stryber Corporate Venturing Report MENA Corporate venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate venture building are picking up speed as governments and private companies in MENA support the startup ecosystem (FOTO)
Abu Dhabi, UAE (ots) - While deal sizes in corporate venture capital and mergers
& acquisitions continue to grow, strong momentum for corporate venture building
is surfacing in the MENA region.
Stryber, the leading independent corporate venture builder in Europe, the Middle
East and Asia-Pacific, published the Bi-Annual Corporate Venturing Report MENA.
The report focuses on corporate venture capital (CVC), mergers & acquisitions
(M&A) and corporate venture building (CVB). "Awareness is rising that relying on
one source of revenue is unsafe and capital needs to be invested in
diversification. Interestingly, we found that the average CVC deal size in MENA
has slightly surpassed that of Europe last quarter" said Rayan Aebi, Managing
Director of Stryber MENA & South Asi.
The most important report results (excerpt)
Corporate Venture Capital (CVC)
- CVC deals declined in terms of number and volume in both quarters of H1 2022,
while average deal size increased to USD $35m in Q2 2022
- Saudi, Israel and Egypt ($141m) lead for the largest CVC deal volume in MENA
- EdVentures (Egypt) is the most active CVC in MENA with 4 deals
- Foodics (Saudi Arabia) accounted for the largest CVC round, followed by Rain
(Bahrain) and Vayyar (Israel)
- Healthcare focused CVC's are expanding into MENA as telemedicine and remote
patient monitoring gain traction in the region
M&A
- Number of M&A deals and deal volume increased in H1 2022 compared to H2 2021,
but a 19% QoQ decrease in deal volume in Q2 2022
- UAE, Israel and Bahrain led the list of the largest accumulated M&A deal
volume by country
CVB
- Number of active CVBs in H1 2022 remains stable at 19 units - 1 additionally
founded Internal VB (IVB) in Q1 2022, increases the number of active IVBs to 7
in H1 2022
- ADQ-backed Further Ventures emerged as the most active VB in the region,
disclosing two fintech ventures while other venture units operate in stealth
mode
- As interest grows in the metaverse and new spheres of development, excitement
for CVB is surfacing in the MENA region
Download report: Stryber Corporate Venturing Report MENA H1 (https://www.datocms
-assets.com/42975/1664517546-stryber-corporate-venturing-report-mena_h122.pdf)
Data collection
CVB: Data collection through manual and secondary research.
CVC: Data basis on Crunchbase database.
M&A: Data basis on Pitchbook database, secondary Magnitt database.
About Stryber
Stryber combines approaches from the venture capital and start-up world and
fosters success and growth for its corporate clients by setting up and building
new lines of business that deliver substantial growth. Founded in 2016 by Jan
Sedlacek and Alexander Mahr, Stryber is the leading independent corporate
venture builder in Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. While traditional
companies typically struggle with successful business model innovation, Stryber
teams in Abu Dhabi, London, Kyiv, Munich, Valencia, Singapore and Zurich build
up a portfolio of strategically aligned ventures within a few months. Stryber's
customers include sovereign wealth funds and well-known companies from a wide
variety of industries, including banking, insurance, retail, healthcare,
pharmaceuticals, crypto, real estate. http://www.stryber.com
Contact:
Charlotte Sachs
Lead Marketing & PR
Mobil: +49 1731839365
E-Mail: mailto:charlotte@stryber.com
http://www.stryber.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/153522/5336554
OTS: Stryber
