Servier unveils its 2030 ambition and reveals a new visual identity

- A new ambition by 2030 to accelerate its transformation dynamic

- A visual identity, a marker of the successful transformation of the Group, its

ambitions and its renewal



Servier today unveils its 2030 ambition as well as a new visual identity that

reflects the transformation undertaken by the Group, bringing visible results.

The Group intends to accelerate its transformation dynamics in order to ensure,

over the long term, its independence and its creation of value for all its

stakeholders. Servier confirms its commitment to making a meaningful social

impact and contributing to a sustainable world.





A transformation that leads to resultsServier committed in 2015 to a transformation aimed at sustainably improving thecompany's performance and ensuring the sustainability of its unique governancemodel for the ultimate benefit of patients. Being governed by a foundation alsogives the Group a long-term vision, perfectly adapted to the long cycles of thepharmaceutical sector.In recent years, Servier has strengthened its leadership in cardiovasculardiseases, the leading cause of mortality worldwide[1] - Servier is the 3rdlargest global pharmaceutical group in cardiology and in hypertension.[2]Drawing on recognized scientific know-how, the Group has developed a wide rangeof treatments distributed in 150 countries. Servier has significantly investedin incremental innovation, including Single Pill Combinations (SPCs), severalmedicines combined into a single tablet, which leads to better patientcompliance and contributes to savings for the healthcare system. Servier is alsoa renowned global leader in venous diseases, thanks to daflon® which is animportant part of the Group's growth.Servier has made a major shift in oncology as a new pillar of strategic growth.The Group allocates over 50% of its R&D budget to it, with the ambition tobecome a renowned and innovative player in the development of therapeuticsolutions targeting hard-to-treat cancers. Servier leads its R&D programs aroundtwo approaches: immuno-oncology and targeted therapies. Over the past fouryears, the Group has significantly strengthened its position in oncology thanksto more than EUR6 billion investments, including two major acquisitions whichhave made it possible to establish a presence in new strategic territories suchas the United States and Japan. The Group's major investment in oncology todayresults in a rich pipeline of 39 R&D projects and seven medicines available topatients.The Group also consolidated its generic business through national champions with