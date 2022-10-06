TIF ENDS ON HIGH NOTE WITH 212k VISITORS (FOTO)
Dubai (ots) - The 86th edition of the Thessaloniki International Fair ended on a
positive note as the event witnessed and welcomed 212,000 visitors surpassing
its previous record on the 85th edition. Visitors from the hosting country,
Greece and across the globe flocked Greece's second city to be entertained,
trade, browse, or simply be part of the festive atmosphere.
A total 65 exhibiting companies including private and public entities
represented United Arab Emirates. Presence of vibrant business entities saw over
1,000 business meetings taking place with the contribution of the Association of
Greek Industries (SBE).
positive note as the event witnessed and welcomed 212,000 visitors surpassing
its previous record on the 85th edition. Visitors from the hosting country,
Greece and across the globe flocked Greece's second city to be entertained,
trade, browse, or simply be part of the festive atmosphere.
A total 65 exhibiting companies including private and public entities
represented United Arab Emirates. Presence of vibrant business entities saw over
1,000 business meetings taking place with the contribution of the Association of
Greek Industries (SBE).
The UAE companies that participated in the 86th TIF came from the sectors of
investment management, Aviation, energy, food-drinks, defense, space technology,
tourism, shipping, real-estate, and more.
United Arab Emirates' pavilion, through its delegation headed by H.E Abdulla bin
Touq Al Mari, Minister of Economy, was the main centre of attraction as the
Honoured Country and the visitors had the change to have a glimpse of what the
country has to offer.
"The participation of UAE in this exhibition came in response to the state's
plans to develop strategic relations with the friendly Republic of Greece, and
strengthen ties in various vital areas. It was an opportunity to reach new
markets and build strategic partnerships, to develop trade and investment and
work in other areas of common interest. In addition, the prestigious event
availed opportunities to build strategic relationships and paved ways of
cooperation and highlight the authority's efforts and strategic initiatives in
the civil aviation sector and economic sector at large," he said.
The UAE is preparing for the future and the development of a sustainable and
diversified economy and a competitive knowledge economy, and to guarantee
long-term prosperity for the country.
Contact:
Patrick Mashegwana
mailto:p.mashegwana@mcgroup.com
+49-30-65000435
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165110/5338559
OTS: The Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF)
investment management, Aviation, energy, food-drinks, defense, space technology,
tourism, shipping, real-estate, and more.
United Arab Emirates' pavilion, through its delegation headed by H.E Abdulla bin
Touq Al Mari, Minister of Economy, was the main centre of attraction as the
Honoured Country and the visitors had the change to have a glimpse of what the
country has to offer.
"The participation of UAE in this exhibition came in response to the state's
plans to develop strategic relations with the friendly Republic of Greece, and
strengthen ties in various vital areas. It was an opportunity to reach new
markets and build strategic partnerships, to develop trade and investment and
work in other areas of common interest. In addition, the prestigious event
availed opportunities to build strategic relationships and paved ways of
cooperation and highlight the authority's efforts and strategic initiatives in
the civil aviation sector and economic sector at large," he said.
The UAE is preparing for the future and the development of a sustainable and
diversified economy and a competitive knowledge economy, and to guarantee
long-term prosperity for the country.
Contact:
Patrick Mashegwana
mailto:p.mashegwana@mcgroup.com
+49-30-65000435
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165110/5338559
OTS: The Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF)
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 21 | 0 |