TIF ENDS ON HIGH NOTE WITH 212k VISITORS (FOTO)

Dubai (ots) - The 86th edition of the Thessaloniki International Fair ended on a

positive note as the event witnessed and welcomed 212,000 visitors surpassing

its previous record on the 85th edition. Visitors from the hosting country,

Greece and across the globe flocked Greece's second city to be entertained,

trade, browse, or simply be part of the festive atmosphere.



A total 65 exhibiting companies including private and public entities

represented United Arab Emirates. Presence of vibrant business entities saw over

1,000 business meetings taking place with the contribution of the Association of

Greek Industries (SBE).





The UAE companies that participated in the 86th TIF came from the sectors ofinvestment management, Aviation, energy, food-drinks, defense, space technology,tourism, shipping, real-estate, and more.United Arab Emirates' pavilion, through its delegation headed by H.E Abdulla binTouq Al Mari, Minister of Economy, was the main centre of attraction as theHonoured Country and the visitors had the change to have a glimpse of what thecountry has to offer."The participation of UAE in this exhibition came in response to the state'splans to develop strategic relations with the friendly Republic of Greece, andstrengthen ties in various vital areas. It was an opportunity to reach newmarkets and build strategic partnerships, to develop trade and investment andwork in other areas of common interest. In addition, the prestigious eventavailed opportunities to build strategic relationships and paved ways ofcooperation and highlight the authority's efforts and strategic initiatives inthe civil aviation sector and economic sector at large," he said.The UAE is preparing for the future and the development of a sustainable anddiversified economy and a competitive knowledge economy, and to guaranteelong-term prosperity for the country.Contact:Patrick Mashegwanamailto:p.mashegwana@mcgroup.com+49-30-65000435Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165110/5338559OTS: The Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF)