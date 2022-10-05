checkAd

Synechron Named Great Place To Work® 2022 in France

T9s6yN%2Br2O1MpaTjdvUnuvepo3TbXwDPimHwjUms%3D&reserved=0) , a leading digital
transformation consulting firm, has been recognized as one of the best places to
work in three key global business locations - France
France, Luxembourg
(https://www.greatplacetowork.lu/fr/certification/profils/synechron) and
and Switzerland.
Synechron has achieved the prestigious Great Place to Work 2022 certification
based upon direct feedback and input from its regional employees within these
three office locations.

Great Place to Work® is a consulting institute, which conducts employee surveys
to support companies in their development to become an excellent employer. Its
Great Place to Work certification is one of the world's most respected marks of
workplace excellence.

I n France, 99% of Synechron employees surveyed said they feel that they can
take days off when necessary, and over 90% think Synechron demonstrates an
environment of respect, friendliness, and a place where employees feel welcomed
and can build strong relationships with their colleagues.

In Luxembourg, 100% of employees surveyed responded that they are encouraged to
maintain a work-life balance, and that management is equipped with the necessary
skills to run the business.

Finally, in Switzerland, 100% of respondents believe that Synechron is a safe
place to work and that employees are treated fairly, regardless of their
sexuality, race, age, and/or gender.

Of significant mention, across Synechron France, Luxembourg, and Switzerland, is
that between 88% and 96% of employees regard Synechron as a great place to work
based upon all aspects surveyed.

These three new Great Place to Work certifications follow several others over
the past year, demonstrating the company's commitment to being a fantastic place
to work for all of its 13,800+ team members across the globe. Also in 2022,
Synechron was named one of the Global Best Places to Work , as well as a Great
Place To Work (https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/gptwcertified/synechron/) in
