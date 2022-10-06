checkAd

New top-level addition at AvS - International Trusted Advisors Susanne Lang to advise family enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region on commercial transformation & succession (FOTO)

Frankfurt/Singapore (ots) - AvS - International Trusted Advisors
(https://www.avs-advisors.com/) , an advisory firm specializing in succession,
executive and board search, as well as ownership advisory, is strengthening its
team with Susanne Lang. From October 2022 on, the expert for commercial
leadership and senior executive development will help to build and strengthen
the firm's Asia-Pacific practice.

Susanne Lang combines over 15 years of Executive Coaching and leadership
advisory experience across various industries with international management
roles in large direct-to-consumer corporations. As the new Managing Director
APAC, she will be based in Singapore, advising our clients across the
Asia-Pacific region on executive recruitment, team evaluations and family
corporate governance.

Before joining AvS - International Trusted Advisors, Susanne served as Country
Manager and then Regional Vice President for two PE-owned FMCG Direct Selling
companies. She successfully led her organizations to rapidly transform to
digital sales, achieving double digit growth during the pandemic period across
ten European countries. She started her career in international marketing, and
later built her own coaching and management training practice in 2006. A
Certified Coach, she earned a degree in Business Administration & Management
from the universities of Linz, Austria and Victoria, Canada.

"We are truly delighted to welcome Susanne Lang to our global consultant team,"
says Andreas von Specht
(https://avs-advisors.com/portfolio-item/andreas-von-specht/) , Founder and
Managing Partner of AvS - International Trusted Advisors. "With her
multicultural experience gained by leading country teams in multiple
international markets, she will be able to add great value to our firm - and
successfully drive the development of our activities in the APAC region."

AvS - International Trusted Advisors focuses on C-level succession, the
recruitment and assessment of executive and non-executive directors, the
development of ownership strategies and of governance structures. The firm
operates globally from fully-owned offices in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg,
Munich, Geneva, Zurich, Paris, London, Singapore and Bogotá.

Contact:

Philipp Fleischmann, Managing Partner of AvS - International Trusted Advisors
+49 (69) 27139750
mailto:p.fleischmann@avs-advisors.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/134941/5337885
OTS: AvS - International Trusted Advisors GmbH



