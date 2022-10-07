Groundbreaking experience new operating and display concept in the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé sets new standards (FOTO)
Shanghai/Munich (ots) - The premiere of the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé is drawing
closer. The lifestyle counterpart of the Aiways U5 SUV, which has already been
successfully launched in Europe, features a completely revised interior, which
has been adopted almost unchanged from the U6ion study. Above all, the new
operating and display concept sets standards in the compact lifestyle SUV class.
The interior of the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé has also been redesigned to match
its striking exterior. With its emphasis on the horizontal, the new design
language ensures an optimized width effect and an improved impression of space.
In terms of design, the stretched and reduced arrangement has been adapted to
the completely new integration of the two LCD monitors and thus ensures a
significantly more modern aesthetic of the interior.
closer. The lifestyle counterpart of the Aiways U5 SUV, which has already been
successfully launched in Europe, features a completely revised interior, which
has been adopted almost unchanged from the U6ion study. Above all, the new
operating and display concept sets standards in the compact lifestyle SUV class.
The interior of the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé has also been redesigned to match
its striking exterior. With its emphasis on the horizontal, the new design
language ensures an optimized width effect and an improved impression of space.
In terms of design, the stretched and reduced arrangement has been adapted to
the completely new integration of the two LCD monitors and thus ensures a
significantly more modern aesthetic of the interior.
"We are very proud of the interior with its new design language and innovative
operating system. Not only because we have adopted the arrangement almost
unchanged from the U6ion study, but also because the range of functions and the
ease of operation of the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé set standards in its class. With
the generous display area, powerful hardware and an over-the-air update-capable
architecture, we are ideally positioned for the future," explains Dr Alexander
Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at Aiways about the
advantages of the new operating system.
The new AI-Cabin: modern integration of controls
With the AI Cabin concept, the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé takes the next step towards
modern ergonomics by optimizing the integration of the displays and revising the
operating concept. The three-part LCD cluster of instruments in the Aiways U5
SUV gives way to a visually perfectly integrated 8.2-inch display that clearly
presents all the information important to the driver, such as speed, selected
gear, range, HV battery charge level, as well as information from the driver
assistance systems and warnings.
The heart of the new display concept, however, is the 14.6-inch touchscreen,
which is mounted close to the steering wheel for easy access and ensures an
optimum overview thanks to its landscape orientation. However, the infotainment
of the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé has not only been thought out in terms of
ergonomics, but also in terms of optimal operability. The LCD display has the
highest resolution for razor-sharp display of the menus and a latest-generation
hardware architecture for smooth display and latency-free use.
Innovative menu navigation: AI-Tech ensures optimal operability
The increased available computing power lays the foundation for a completely
operating system. Not only because we have adopted the arrangement almost
unchanged from the U6ion study, but also because the range of functions and the
ease of operation of the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé set standards in its class. With
the generous display area, powerful hardware and an over-the-air update-capable
architecture, we are ideally positioned for the future," explains Dr Alexander
Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at Aiways about the
advantages of the new operating system.
The new AI-Cabin: modern integration of controls
With the AI Cabin concept, the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé takes the next step towards
modern ergonomics by optimizing the integration of the displays and revising the
operating concept. The three-part LCD cluster of instruments in the Aiways U5
SUV gives way to a visually perfectly integrated 8.2-inch display that clearly
presents all the information important to the driver, such as speed, selected
gear, range, HV battery charge level, as well as information from the driver
assistance systems and warnings.
The heart of the new display concept, however, is the 14.6-inch touchscreen,
which is mounted close to the steering wheel for easy access and ensures an
optimum overview thanks to its landscape orientation. However, the infotainment
of the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé has not only been thought out in terms of
ergonomics, but also in terms of optimal operability. The LCD display has the
highest resolution for razor-sharp display of the menus and a latest-generation
hardware architecture for smooth display and latency-free use.
Innovative menu navigation: AI-Tech ensures optimal operability
The increased available computing power lays the foundation for a completely
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 10 | 0 |