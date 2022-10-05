checkAd

Microban Presents High Quality, Non-Heavy-Metal Antimicrobial Technology for Water-Based Coatings

Huntersville, NC. (ots) - --News Direct--

Microban International is proud to present LapisShield(TM), a novel,
non-heavy-metal technology designed to seamlessly integrate antimicrobial
functionality into any water-based coating formulation. This broad-spectrum
antimicrobial technology is proven to inhibit bacterial growth by up to 99.99 %,
and prevents the growth of mold and mildew, helping to protect treated surfaces
from various sources of microbial degradation.

LapisShield is the newest coatings innovation from the leader in antimicrobial
technologies, demonstrating the company's continuing drive to deliver more
sustainable solutions to deter microbial growth. With this state-of-the-art
technology, manufacturers can enhance their coatings with the power of product
protection against the detrimental effects of microbes - including stains, odors
and premature degradation - extending the lifetime of coated products.
LapisShield offers superior quality and stability by optimizing processing and
manufacturing requirements. It also allows coating batches to be stored for
future use, preventing unnecessary waste and optimizing resources for more
sustainable coatings manufacturing.

LapisShield is specifically designed to meet the needs of the water-based
coatings industry, a sector that is constantly striving for clearer and more
environmentally friendly systems that create a seamless finish. This
ground-breaking technology is compatible with thin coating systems and offers
enhanced UV stability, limiting impacts on the optical properties of water-based
coatings, and making them ideal for transparent glass or plastic applications.
Michael Ruby, President of Microban International, commented: "We are excited to
introduce LapisShield as the latest example of Microban's commitment to
developing sustainable, non-heavy-metal antimicrobial technologies for its
partners worldwide. Our coatings experts have worked tirelessly to deliver a
more environmentally friendly technology that offers the best quality and
compatibility for water-based coating systems. The fantastic stability and
clarity of LapisShield allows it to be easily integrated with a wide variety of
coatings systems, including anti-fingerprint and anti-smudge formulations, and
applications requiring optically clear performance."

LapisShield is available to water-based coating manufacturers across the world
to help prevent the growth of bacteria, mold and mildew on a variety of
substrates, including glass, metal, wood and plastics. Partners will also
benefit from Microban's 38 years of expertise in antimicrobial technologies,
with renowned turnkey support services.

Find out more at
https://www.microban.com/antimicrobial-solutions/technologies/lapisshield and
get in touch with a representative today!

About Microban International

Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the
most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control,
and sanitization / disinfection markets - Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our
organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has
revolutionized the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep
products cleaner, and control odors better by preventing problems before they
start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and
creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and
medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands
and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The
company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America,
Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.

