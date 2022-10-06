TXOne Networks Recognized for Policy Management Innovation in 6th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Taipei, Taiwan (ots) - TXOne Networks (https://www.txone.com/) , the global

leader of operational technology (OT) zero trust cybersecurity, today announced

that it has been named the winner of the "Policy Management Innovation of the

Year" award for its Trend Micro Portable Security 3

(https://www.txone.com/products/security-inspection/) solution in the 6th annual

CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity

Breakthrough (https://cybersecuritybreakthrough.com) , a leading independent

market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies

and products in the global information security market today.



Trend Micro Portable Security 3 (TMPS3) is a portable, installation-free

scanning device that creates an inventory of devices scanned which is viewable

from one centralized console. To streamline scalability issues, this centralized

sync functionality consolidates all event logs and audit information. All the

devices connect to the centralized management console computer for TMPS3, where

they sync logs, sync audit information, and receive updates.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Trend Micro Portable Security 3 (TMPS3) can scan in Linux and Windowsenvironments by running scans within the OS as opposed to using "boot scan" - IEbooting from the device. TMPS3 is also able to both detect malware and removeit. While other air-gapped and stand-alone ICS inspection tools struggle withscaling, TMPS3 is equipped to offer support for large-scale operations. As aresult of these key features, TMPS3 Pro makes meeting regulatory requirementsmuch easier.Additionally, TMPS3 may be used for secure supply chain management. For sellers,the TMPS3 can be used to scan a product and certify it is virus-free beforebeing sent out. For buyers, TMPS3 can verify that the scan was completed andaccurate when received."We are honored to be singled out by CyberSecurity Breakthrough for Trend MicroPortable Security 3 (TMPS3). We designed Trend Micro Portable Security 3 (TMPS3)to reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) for OT and ICS users. It's easy toconfigure and operate, even for those without cybersecurity domain knowledge,training, or specialization," said Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks."Inshort, Trend Micro Portable Security 3 (TMPS3) provides personnel with a simpleway to inspect systems and streamline the auditing process. With TMPS3, ourcustomers save money and reduce the amount of effort needed to communicatebetween IT, security teams, asset owners, and management teams."The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence andrecognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information