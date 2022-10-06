checkAd

Synapse Medicine Initiates Multi-Site Implementation Study with Leading U.S Hospitals

New York (ots/PRNewswire) -

- Synapse Medicine clinical decision support technology analyzes drug-related
risks based on each patient's clinical characteristics and will be studied for
its impact on inpatient pharmacist efficacy and efficiency.
- The Synapse Medicine medication reconciliation tool will be deployed through
an integration with the hospitals' current EPIC EHR workflow.
- The study also has potential to provide improvements to medication regimen
appropriateness which helps reduce risk of ADEs in hospital and after
discharge.

Synapse Medicine, a leader in intelligent medication decision technology,
announced today it has initiated a clinical study with Brigham and Women's
Hospital, Boston, MA and the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN
to measure the benefits and efficacy of its clinical decision support solution
and its medication reconciliation software in a hospital setting. The principal
investigator is Dr. Jeffrey L. Schnipper, MD, MPH, MHM, of the Brigham's
Division of General Internal Medicine and Primary Care and the Hospital Medicine
Unit, and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

The study, "Effect of Synapse Medicine Decision Support on Inpatient Pharmacist
Efficacy and Efficiency: A Hybrid Type 2 Implementation Study," engages hospital
pharmacists at two study sites who round with general medicine service teams and
approve inpatient medications. Participants will use Synapse Medicine
point-of-care tools to analyze drug-related risks and optimize medication
appropriateness. They will also perform medication reconciliation for newly
admitted patients. The study will measure the usability of Synapse Medicine
AI-driven clinical decision support and medication reconciliation tools
quantitatively and qualitatively to determine their impact.

Leveraging real-time data for medication regimen appropriateness

Healthcare systems have long been challenged by the task of drug regimen
optimization, a critical aspect in a patient's continuity of care. An inaccurate
medication history or inappropriate drug therapy can burden care-providers'
efficiency, delay treatment, put patients at risk for preventable adverse drug
events (ADEs), and contribute to higher readmission rates. Hospital-related ADEs
are frequent and dangerous, and their management has been estimated to cost
US$28 billion annually.1

"Hospitalized patients often come to us on suboptimal medication regimens,
especially too many medications. But we also encounter medications that react
with each other, incorrect doses based on their kidney function, or medications
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  12   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Synapse Medicine Initiates Multi-Site Implementation Study with Leading U.S Hospitals - Synapse Medicine clinical decision support technology analyzes drug-related risks based on each patient's clinical characteristics and will be studied for its impact on inpatient pharmacist efficacy and efficiency. - The Synapse Medicine …

Nachrichten des Autors

Microban Presents High Quality, Non-Heavy-Metal Antimicrobial Technology for Water-Based Coatings
364 Leser
HABANOS, S.A. PRÄSENTIERT QUAI D'ORSAY IMPERIALEN REISE-HUMIDOR AUF DER TFWA INTERNATIONAL ...
272 Leser
Diesel teurer, Benzin leicht verbilligt / Preis für Diesel wieder über zwei Euro / ...
253 Leser
Fachkräftemangel Generation Z: Mitarbeitergewinnung mit digitaler Präzision (FOTO)
236 Leser
BGW und DRV Bund präsentieren Index zur Berufsgesundheit in der Pflege - BeGX
199 Leser
Mehr SAP-Know-how für Schweizer Unternehmen: Syntax und Xiting vertiefen Partnerschaft
198 Leser
Studie: 4G und 5G sind Schlüssel zur Bewältigung des steigenden Strombedarfs (FOTO)
186 Leser
Bei Google besser ranken - 7 Faktoren, die Shopbetreiber im Auge behalten sollten, um ihre ...
175 Leser
Fahrer von Delivery Hero klagen über Willkür und Druck
150 Leser
RevitaLash® Cosmetics setzt sich mit der Ankündigung des Pink-Programms 2022 weltweit ...
147 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1490 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
666 Leser
28 900 angehende Lehrkräfte schlossen 2021 ihr Studium mit einem Master oder dem 1. ...
538 Leser
Scanbot SDK veröffentlicht neue Barcode Scanner Demo App für iOS und Android
537 Leser
Tineco stellt die verfilzungsfreien Staubsauge der "Pet"-Serie für die Beseitigung ...
530 Leser
Firmenich Annual General Meeting 2022
466 Leser
Knapp 30 % der Umsätze zur Luftreinhaltung entfallen auf Elektromobilität
438 Leser
Iris Kornacker ist neue CEO von POLYPOINT (FOTO)
411 Leser
Die Revolution des "Toupets"! O.C. Hairsystems erhält 5 Millionen Euro in Series ...
399 Leser
"LE DÉFILÉ L'ORÉAL PARIS" INSPIRIERTE ALLE FRAUEN DAZU, IN DER ...
379 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1490 Leser
Alibaba.com stellt zum ersten Mal auf der Automechanika Frankfurt aus, um die ...
1251 Leser
Sven Lang: 3 Gründe, warum Onlinehändler noch immer nicht ihr volles Umsatzpotenzial ...
1171 Leser
CloudSense enables next-generation telecommunications eco-systems with TMF open systems standard
1132 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
974 Leser
NÜRNBERGER Versicherung vervollständigt ihre Führungsriege (FOTO)
915 Leser
Spartan Trifecta Premiere in Zell am See-Kaprun: Das war die erste Auflage der Hindernisrennserie im Herbst!
909 Leser
fynax Trendstudie 2022: Bei Retouren sind Onlinehändler nachhaltig. Nachhaltigkeit spielt bei vielen ...
882 Leser
6,6 % mehr beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im August 2022 als im Vormonat
852 Leser
GREEN IT und pcm auf der Digitalen Woche Dortmund / Digitalisierung und Nachhaltigkeit (FOTO)
838 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3052 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1920 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1766 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1660 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
1584 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
1540 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1490 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1483 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1296 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1291 Leser