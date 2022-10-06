TXOne Networks Recognized for Policy Management Innovation in 6th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program
Taipei, Taiwan (ots) - TXOne Networks (https://www.txone.com/) , the global
leader of operational technology (OT) zero trust cybersecurity, today announced
that it has been named the winner of the "Policy Management Innovation of the
Year" award for its Trend Micro Portable Security 3
(https://www.txone.com/products/security-inspection/) solution in the 6th annual
CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity
Breakthrough (https://cybersecuritybreakthrough.com) , a leading independent
market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies
and products in the global information security market today.
Trend Micro Portable Security 3 (TMPS3) is a portable, installation-free
scanning device that creates an inventory of devices scanned which is viewable
from one centralized console. To streamline scalability issues, this centralized
sync functionality consolidates all event logs and audit information. All the
devices connect to the centralized management console computer for TMPS3, where
they sync logs, sync audit information, and receive updates.
Trend Micro Portable Security 3 (TMPS3) can scan in Linux and Windows
environments by running scans within the OS as opposed to using "boot scan" - IE
booting from the device. TMPS3 is also able to both detect malware and remove
it. While other air-gapped and stand-alone ICS inspection tools struggle with
scaling, TMPS3 is equipped to offer support for large-scale operations. As a
result of these key features, TMPS3 Pro makes meeting regulatory requirements
much easier.
Additionally, TMPS3 may be used for secure supply chain management. For sellers,
the TMPS3 can be used to scan a product and certify it is virus-free before
being sent out. For buyers, TMPS3 can verify that the scan was completed and
accurate when received.
"We are honored to be singled out by CyberSecurity Breakthrough for Trend Micro
Portable Security 3 (TMPS3). We designed Trend Micro Portable Security 3 (TMPS3)
to reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) for OT and ICS users. It's easy to
configure and operate, even for those without cybersecurity domain knowledge,
training, or specialization," said Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks."In
short, Trend Micro Portable Security 3 (TMPS3) provides personnel with a simple
way to inspect systems and streamline the auditing process. With TMPS3, our
customers save money and reduce the amount of effort needed to communicate
between IT, security teams, asset owners, and management teams."
The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and
recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information
