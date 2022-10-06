checkAd

Servier unveils its 2030 ambition and reveals a new visual identity

- A new ambition by 2030 to accelerate its transformation dynamic
- A visual identity, a marker of the successful transformation of the Group, its
ambitions and its renewal

Servier today unveils its 2030 ambition as well as a new visual identity that
reflects the transformation undertaken by the Group, bringing visible results.
The Group intends to accelerate its transformation dynamics in order to ensure,
over the long term, its independence and its creation of value for all its
stakeholders. Servier confirms its commitment to making a meaningful social
impact and contributing to a sustainable world.

A transformation that leads to results

Servier committed in 2015 to a transformation aimed at sustainably improving the
company's performance and ensuring the sustainability of its unique governance
model for the ultimate benefit of patients. Being governed by a foundation also
gives the Group a long-term vision, perfectly adapted to the long cycles of the
pharmaceutical sector.

In recent years, Servier has strengthened its leadership in cardiovascular
diseases, the leading cause of mortality worldwide[1] - Servier is the 3rd
largest global pharmaceutical group in cardiology and in hypertension.[2]
Drawing on recognized scientific know-how, the Group has developed a wide range
of treatments distributed in 150 countries. Servier has significantly invested
in incremental innovation, including Single Pill Combinations (SPCs), several
medicines combined into a single tablet, which leads to better patient
compliance and contributes to savings for the healthcare system. Servier is also
a renowned global leader in venous diseases, thanks to daflon® which is an
important part of the Group's growth.

Servier has made a major shift in oncology as a new pillar of strategic growth.
The Group allocates over 50% of its R&D budget to it, with the ambition to
become a renowned and innovative player in the development of therapeutic
solutions targeting hard-to-treat cancers. Servier leads its R&D programs around
two approaches: immuno-oncology and targeted therapies. Over the past four
years, the Group has significantly strengthened its position in oncology thanks
to more than EUR6 billion investments, including two major acquisitions which
have made it possible to establish a presence in new strategic territories such
as the United States and Japan. The Group's major investment in oncology today
results in a rich pipeline of 39 R&D projects and seven medicines available to
patients.

The Group also consolidated its generic business through national champions with
