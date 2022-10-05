Microban Presents High Quality, Non-Heavy-Metal Antimicrobial Technology for Water-Based Coatings

Microban International is proud to present LapisShield(TM), a novel,

non-heavy-metal technology designed to seamlessly integrate antimicrobial

functionality into any water-based coating formulation. This broad-spectrum

antimicrobial technology is proven to inhibit bacterial growth by up to 99.99 %,

and prevents the growth of mold and mildew, helping to protect treated surfaces

from various sources of microbial degradation.



LapisShield is the newest coatings innovation from the leader in antimicrobial

technologies, demonstrating the company's continuing drive to deliver more

sustainable solutions to deter microbial growth. With this state-of-the-art

technology, manufacturers can enhance their coatings with the power of product

protection against the detrimental effects of microbes - including stains, odors

and premature degradation - extending the lifetime of coated products.

LapisShield offers superior quality and stability by optimizing processing and

manufacturing requirements. It also allows coating batches to be stored for

future use, preventing unnecessary waste and optimizing resources for more

sustainable coatings manufacturing.



