Synapse Medicine Initiates Multi-Site Implementation Study with Leading U.S Hospitals

- Synapse Medicine clinical decision support technology analyzes drug-related

risks based on each patient's clinical characteristics and will be studied for

its impact on inpatient pharmacist efficacy and efficiency.

- The Synapse Medicine medication reconciliation tool will be deployed through

an integration with the hospitals' current EPIC EHR workflow.

- The study also has potential to provide improvements to medication regimen

appropriateness which helps reduce risk of ADEs in hospital and after

discharge.



Synapse Medicine, a leader in intelligent medication decision technology,

announced today it has initiated a clinical study with Brigham and Women's

Hospital, Boston, MA and the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN

to measure the benefits and efficacy of its clinical decision support solution

and its medication reconciliation software in a hospital setting. The principal

investigator is Dr. Jeffrey L. Schnipper, MD, MPH, MHM, of the Brigham's

Division of General Internal Medicine and Primary Care and the Hospital Medicine

Unit, and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.



