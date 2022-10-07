Groundbreaking experience new operating and display concept in the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé sets new standards (FOTO)

Shanghai/Munich (ots) - The premiere of the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé is drawing

closer. The lifestyle counterpart of the Aiways U5 SUV, which has already been

successfully launched in Europe, features a completely revised interior, which

has been adopted almost unchanged from the U6ion study. Above all, the new

operating and display concept sets standards in the compact lifestyle SUV class.



The interior of the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé has also been redesigned to match

its striking exterior. With its emphasis on the horizontal, the new design

language ensures an optimized width effect and an improved impression of space.

In terms of design, the stretched and reduced arrangement has been adapted to

the completely new integration of the two LCD monitors and thus ensures a

significantly more modern aesthetic of the interior.



