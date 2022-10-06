Synapse Medicine Initiates Multi-Site Implementation Study with Leading U.S Hospitals
- Synapse Medicine clinical decision support technology analyzes drug-related
risks based on each patient's clinical characteristics and will be studied for
its impact on inpatient pharmacist efficacy and efficiency.
- The Synapse Medicine medication reconciliation tool will be deployed through
an integration with the hospitals' current EPIC EHR workflow.
- The study also has potential to provide improvements to medication regimen
appropriateness which helps reduce risk of ADEs in hospital and after
discharge.
Synapse Medicine, a leader in intelligent medication decision technology,
announced today it has initiated a clinical study with Brigham and Women's
Hospital, Boston, MA and the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN
to measure the benefits and efficacy of its clinical decision support solution
and its medication reconciliation software in a hospital setting. The principal
investigator is Dr. Jeffrey L. Schnipper, MD, MPH, MHM, of the Brigham's
Division of General Internal Medicine and Primary Care and the Hospital Medicine
Unit, and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.
The study, "Effect of Synapse Medicine Decision Support on Inpatient Pharmacist
Efficacy and Efficiency: A Hybrid Type 2 Implementation Study," engages hospital
pharmacists at two study sites who round with general medicine service teams and
approve inpatient medications. Participants will use Synapse Medicine
point-of-care tools to analyze drug-related risks and optimize medication
appropriateness. They will also perform medication reconciliation for newly
admitted patients. The study will measure the usability of Synapse Medicine
AI-driven clinical decision support and medication reconciliation tools
quantitatively and qualitatively to determine their impact.
Leveraging real-time data for medication regimen appropriateness
Healthcare systems have long been challenged by the task of drug regimen
optimization, a critical aspect in a patient's continuity of care. An inaccurate
medication history or inappropriate drug therapy can burden care-providers'
efficiency, delay treatment, put patients at risk for preventable adverse drug
events (ADEs), and contribute to higher readmission rates. Hospital-related ADEs
are frequent and dangerous, and their management has been estimated to cost
US$28 billion annually.1
"Hospitalized patients often come to us on suboptimal medication regimens,
especially too many medications. But we also encounter medications that react
with each other, incorrect doses based on their kidney function, or medications
