Synechron Named Great Place To Work® 2022 in France

Paris and Luxembourg and Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - Synechron, Inc. (https://nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fsynechron.com%2F&data=04%7C01%7CAtul.Tajave%40synechron.com%7Cba25079e86854c4124df08d9749ded2f%7Ce50ebc8476f24636b550c3f7abc924af%7C0%7C0%7C637669043897845713%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=0tJT9s6yN%2Br2O1MpaTjdvUnuvepo3TbXwDPimHwjUms%3D&reserved=0) , a leading digitaltransformation consulting firm, has been recognized as one of the best places towork in three key global business locations - France(https://www.greatplacetowork.fr/workplace/item/5441/Synechron) , Luxembourg(https://www.greatplacetowork.lu/fr/certification/profils/synechron) andSwitzerland (https://www.greatplacetowork.ch/workplace/item/5358/Synechron) .Synechron has achieved the prestigious Great Place to Work 2022 certificationbased upon direct feedback and input from its regional employees within thesethree office locations.Great Place to Work® is a consulting institute, which conducts employee surveysto support companies in their development to become an excellent employer. ItsGreat Place to Work certification is one of the world's most respected marks ofworkplace excellence.I n France, 99% of Synechron employees surveyed said they feel that they cantake days off when necessary, and over 90% think Synechron demonstrates anenvironment of respect, friendliness, and a place where employees feel welcomedand can build strong relationships with their colleagues.In Luxembourg, 100% of employees surveyed responded that they are encouraged tomaintain a work-life balance, and that management is equipped with the necessaryskills to run the business.Finally, in Switzerland, 100% of respondents believe that Synechron is a safeplace to work and that employees are treated fairly, regardless of theirsexuality, race, age, and/or gender.Of significant mention, across Synechron France, Luxembourg, and Switzerland, isthat between 88% and 96% of employees regard Synechron as a great place to workbased upon all aspects surveyed.These three new Great Place to Work certifications follow several others overthe past year, demonstrating the company's commitment to being a fantastic placeto work for all of its 13,800+ team members across the globe. Also in 2022,Synechron was named one of the Global Best Places to Work , as well as a GreatPlace To Work (https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/gptwcertified/synechron/) in