TK Elevator launches EOX to address the urgent need for improved sustainability in buildings (FOTO)
- EOX is TK Elevator's new energy-saving and natively digital elevator platform
- It is produced with 100% green electricity and requires up to 28% less energy
to operate thanks to regenerative drive technology, a new eco-mode, and
weight-optimized design
- Developed together with technology from Microsoft and NVIDIA, EOX transforms
the everyday elevator into a digital device, as easily updated as a smartphone
TK Elevator introduces the new EOX, an elevator with a digital core which
delivers improved energy efficiency and enhanced user experiences. While both
sustainability and cutting-edge digital features have been a standard for
mobility solutions for mid and high-rise buildings, EOX represents a move to
bring these benefits directly to the architects, owners and passengers of
smaller residential buildings, which are essential to the continually expanding
urban landscape.
Powered by cloud infrastructure from Microsoft as well as high-performance
accelerated computing from NVIDIA, EOX has the built-in capability to evolve
with customer needs. All the components needed for digital expansion are already
included from day one, minimizing on-site visits required for future
enhancements. "For TK Elevator, EOX represents a shift in the value we bring to
our customers - delivering the rich promise of sustainability and digitalization
to the most essential elevators", says Inge Delobelle, CEO of TK Elevator in
Europe and Africa. "Given the increasing need for sustainable solutions in every
area of urbanization, EOX stands to make a big contribution to residential
buildings which constitute the large majority of urban structures."
Starting today, EOX is available to customers across Europe.
Read the full press release here
(https://www.tkelevator.com/uk-en/press/tk-elevator-launches-eox-in-europe) .
Multimedia assets available here (https://elevator.canto.global/b/SSU98)
(Credits: TK Elevator).
