TK Elevator launches EOX to address the urgent need for improved sustainability in buildings (FOTO)

TK Elevator introduces the new EOX, an elevator with a digital core whichdelivers improved energy efficiency and enhanced user experiences. While bothsustainability and cutting-edge digital features have been a standard formobility solutions for mid and high-rise buildings, EOX represents a move tobring these benefits directly to the architects, owners and passengers ofsmaller residential buildings, which are essential to the continually expandingurban landscape.Powered by cloud infrastructure from Microsoft as well as high-performanceaccelerated computing from NVIDIA, EOX has the built-in capability to evolvewith customer needs. All the components needed for digital expansion are alreadyincluded from day one, minimizing on-site visits required for futureenhancements. "For TK Elevator, EOX represents a shift in the value we bring toour customers - delivering the rich promise of sustainability and digitalizationto the most essential elevators", says Inge Delobelle, CEO of TK Elevator inEurope and Africa. "Given the increasing need for sustainable solutions in everyarea of urbanization, EOX stands to make a big contribution to residentialbuildings which constitute the large majority of urban structures."Starting today, EOX is available to customers across Europe.Read the full press release here(https://www.tkelevator.com/uk-en/press/tk-elevator-launches-eox-in-europe) .Multimedia assets available here (https://elevator.canto.global/b/SSU98)(Credits: TK Elevator).